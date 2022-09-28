VALDESE —In the opening minutes of its conference clash with the Draughn Wildcats last Friday, Sept. 23, the Avery Vikings looked as impressive as its previous week’s demolition of the Rosman Tigers. The Big Red received the opening kickoff, marched downfield and scored the game’s first touchdown. Following that first series, however, Draughn was the dominant club on the field, scoring 57 unanswered points through the remainder of the matchup, using a diverse offense that featured a lethal running game, as well as an active defense to defeat the Vikings 57-7 before a raucous Homecoming crowd at Wildcats Stadium.
Much of the damage in the run game derived from DHS running back Nigel Dula, who ran 13 times for 171 yards with two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Eli Tillery was every bit as adept from the pocket, completing 12-of-20 passing for 168 yards, with four touchdowns through the air.
Avery tallied 189 yards in total offense, with 67 of them originating in its initial scoring effort over seven plays. Will Stanford and Logan Gilliam, who had ran effectively against the Tigers a week earlier, combined for only 41 yards on 21 attempts against Draughn, as the Wildcats consistently bottled up the Avery attack following the opening drive.
What proved to be Avery’s strongest offensive series of the night was its initial possession, as Stanford completed five consecutive passes, the last of which was a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Latrell Baker, who had shaken his defender and cruised across the goal line for the first points of the contest. Caydn Pannell tacked on the extra point to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead just 2:15 into the opening quarter.
Avery’s strongest defensive series of the game was also arguably its first, as the Big Red hemmed in Dula, last season’s player of the year in Burke County, and forced the Wildcats into a three-and-out, giving possession back to the offense deep in its own territory.
Draughn’s defense adjusted in its second series, forcing Avery to its own three-and-out, but the Viking punt gave DHS possession inside Viking territory for its ensuing series, which resulted in a 7-play, 37-yard scoring drive completed by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tillery to receiver Elijah Pritchard. The Rudy Mendoza PAT knotted the game at 7-7 with 3:57 left in the opening stanza.
Again, the Vikings were unable to generate momentum with its next possession and was forced to punt, and the Wildcats continued to build steam, this time by a quick strike as Dula broke containment and raced 52 yards to pay dirt, giving DHS a 14-7 advantage late in the quarter.
On its last series of the first period, Avery benefitted by a pass interference penalty on Draughn, but could not move the football past midfield, forced again to punt the ball to the Wildcats. Draughn’s Will Price fielded the 27-yard punt and returned it 25 yards into Viking territory. Three plays later, DHS was back in the end zone as Tillery connected with Pritchard on a 35-yard strike. Draughn also completed a two-point conversion to up its lead to 22-7.
Fortunes turned disastrous for Avery when it opened its next offensive series, as an interception on the final play of the first quarter helped DHS set up shop near the Viking 20-yard line. On the third play of the second stanza, Tillery called his own number on a 7-yard scoring run, with the extra point pushing the Vikings farther into the rearview mirror with a 29-7 lead.
An interception by Draughn’s Trevor Houston gave the Wildcats possession yet again in looking to pad its lead even larger, but the Avery defense bowed its neck and forced a punt. A muff on the punt, however, allowed Draughn to fall on the loose football. The Wildcats then took advantage of the gaffe as two plays later Tillery connected again with Pritchard on a 10-yard touchdown pass, with the PAT giving the Wildcats a commanding 36-7 lead which remained unchanged until halftime.
Following an extended halftime for Homecoming festivities, the teams traded empty possessions to open the third quarter. Draughn was finally able to compile momentum and move the football downfield, as a five-play, 75-yard drive was highlighted by a 27-yard pass connection from Tillery to Pritchard and capped by a Dula 11-yard touchdown run, ballooning Draughn’s lead to 43-7 with 5:01 to play in the period.
The Vikings struggled mightily to give Stanford time in the pocket to find receivers, as a strong and fast Wildcats front line of defense forced the Viking signal caller to roll out to evade pressure on multiple occasions. Avery was unsuccessful on a fourth-down conversion to turn the ball over on downs, and with the ensuing possession, Dula broke open through the Avery secondary to dash 46 yards into the Viking red zone, with Tillery connecting with Zach Pinkerton on a 12-yard pass in the end zone, inflating Draughn’s lead to 50-7 and triggering a running game clock per the NCHSAA mercy rule with a 42-point second-half differential.
As the continuously elapsing game clock shortened the final quarter of the game, Draughn managed one final score with its next-to-last offensive series, as Justice Cunningham scored on a 21-yard run with 8:54 remaining, accounting for the final margin.
Avery gained 189 total yards, with only 62 rushing yards. The Vikings were 1-of-13 on third down conversions, and 1-of-4 on fourth-down conversion attempts. Gilliam led the Big Red in both rushing and receiving with 69 combined yards. Lukas Hughes (eight tackles) and brother Landon Hughes (seven tackles) led the defensive charge for the Vikings, while Draughn’s Hampton Blackwell registered a game-high 11 tackles.
The Vikings ran 54 plays in the matchup, eight more than Draughn’s 46 plays, with the Wildcats averaging 8.5 yards per play compared to the Vikings 3.5 yards/play.
Avery (1-5, 1-1 WHC) has a bye this week and returns to action on Friday, Oct. 7, at Mountain Heritage.
