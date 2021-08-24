NEWLAND — If the Avery Vikings football team was to prepare the perfect script to open its 2021 season, the team’s first offensive series of its game on Friday, Aug. 20, against Cherryville would have been an award winner. AHS dictated tempo and looked in all ways prepared to rout its visitors from Gaston County after scoring an opening touchdown in just five snaps of the football.
But just as a Hollywood script comes with twists and turns and the occasional cliffhanger, the Vikings’ performance at MacDonald Stadium became a comedy of errors, as three turnovers and two safeties, combined with some big pass plays from the Cherryville offense, were too much for the protagonist Vikings to overcome as the Ironman escaped Newland with a 34-22 win.
Avery opened the contest with possession and marched 47 yards in just five plays, as junior tailback Chad Giarrusso scored on a 13-yard run to pay dirt, adding his own extra point kick to stake the Vikings to a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the first quarter.
The Big Red defense forced an Ironmen punt on its first possession, and Avery was poised to add to its lead. A Will Stanford pass completion to Logan Gilliam sparked the drive, while Giarrusso continued to churn yards and punish the Cherryville defenders trying to tackle him. Faced with a 4th-and-4, Avery rolled the dice, but failed to convert as CHS’s Cooper Sloan sacked Stanford to quell the threat.
On the very next play, however, Avery were beneficiaries of the game’s first turnover, when Chase Miller was chased down in the backfield and fumbled the pigskin, which was recovered by Avery’s Lane Hoilman inside the Ironmen red zone. Again, the Vikings failed to capitalize, however, as Stanford was intercepted at the end zone on fourth down by CHS defender Sloan.
“We had opportunities to bury them in the first quarter, and you’ve got to do that when you’ve got that chance,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the game. “We had them down 7-0 and had a fumble down here we should have gotten and didn’t, then got the ball back and didn’t score because we couldn’t complete a pass in the end zone. If that goes our way, we’re up 21-0 late in the first quarter and that game’s probably over. Again, though, I think that’s inexperience and not being there before. We’re young and we’re gonna get better.”
Avery’s defense continued to bow its neck after the Viking turnover. CHS’s Sloan dashed for a 59-yard run, but Avery kept Cherryville out of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play to return possession back to the offense, helping the Vikings to preserve its 7-0 advantage entering the second quarter.
On the first play of the second stanza, Avery failed to convert on third down, but a holding penalty assessed to AHS in its own end zone resulted in an Ironmen safety. Following the free kick back to CHS, the Ironmen wasted no time finding the end zone for its first touchdown. On the first play following the possession change, Chase Miller connected with Landon Hahn on a 47-yard scoring strike. A two-point conversion pass from Miller to Sloan gave CHS a 10-7 lead.
Looking to answer and regain momentum, disaster befell the Big Red, as Giarrusso caught a Stanford pass, but the Ironmen forced and recovered a fumble inside Avery territory.
Given a similar opportunity as Avery earlier in the game, CHS took advantage of the turnover when Miller scrambled 28 yards toward the Avery goal line. Avery senior Levi Andrews jarred the ball free from Miller before crossing the goal line, but Cherryville’s Jack Dellinger pounced on the ball in the painted end zone for a touchdown. Another successful two-point conversion suddenly gave the visitors an 18-7 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter.
Taking a strong punch to the gut, Avery regrouped and counterpunched with its own scoring drive of four plays over 41 yards on its ensuing series. A heavy dose of Giarrusso on the ground, with a 19-yard pitch-and-catch from Stanford to James Harris to convert a fourth down, helped Avery matriculate the ball downfield. Stanford found Logan Gilliam in the corner of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown pass, with the extra point drawing AHS to within 18-14.
The Avery defense continued to jar Cherryville ball carriers and receivers, enough so as to force CHS quarterback Chase Miller to the sidelines in favor of backup signal caller Kadin Beaver. A couple of plays after being inserted into the game, Beaver was taken down for a loss and fumbled the pigskin, which Avery’s Landon Hughes recovered near midfield.
Again, the Vikings used the good field position to its advantage, as a 19-yard pass completion from Stanford to Gilliam and a 19-yard run from Giarrusso moved AHS into the red zone. From there, Giarrusso found his way into the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick was blocked, but Avery regained the lead at 20-18.
Cherryville moved its next offensive drive to the midfield stripe before the Avery defense forced a punt with less than a minute remaining in the half, pinning Avery inside its own 10-yard line. On the first Vikings snap, the ball sailed over the head of Stanford and out of the Avery end zone for a second CHS safety in the half, tying the game at 20-20, which remained the score until halftime.
For its many offensive opportunities in the first two quarters, Avery barely touched the football in the third period, mustering only three snaps and just 27 seconds of possession time for the entire quarter. Cherryville, meanwhile, pieced together a pair of effective and time-consuming touchdown drives in the quarter to build a two-possession lead. An eight-play, 80-yard drive used more than five minutes on the clock, culminating in a 36-yard TD pass from Miller, who returned to action, to Hahn. A two-point pass play made the score 28-20.
Following Avery’s three-and-out, Cherryville marched again with the ball, this time an 11-play, 64-yard drive that consumed the final 6:15 off the third-quarter clock. Miller found Hahn again for a touchdown pass of seven yards, helping CHS to a 34-20 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“The big turning point of the game was in the third quarter. We had gotten our bearings back under us and had the game tied at 20-20 at halftime and was in good shape, but we only snap the ball three times on offense for the whole third quarter, and we’ve got to get off the field on defense, while our offense can’t go three-and-out,” Bryan explained. “We had two missed assignments on those three plays, which we can’t do. The third quarter really turned things because we really didn’t have any offensive rhythm at all. Defense had to play the whole time, and we also had three deep balls that got behind us. We’ve got to stop that, and offensively we had the chance to make plays in the passing game and we just didn’t. To win a game, you have to make those plays.”
Looking to get back into the game in the final quarter, Avery used good starting field position to drive the ball inside the CHS 10-yard line. Faced with a third down from the Cherryville 7, Giarrusso was bottled up on a run and was separated from the football, where Cherryville’s Kadin Beaver recovered to deny the Viking offense points.
Deep inside its own territory after the turnover, Avery was able to force a safety when a poor snap on a punt attempt cleared the CHS end zone, making the score 34-22 midway through the stanza.
Still needing two possessions and two touchdowns, Avery maneuvered to the CHS 25, but was stymied on a fourth-down conversion try. Cherryville salted away the final 3:43 on the clock with a pair of first downs to earn the road win.
Giarrusso paced Avery with 136 yards on 25 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Stanford completed 10-of-21 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Gilliam led the receiving corps with four catches for 34 yards. Levi Andrews led the defensive charge with three unassisted tackles and nine assisted tackles.
“We were very balanced Friday night, and I think we ran the ball a few more times than we threw it. We’ll probably be about 50/50. Chad will get his carries or touches in the passing game, and Will’s going to get better every week. That was his first time in the fire, and that’s a different feeling when you’re out there for the first time. Our freshman on the offensive line (Dawson Nunley) did an admirable job for us out there in his first varsity game. He’ll get better and better, and his junior and senior year he may be something hard to handle.”
Miller completed 10-of-18 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns, along with 110 rushing yards on 19 carries for Cherryville, with 117 rushing yards on 18 carries from Sloan. Hahn caught five passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Avery will hit the road this Friday, Aug. 27, to face Cherokee, a replacement opponent after scheduled foe Wilkes Central had to enter COVID quarantine protocol this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.