Avery’s varsity boys basketball team continued to make up contests that have been missed thanks to the winter weather and COVID protocols affecting the original regular schedule. The Vikings earned a convincing road win at Rosman to sweep the Tigers during the regular season, but was swept itself as the team fell to Mountain Heritage in back-to-back matchups on consecutive days.
Avery 68, Rosman 52ROSMAN — Avery made the long 2.5-hour-plus bus ride to Rosman High School on Monday, Jan. 24, to face the Tigers, and the ride back must have felt a bit shorter after caging the Tigers with a strong second-half effort.
The Vikings forced 21 Rosman turnovers, 12 of which through steals, in the win, converting the miscues into 21 points of its own. Avery was 11-of-18 from the free-throw line, while connecting on 26-of-67 shooting (38.8 percent) from the field. Avery held Rosman to just 35 percent shooting from the floor, though RHS connected on eight 3-pointers in the win. The Vikings out-rebounded Rosman by a 46-35 margin in the victory, and dished out 16 assists.
Jack Crenshaw set the pace for the Vikings in the win, pouring in a game-high 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers. Two additional players, Landon Ingham and Landon Hughes, joined Crenshaw in tallying double figures on the scoreboard with 12 points each. Mason Bailey chipped in with seven points, with six from Bray Guest. Crenshaw registered a double-double, pulling down 13 rebounds to go with four assists and three steals. Ingham added six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals, while Hughes added six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Avery held a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play, but the teams played nip-and-tuck through the second quarter, leaving the Big Red with a 32-26 lead at halftime. Rosman remained close in the game as it defended its home court, outpacing AHS by a 15-13 margin to close within 45-41 entering the final eight minutes of play. In the fourth quarter, Avery took control of the affair, finishing strong with a 23-point performance and limiting the Tigers to just 11 points for the frame to seal the 16-point victory.
Rosman finished with three players scoring in double figures, with Marley McCall leading the way with 15 points. Andrew Stamey scored 13 points, with 10 points from Mason Meece.
Mountain Heritage 47, Avery 43NEWLAND — Two evenings after downing Rosman, Avery welcomed the Mountain Heritage Cougars to Tommy Burleson Court for the first game of the season between the schools. Demonstrating great patience against a Cougars club content to play a predominantly zone defense, the Vikings were competitive throughout the contest, trading the lead with MHHS in the final quarter before key baskets and clutch free throws were enough to send the Cougars to the winner’s circle with a hard-fought four-point win.
Only six Vikings scored in the matchup, led by 18 points from Landon Ingham. Crenshaw added 12 points, with five from Mason Bailey. Ingham added five assists and four rebounds, with four rebounds and a pair of assists from Crenshaw.
Mountain Heritage was led with 22 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Max Smoker, and was the lone Cougar who scored in double figures. Sage Austin and Jesse Shelton poured in six points each. Avery’s defense forced the Cougars into 20 turnovers, while Avery committed just 15 turnovers.
The MHHS tall frontline and multiple zone defenses, including a 1-3-1 and a 2-1-2, forced a slow pace of play. Heritage opened the game with a 10-0 scoring run to build an early lead. Avery’s offense worked the ball around the perimeter in the first quarter, but was held scoreless for the first 5:30 of the game before a Lukas Hughes basket put the home team on the scoreboard. Ingham added a basket later in the quarter, but Avery managed only four point for the stanza.
Avery stayed close despite the offensive drought, as the Big Red defense held Heritage to just 10 first-quarter points, leaving the Vikings trailing 10-4 entering the second quarter.
In the second period, the AHS offense found rhythm by forcing turnovers and finding transition opportunities. Ingham scored nine points in the second quarter, helping spark an 11-5 scoring spurt to open the frame to knot the game at 15-15. Bailey drained a three-pointer and Crenshaw added a basket in the frame, while a three-pointer from Ingham from the top of the key as time expired gave the Vikings the halftime lead at 18-16.
As the third quarter transpired, the game remained a tight-knit contest. M. Smoker scored five points in the period to push MHHS back into the lead, with a pair of buckets from Sage Austin to spur a 15-6 Cougars run through the first six minutes of the stanza. Avery responded with a pair of Ingham baskets to close the quarter and leave AHS within three at 31-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter Avery battled to retake the lead at 37-36, but it would prove to be the final Viking lead of the night, as the Cougars roared back to outscore the Big Red 11-6 over the final 4:11 of the game. Avery stayed within two possessions of the lead for the remainder of the game, but could not get over the hump as Heritage kept AHS at arm’s length by converting 6-of-8 attempts from the charity stripe in the final minute of the game to clinch the win. Overall, MHHS was 12-for-17 from the free-throw line in the game, while Avery was made two of its five attempts from the foul line.
Mountain Heritage 52, Avery 32BURNSVILLE — In a rematch from the previous evening, the Cougars and Vikings took the floor on Thursday, Jan. 27, this time at Heritage, where the Cougars continued its clamping down on defense to build an early lead and never look back in a 20-point win.
No Vikings player managed to reach double figures scoring in the game, with the squad led by Mason Bailey’s eight points, all coming in the second quarter. Elijah Holtsclaw and Landon Ingham scored seven points each, with six points scored by Landon Hughes and four points by Lukas Hughes. Bailey added four rebounds, with Jack Crenshaw and Landon Hughes each pulling a team-high six rebounds.
Avery connected on just 8-of-41 attempts (24.4 percent) from the field in the game, but made 12 of its 15 attempts from the free-throw line. Heritage sank 19-of-44 (44.3 percent) of its shot attempts. Most of the scoring for MHHS came from inside the arc, as the Cougars made just one of its 14 three-point-shot attempts.
Max Smoker was the only player for either club to eclipse double figures with a game-high 17 points. Griffin Ray scored eight points prior to fouling out early in the fourth quarter, with seven points from Gabe Silvers and six points from Lawson Higgins.
Avery failed to scored a basket in the first quarter against the Heritage defense, settling for just a pair of Landon Hughes free throws at the 2:11 mark of the stanza to account for both of the Viking points. The tandem of M. Smoker and Higgins paced Heritage with eight points in the frame, however, pacing the Cougars to a 16-2 lead after one period.
Fortunes did not fare a great deal better on the offensive end for the Vikings in the second quarter. Avery managed to connect on just three baskets, though two were three-point shots from Bailey. The Vikings outscored the Cougars by a slim 14-12 margin in the period, but Heritage maintained a 28-16 lead at the half.
The Mountain Heritage zone defense and length continued to trouble AHS in the third quarter, as the Vikings were held to just five points in the stanza. Avery opened the quarter by being held scoreless over a stretch of 6:43 of the eight-minute session until a Landon Hughes basket broke the ice. Elijah Holtsclaw sank a three-pointer to close the quarter for Avery’s other basket in the frame. For all offensive struggles, the Vikings defense played inspired basketball against the athletic Cougars, holding MHHS to just 11 points in the period, as Heritage led 39-21 at the end of three periods.
Mountain Heritage made just 4-of-13 free throws in the final quarter, but Avery was unable to take advantage and get shots to fall down the stretch to pose a comeback threat on the home club.
Avery continues to play catch-up this week with a quartet of scheduled contests, traveling to Owen on Monday, Jan. 31, and venturing to Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before hosting Owen (Friday, Feb. 4) and Cloudland (Saturday, Feb. 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.