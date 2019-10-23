MARSHALL — A winless Madison club showed heart in the first half by hanging close with the heavily favored Avery Vikings.
In the second half, however, the Vikings (5-3, 1-1 WHC) began firing on all offensive cylinders, outscoring the Patriots 35-0 over the final two quarters, while the Avery defense was a brick wall, holding Madison to just 16 total yards in the second half and 76 yards overall for the game as the Big Red routed the Patriots 42-0 at O.E. Roberts Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18. The shutout is the first for Avery since a 14-0 whitewash of Madison in 2014.
“I thought the defense played extremely well, and the stats show that. They hardly had any yards at all, and we probably could have had two fumbles that were ruled incompletions that were pretty close judgement calls,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said of his club’s performance after the win. “I thought a number of guys had great games. Lucas Andrews had a great game, Jesse Jones was all over the field going 100 miles an hour. Jonas (Bowman) played well. Steven Deyton on the line played extremely well. Defensive tackles often don’t get a lot of credit because they don’t get a lot of stat lines sometimes, but Steven ate up a lot of blockers and made several great plays inside himself. We covered the pass well when they tried to go deep on us.”
The only points in a low-scoring first half of play came late in the first quarter. Avery’s offense struggled to get its passing game unwound against the pesky Patriot defense. In turn, the Viking defense was stout, forcing a punt on the first three Madison possessions of the game.
Prior to the third punt, Avery’s defense pinned Madison in the shadow of its own goal line. With field position at the Madison 39-yard line after the punt, the Big Red marched to the end zone on four plays, all rushing plays, the latter a five-yard Lucas Andrews scurry to draw first blood. Finley Serafim converted the PAT to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 1:57 to play in the opening stanza.
The Vikings defense forced a fumble which Levi Andrews recovered early in the second quarter, but Avery was unable to capitalize, turning the football over on downs. The teams proceeded to exchange possessions through the remainder of a fast-moving first half of play that saw the Vikings take a seven-point lead to the locker room.
As the second half began, the Vikings offense found traction and drove over the Madison defense for the next two quarters. Taking the first possession of the third quarter, Avery traversed 65 yards in seven plays, finding paydirt when quarterback Troy Hoilman hurt the Patriots with his legs, breaking containment and dashing through the Madison secondary for a 27-yard touchdown run. The PAT doubled Avery’s lead to 14-0.
Madison punted with its first possession of the half, but the Vikings could not inflict more damage, as its next two possessions of the quarter were marred by turnovers, specifically an interception and fumble. Avery made its own break after its second turnover when freshman Chad Giarrusso picked off a Caden Hilemon pass near midfield. This time Avery cashed in on the Madison error, when Lucas Andrews capped a seven-play, 59-yard march with a 1-yard touchdown plunge for a 21-0 lead at the 2:58 mark of the third period.
Avery’s defense rose tall again to stop Madison on a fourth-down conversion try to regain possession on downs. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Vikings vexed the Patriots defense to the tune of a 49-yard touchdown strike from Hoilman to senior receiver Jonas Bowman. The PAT spotted the visitors a 28-0 lead with 11:50 to play in the contest.
Madison was again forced into a three-and-out by the Viking defense, and the Avery offense went back to work with a flourish, using four pass completions and four running plays to get back into the end zone. Giarrusso did the honors with a one-yard run with 7:26 on the clock to boost Avery to a five-touchdown advantage.
The next Patriot possession was doomed by a Lucas Andrews quarterback sack, forcing another MHS punt. Avery took over possession near the Madison red zone and took just three plays to add to the point total, as Hoilman scored his second rushing touchdown on a 15-yard jaunt. The PAT gave the Big Red a 42-0 lead and enacted the running clock per the NCHSAA mercy rule at 3:45 in the fourth quarter.
Avery almost increased its lead on the final play of the game, but a 26-yard fumble recovery scoop-and-score by Vikings defensive back Adrian Shook was nullified by a Viking penalty.
In total yards, Avery outgained Madison 365 to 76, despite only possessing the ball for 18:12 of the 48-minute contest. Hoilman ran for 86 yards on seven attempts with two touchdowns, with 45 yards on eight rushing attempts with two touchdowns by Lucas Andrews. Hoilman completed 16-of-32 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.
Clay Hilemon led Madison with 67 rushing yards on 16 carries, while brother Caden Hilemon completed 4-of-22 passes for 20 yards.
Lucas Andrews led the Vikings defense with 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack, while Jones chipped in with eight tackles and Bowman added 6.5 tackles.
Avery returns home this Friday, Oct. 25, to welcome Polk County for Homecoming at MacDonald Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on The Mountain.
