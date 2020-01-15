Avery varsity boys basketball jumped into the waters of the Western Highlands Conference with both feet last week, as it hosted two of the league’s top scoring teams in Mountain Heritage and Madison. The Big Red struggled to slow down the multiple-threat offense of the Cougars, while engaging in an offensive shootout with the Patriots that saw the teams combine for 178 points on the scoreboard.
Mountain Heritage 92, Avery 52
NEWLAND — Coming off a tough road loss in the closing moments at Polk County, Avery hoped some home cooking in Viking Gym would be the perfect elixir. Mountain Heritage had other ideas, however, as four Cougars reached double figures scoring and seized control of the contest from the opening moments, scoring the game’s first nine points and never looking back.
Avery fell behind 17-3 less than midway through the first quarter and surrendered 32 first-quarter points as Heritage drained four 3-pointers in the stanza and seven separate players scored during the frame. Avery tried to keep pace with three-pointers by Silas Barinowski and Trent Whitelock, but the Vikings found themselves in a 20-point hole at 32-12 after one quarter.
The Cougars offense continued to click on all cylinders, netting 27 points in the second quarter. Six-foot, 10-inch center Justus Shelton was a force inside and a hard defensive matchup for the Vikings, scoring 13 of his game-high 16 points in the first half. Barinowski continued to stay warm from the perimeter for Avery, swishing the net on another pair of three-pointers in the second period for 11 first-half points, but the Cougars extended its lead to 59-23 at halftime.
Early in the third quarter the Vikings made a run to try to cut into the massive Heritage advantage. The Big Red used a 7-0 scoring spurt in the first 98 seconds of the third period to force a MHHS timeout. Troy Hoilman and Logan Gilliam each drained a pair of three-pointers, with a trifecta by Jesse Jones and four points from Marcus Milliron. Avery outscored Heritage 23-13 in the third period, but still faced a 72-46 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
The final eight minutes saw the Vikings struggle to score the basketball, netting just six points in the fourth quarter. Mountain Heritage scored 20 points, building its lead to 40 points midway through the quarter to initiate a running clock via the NCHSAA mercy rule to close out the win.
Barinowski led Avery with 15 points, with 12 points from Hoilman, L. Gilliam scored six points, with five points apiece from Chase Gilliam and Whitelock. Lucas Jenkins scored 14 for the Cougars, with 12 from Logan Higgins and 10 from Cole Shehan.
Madison 98, Avery 80
NEWLAND — Two days after facing Heritage, Avery returned to the hardwood to host the Madison Patriots. Avery mounted a second-half comeback from a 25-point deficit to draw to as close as 10 points in the fourth quarter, but MHS school records of 11 three-pointers and 44 total points by Madison’s Alex Chambers was too much to overcome in a conference loss.
Both teams ran the floor at breakneck pace to open the contest, and neither team struggled to score. Madison poured in four 3-pointers and 29 points in total during the first eight minutes of play. Avery netted three 3-pointers of its own, but found itself trailing 29-15 after one quarter.
Chambers, who hit a pair of trifectas in the opening stanza, was white hot with the scoring touch in the second period, scoring 20 points in the frame that included five 3-pointers. Avery’s Barinowski netted three 3’s in the first half, with a pair of baskets from behind the arc from Jones, but the Big Red again found itself in a deep halftime deficit at 57-32.
As the third quarter unfolded, the Avery defense made adjustments and managed to shut down most of the MHS offense with the exception of eight points in the period from Chambers. Whitelock hit a pair of three-pointers for the Vikings, while teammate Jonas Bowman scored three baskets in the period to help cut the Patriots lead to 15 points at 71-56 entering the fourth quarter.
Madison extended its lead to 20 at 80-60 with six minutes remaining, but the Vikings continued to scrap back into the game, as Milliron slashed through the Patriots defense for inside baskets and slowed the pace by sending the Patriots to the free-throw line for 16 shots in the fourth quarter. Hoilman sank a free throw with 2:50 remaining in the game to draw Avery to within 86-76, but Chambers sank another pair of three-pointers in the waning minutes and the Patriots sank 11 of its 16 shots from the charity stripe in the quarter to escape Newland with a conference victory.
Milliron paced the Avery club with 21 points, with 16 points from Barinowski and 12 points from Bowman. Jones and Whitelock scored eight points each. Gannon Kooles scored 20 points for Madison, with 17 points from Jacob Lamb and 11 points from Ayden Stills.
Avery returns to the floor this week with a road matchup on Jan. 17, at Owen.
