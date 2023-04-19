Although Avery County Schools observed Spring Break last week, the Viking track and field teams continued its regular season schedule with a pair of meets, including an event hosting multiple High Country schools.
Vikings battle at Blackhawk Invitational
WEAVERVILLE — Avery Track and Field teams traveled to Weaverville for the Blackhawk Invitational Track Meet, on Tuesday, April 11. With a skeleton crew due to Avery High being on Spring Break, the Vikings had a number of good individual performances. The girls team also managed a fifth-place overall finish of the 10 teams participating. Several of the schools were large schools with a history of excellent track teams.
Each school could enter up to four athletes in an event and one relay team. Avery girls had four runners in the 100-meter dash. Abby Burleson was the top Avery finisher, finishing fourth of the 21 competitors. The top three competitors were all in the same heat, and Burleson’s time beat the other five in that heat. Her time clocked in at 12.6 seconds, behind Asheville High’s winning time of 12.2 seconds. Avery’s Lillie Ward also scored points with a seventh-place finish, finishing in 12.9 seconds. Maddy Barrett tied for 11th place (13.3 seconds) and Sabrina Weiner was 18th (14.7 seconds).
In the 200-meter dash, Avery girls also had four competitors and again two placed. Ward finished tied for third (26.5 seconds) and Barrett was on her heels with a fifth-place finish (26.6 seconds). Avery’s Weiner and Tatum Hicks tied for 20th (31.6 seconds).
Burleson scored again for Avery with an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:07.8). Lydia Crosby ran in the 800-meter run (2:57.80) and the 1600-meter run (6:24.50), finishing in 16th and 12th, respectively.
Maddy Barrett skipped the 100-meter hurdles to focus on the 300-meter hurdles, which she won in a time of 49.6 seconds. Asheville High’s second place finisher had a time of 54.2 seconds. The Lady Vikings did not enter any of the relays.
In the field events, Barrett scored again with a third-place finish in the Triple Jump with a jump of 32’-8.5”. The winning jump was 36’-1”. Tatum Hicks placed 12th in the High Jump, with a 4’-4” leap. AC Reynolds won the High Jump clearing 5’-4”. In the Pole Vault, Abby Burleson cleared 10’-0”, as did the jumper from North Buncombe. Burleson had fewer misses along the way, and took second place. The winner cleared 10’-6”. Addison Holtsclaw cleared 6’-0” for 12th. Holtsclaw also entered both throwing events. She took 19th in the Discus (49’-11”) and 20th in the Shot Put (19’-03”).
As a team, and missing a large number of that team, the Lady Vikings earned 41.5 points for fifth place, just ahead of McDowell. Most of the schools were not on Spring Break, and the ones who finished ahead of Avery are much larger schools.
The boys’ team had very few teammates on hand, but they participated in almost every event. Like the girls, they had multiple entries in the 100-meter dash. Elijah Holtsclaw, recently cleared from an injury, was Avery’s top finisher at 18th (11.9 seconds). Jericho Nunley (12.44) and Ari Sutriasa (13.34) finished 22nd and 27th, respectively. In the 200-meter dash, Sutriasa (27.44) finished 18th. In the 400 meters, Kaden Knight (54.94 seconds) finished 10th, just out of scoring. Aaron Calvert (1:01.04) placed 17th.
Silas Garceau was Avery’s lone hurdler, finishing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.94 seconds. TC Roberson’s hurdler won in 16.94 seconds. Garceau’s time of 48.44 seconds earned him a ninth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Lack of numbers due to Spring Break really hurt Avery’s team scoring, as the relay teams have done very well. The boys team raced in one of the four relays, finishing fifth (1:34.90) in the 4x200-meter relay. Ryan Ingham was the only distance runner participating at North Buncombe, running the 1600-meter race in 5:35.25, for 17th.
Avery’s boys team had more numbers in the field events. All three entrants in the Pole Vault placed. John Gragg (11’-6”) took fourth, edging out teammate Logan Brown, who cleared the same height but had more misses along the way. Kaden Knight took seventh with a 10’-0” leap. Landon Ingham earned points in two of his three field events. His 40’-0.5” leap earned him a third-place finish in the Triple Jump. Clearing 6’-0”, Ingham earned a fourth-place finish in the High Jump. He tied for ninth in the Long Jump, sailing through the air for 18’-1”. Teammates Aaron Calvert (16’-11.5”) and Ari Sutriasa (15’-1”), also competed in the Long Jump, finishing 19th and 23rd, respectively.
Avery’s throwers also enjoyed success behind the leadership of Grayson Hoilman, who earned points in both events. Hoilman finished eighth in the Discus with a 99’-9” throw, and fifth in the Shot Put with 41’-6” toss. In the Discus, Dawson Nunley (86’-4”) finished 20th for Avery, followed by Jericho Nunley (85’-10”) and John Asher Hartzog (83’-3”). In the Shot Put, Dawson Nunley earned points for the team with a seventh-place finish (39’-7”). Hartzog had a 34’-4” toss and Jericho Nunley a 30’-7” throw.
Avery hosts three schools at home meet
NEWLAND — Two days later, Avery was in action again, this time at home in familiar MacDonald Stadium. There were four teams competing – three High Country teams, Ashe, Avery and Watauga, and they were joined by Madison High. Avery’s Abby Burleson swept the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She ran the 100 in 13.34 seconds and the 200 in 27.44 seconds. In the 200-meters, Avery also took second with Maddy Barrett (28.24) and fourth place with Tatum Hicks (31.04). In the 400-meter dash, Lydia Crosby (1:12.64) took third and Lillie Ward (1:12.84) finished fourth. In the 800-meter run, Avery was the only team competing. Haley Tipton (3:14.16) finished first and Dayla Young (3:30.31) was second. Crosby also competed in the 3200-meter run, finishing second in 14:51.96. In the Hurdles, Maddy Barrett and Emmi Cheek of Ashe traded spots. Cheek (17.74 seconds) took the 100-meter hurdles with Barrett (18.24) coming in second. In the 300-meter hurdles, Barrett (46.84) took first and Cheek (53.74) finished second.
Again, Avery did not have runners in the relays, but had several competing in the field events. Barrett earned her second gold in the Triple Jump with a jump of 31’-5”. Young (28’-10”) earned the silver for Avery. Tatum Hicks placed first in the High Jump at 4’-2”, while Addison Holtsclaw cleared 6’-0” for second in the Pole Vault. In the Long Jump, Avery’s Young took second (11’-11.5”), and Hicks placed third (11’-1”).
In the throwing events, Avery’s Addison Holtsclaw took fifth in the Discus (54’-9”) and sixth in the Shot (16’-7”).
Avery’s boys team had competitors in 10 of the 18 events, winning three of them and taking second in four other events. Like the girls, the boys squad didn’t have its relay teams in place because of Spring Break. In the 100-meter dash, Avery took fourth (Jericho Nunley (12.94 seconds)), eighth (Ari Sutriasa (13.94)) and ninth (John Asher Hartzog (14.44)). Bray Guest took second place (24.44 seconds) in the 200-meter dash. Teammates Jericho Nunley (26.54) took sixth and Ari Sutriasa (28.84) ninth.
Avery had four top finishers in the 400-meter dash, with Guest winning the event in 53.54 seconds. Ryan Ingham finished third (57.64), Kaden Knight placed fourth (58.34) and Aaron Calvert came home sixth (1:03.94). Nicholas Hurtado was the lone Avery representative in the 1600-meter run, finishing sixth in a time of 5:57.47.
In the field events, Avery’s Landon Ingham took the Long Jump (19’-1”), was second in the High Jump (6’-0”) and second in the Triple Jump (40’-2”). Aaron Calvert finished third in the Triple Jump, jumping 34’-8”. In the Long Jump, Avery’s Calvert took sixth (15’-10”) and Sutriasa took seventh (15’-5”). Kaden Knight won the Pole Vault for Avery with a 9’-0” jump.
Avery’s throwers took the fourth- through seventh-place spots in the Discus, starting with Dawson Nunley’s 86’-4” throw. Jericho Nunley took fifth with an 83’-4” throw, John Asher Hartzog was sixth with an 81’-9” throw and Grayson Hoilman was seventh with a 77’-8” throw. The same four also competed in the Shot Put. Hoilman took second (40’-6”), D. Nunley took third (37’-11”), Hartzog was fourth (35’-3”) and J. Nunley’s throw (33’-0”) earned him seventh place.
Avery hosts another home meet on Tuesday, April 18, and travels to McDowell for a meet on Tuesday, April 25, weather permitting. Generally, the meets begin at 3:30 p.m.
