COLUMBUS — The Avery Vikings track and field team closed out regular season competition with the Western Highlands Conference track meet on Thursday, June 3, at Tennant Stadium on the campus of Polk County High School.
Avery’s boys team placed second in the team standings, while the Avery girls placed third in the final team standings following the event.
Avery senior Ty Smith garnered an individual honor, as he was named the conference Male Track Athlete of the Year.
Girls events
In the 100-meter dash, Avery’s Reagan Hughes placed fourth in the event with a time of 14.33 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Renn Hurdkloz finished sixth with a time of 31.09 seconds.
Avery’s Cora Hollifield placed fifth in the 400-meter dash, running a time of 1:13.73, while teammate Brook Cheuvront placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:52.65. In the 1600-meter run, Cheuvront placed third with a time of 6:04.51, and also placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:19.52.
Viking Lillie Ward won the conference championship in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the tape with a time of 19.50 seconds, while Ward placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 52.88 seconds.
In relay events, Avery’s girls 4x100-meter relay team placed third in a time of 59.43 seconds, but the Avery quartet took top honors in the 4x200-meter relay in a time of 1:56.56. The Lady Viking 4x400-meter relay team placed third (4.37.06), while the 4x800-meter relay team placed second with a time of 14:39.89.
Lady Viking high jumpers Marisol Guzman (4-feet, 6-inches) and Carter Peterson (4-feet, 4-inches) placed 1-2 in the event, while Cayden Waters placed fourth and Cora Hollifield placed fifth in the pole vault. Emree Hoilman was top Lady Viking in the long jump, placing fifth with a distance of 13-feet, .75-inches, while Hughes placed seventh with a jump of 12-feet, 1.5-inches.
Emmalee Carver was Avery’s lone placer in the shot put and discus events, placing 11th in the shot put (20-feet, 9-inches) and 13th in the discus (50-feet, 4-inches).
Boys events
The Avery boys team turned in a strong effort as conference runner-up.
In the 100-meter dash, Ty Smith placed second with a time of 11.81 seconds, while teammate David McCollum finished in first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.84 seconds and Smith placed second in a time of 52.22 seconds.
In the 800-meter run, Bray Guest was the top Viking finisher, placing fourth with a time of 2:24.62, as teammate Ryan Ingram placed 13th and Carter White placed 16th. Ingham also placed eighth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:32.14. Jack Crenshaw placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.92 seconds, while he placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.58 seconds and teammate Landon Ingham (52.31 seconds) placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles.
In relay events, Avery placed third in the 4x100-meter relay, finishing in a time of 46.94 seconds, while the Big Red 4x200-meter relay team won the event in a time of 1:37.26 and the 4x400-meter relay team placed first with a time of 3:33.82. Avery’s 4x800-meter relay team placed second in a time of 9:59.88.
Landon Ingham placed second in the high jump with a distance of 5-feet, 8-inches, while teammate Crenshaw placed fourth with a distance of 5-feet, 2-inches. Avery’s Chandler Berry finished as runner-up in the pole vault, clearing a height of 10-feet, 6-inches, while teammate Henry Peterson placed fourth with a height of 8-feet, 6-inches, and Jericho Nunley represented the Big Red in the long jump with a distance of 13-feet, 10.5-inches,
Ty Smith won the boys triple jump with a distance of 40-feet, 10.5-inches, as teammate Landon Ingham placed fourth with a distance of 36-feet, 4-inches. Lane Hoilman placed fourth in the boys shot put with a distance of 37-feet, 4.5-inches, with J’Leyn Hoilman placing seventh at a distance of 32-feet, 6-inches. In the discus throw, Lane Hoilman placed fifth with a distance of 102-feet, 3-inches, while J’Leyn Hoilman placed eighth (86-feet, 7-inches) in the event.
Avery will next take to the track at the 1A West Regional at Cherokee High School on June 18.
