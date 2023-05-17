VALDESE — Since the season started February 15 this year, Avery’s track and field team has worked hard to get to the 1A West Regional Championships. After weekly performances, athletes checked their rankings always in the pursuit of that top 16 spot in the region and seeing where they rank in the state. Weekly changes between relay teams tried to find that right combination of speed and nerve to get them to the next level. That all culminated this past Friday, May 12, as 22 schools from the NCHSAA 1A West Region participated in the regional championships at Draughn High School in Valdese.
Avery County had an incredible showing, bringing 11 girls (Sadie Barinowski, Maddy Barrett, Abby Burleson, Renn Herdklotz, Tatum Hicks, Addison Holtsclaw, Kaydence Menifee, Carter Peterson, Brooke Sullivan, Lillie Ward and Kylie White) and 16 boys (Logan Brown, Aaron Calvert, Davis Crenshaw, Silas Garceau, John Gragg, Bray Guest, Grayson Hoilman, Elijah Holtsclaw, Noah Holtsclaw, Landon Ingham, Ryan Ingham, Kaden Knight, Dawson Nunley, King Orvosh, Will Stanford and Aaron Williams) to the event. This is quite an accomplishment, as all these kids qualified by meeting the qualifying standards or by ranking within the top 16 in the region.
The girls started the medal winnings of the day with a state-qualifying performance, bringing in a fourth-place finish in the girls 4x200m Relay. (Peterson, Herdklotz, Barrett and Burleson). This set the tone and improved from there, with the 4x100m Relay bringing home a third-place medal (Peterson, Menifee, Burleson and Ward).
Between the four relay races of the day and individual medal winners, Abby Burleson, 2023 Western Highlands Conference Track Athlete of the Year, took home a second-place medal in the Girls Pole Vault and will head to States this week to go after a state 1A championship and better her second-place finish from last year. Burleson competed in the 100m dash with a seventh-place finish after prelims and finals, ending the day running in four races and jumping in the Pole Vault.
Maddy Barrett showed another amazing performance on the day and won the gold medal in the Girls 400m Dash in amazing stride. Barrett immediately followed with a third-place medal in the 300m hurdles. Lillie Ward looks to better her fourth-place state finish from last year for Avery in the Girls 300m Hurdles. She chased down the competition and took home the gold medal as a regional champion on Friday at Draughn, following that race with a strong showing in the 200m dash, finishing fifth.
As the day winded down to the final event, these women were getting heated as the temperature started to climb. They decided to turn up the intensity as the 4x400m relay team comprised of Peterson, Herdklotz, Menifee and Ward brought home an exciting silver medal in the final race of the day and advancing yet another group to States this weekend. The Girls 4x800m Relay team finished in 12th place (White, Barinowski, Hicks and Sullivan). Although they were not the original team, these girls stepped up for the better of the team. Addison Holtsclaw, a first- year Pole Vaulter, qualified to her own surprise and finished with a solid 10th-place finish.
The boys started their state qualifying goals with an exciting second-place silver medal finish in the boys 4x200m relay. Their efforts in the 4x100m relay came up short with a fifth-place finish, which may have been exactly what the grouping needed to light that fire of competition within for the last relay of the day, the “Crem de la Crem” of Avery boys track events. The boys 4x400 team seems to have become the elite team to get on this track team for almost 10 years now, even more so when the Boys 4x400 team brought home the state championship title back in 2018. This year’s team is no different. Three of the boys, two of which are now seniors (Guest and Holtsclaw), and one Junior (Stanford) have been chasing a dream of a state championship for years, and came up short last year with a fourth-place finish at States. The team has two new runners (Ryan Ingham and Kaden Knight) that stepped up this year and showed their speed and team leadership. Knight returns with Stanford next year to continue the legacy and keep building. After Elijah suffered a major ankle injury coming off basketball season, we did not know if he would be able to participate this season. In fact, Friday’s regional was the first time he was able to run with his 4x400 team, and boy were we nervous!
Each of the runners knew what their job was and understood that this was their shot. The group took the opportunity to shine, and they did just that. The boys not only brought home the gold in the final race of the day, but they shattered the Avery County High School record set by the 2018 State Champions! These boys roared back from being in fifth place in the second leg to finishing a solid 3.5 seconds ahead of the second-place team. The relay team comes into the 1A State Championship with a No. 1 ranking in the state and a target on their backs.
Landon Ingham is the jumper of the boys squad, who participated in the long jump, triple jump and high jump events, ending his senior season finishing 12th, eighth, and seventh, respectively. John Gragg, Kaden Knight, and King Orvosh competed in the Boys Pole Vault, finishing fifth, eighth and 10th, respectively. Grayson Hoilman threw the Shot, finishing in a solid eighth place as one of the few underclassmen in the ranks. Dawson Nunley finished with a 14th place finish as a first-year thrower. Grayson finished 16th in the discus. Silas Garceau had an unfortunate false start in the 110m hurdles ending his quest for this year’s run in that event but had another race later in the day with the 300m Hurdles, with a close sixth-place finish. We are excited to say that all but Bray, Ryan, Elijah and Landon will be back next year.
The team will continue their training this week as they prepare to bring home the gold in Greensboro. The community is invited to come out to send off the teams with a Street Party at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, from Kaye’s Kitchen in Newland to the turn at the CVS Pharmacy as the group heads to Greensboro. Strong to the Finish. Go Vikings!
