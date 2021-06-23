CHEROKEE — Avery track and field produced several state qualifying efforts at the 1A Regional meet, held at Cherokee High School on Friday, June 18.
The Avery boys produced a trio of regional champions, as the 4x200-meter relay team (1:35.86), senior David McCollum in the 400-meter run (51.18), and the 4x400-meter relay team (3:36.18) all captured top honors at the meet.
The boys 4x100-meter relay finished third in 45.90 seconds, while Chandler Berry finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 10-feet, 6-inches and teammate Landon Ingham finished fourth in the triple jump with an effort of 36-feet, 11-5 inches.
The Avery girls squad was led by Brook Cheuvront, who finished second in the 3,200-meter run (13:50.12) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:05.04). The Avery girls 4x200-meter relay team finished third in 1:55.15, while Avery’s Cayden Waters finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of seven feet.
In team competition, the Avery boys finished sixth as a team out of the 18-team field with 55.5 points, while the girls were eighth out of 18 schools with 37.4 points. Swain County won the girls meet with 131 points, and Murphy won the boys meet with 112 points.
The NCHSAA 1A Track and Field Championships will be held on Friday, June 25, at Truist Stadium near the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.
