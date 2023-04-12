BOONE — Individual track and field events are certainly won by talented athletes, but the team scores have a lot to do with the size of the team. The Vikings teams took on several larger schools with enough runners to put 15-plus runners in a single event and up to four relay teams in a given race. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams finished in third place overall in a meet held on Wednesday, April 5, at Watauga High School.
For the boys, their relay teams excelled with three second-place finishers, and a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. Relays were the teams largest point source with 34 points. Jumpers added almost as many points (29 points), with Landon Ingham adding points in three jumps and pole vaulters finishing second and fourth. Silas Garceau earned 20 points, winning both hurdle events, as well as earning eight more points in the 200-meter dash, Avery’s only sprint points. The boys team was only 3.5 points out of second place.
The girls team had one more team competing, finishing in third place, 20 points out of second place overall. The girls had their strongest showing in the sprints with 34 points, led by two second-place finishes by Lillie Ward. Maddy Barrett added a third-place finish in sprints and added Avery’s only points in hurdles (10 points), with a second and fifth. Barrett also earned points in the jumping division with a third-place finish. Abby Burleson rounded out the jumping points (14 points) with a second-place finish in the pole vault. Avery’s girls’ relay teams did well also, earning 22 points with two second-place finishes and one third place. AHS did not compete in the 4x800 meter race.
Avery’s girls runners had two competitors in the 100-meter dash, with Ward coming in second in 13.13 seconds, followed in third by teammate Kaydence Menifee in 13.29 seconds.
Ward also placed second in the 200-meter dash in 27.0 seconds. Teammate Renn Herdklotz earned points with a fifth-place finish (28.08 seconds) and Brooke Sullivan finished 11th in 29.79 seconds. Avery had five competitors in the 400-meter dash. Finishing third and fourth, respectively, Maddy Barrett (1:03.20) and Brooke Sullivan (1:09.74) earned points for the Lady Vikings. The other Avery runners in this event were Sadie Barinowski (1:16.34) placing seventh, Kylie White (1:17.15) placing eighth and Tatum Hicks (1:23.08) coming home in 12th. Barrett’s earlier time of 1:01.67 continues to be the top 400-meter time in the NCHSAA 1A West Region.
Avery’s lone competitor in the longer races, Lydia Crosby, competed in the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter runs, finishing in 15th (3:02.51) and 11th (6:47.34). Barrett is Avery’s only hurdler, and she earned points in both hurdle races. In the 100-meter hurdles, Barrett was fifth (17.67 seconds) and in the 300-meters she finished second (50.11 seconds).
In all three relay races, Carter Peterson was the lead-off runner for Avery and Lillie Ward was the closer. In the 4x100-meter relay, Abby Burleson and Kaydence Menifee ran second and third legs. Avery finished second in the 4x100, finishing in 52.78 seconds. In the 4x200-meter relay, Burleson again ran the second leg and Renn Herdklotz ran third. With a time of 1:50.40, Avery earned another second-place finish. In the 4x400-meter relay, Avery placed third in 4:27.06, with Brooke Sullivan running the second leg and Menifee the third leg.
The field events points were earned by Abby Burleson, placing second in the Pole Vault with a jump of 9’-6”, trailing only behind Watauga’s Olivia Burroughs’ 10’-6” mark. Maddy Barrett jumped 31’-7.5” in the triple jump, leaping into a third-place finish. The winning jump was 33’-3.75”. The other Avery girls finishers included Sadie Barinowski with a 4’-4” High Jump as well as a jump of 10’-11” in the Long Jump, Kylie White with a 12’-2.25” leap, and Brooke Sullivan rounded out the Long Jump with a 11’-3.25” jump. In the throwing events, Avery had two competitors, as Isabella Macias had a 19’-6” throw in the Shot Put and Addison Holtsclaw heaved a 16’-8” throw. Holtsclaw also threw the discus for a distance of 45’-10”.
Avery’s boys team focused its sprinters in the relays and didn’t get many points from individual sprints. Ari Sutriasa (13.24 seconds) and John Asher Hartzog (13.79 seconds) finished 18th and 22nd, respectively in the large field of the 100-meter dash. Silas Garceau finished second in the 200-meter dash, earning Avery’s lone sprint points, crossing the finish line in a time of 23.70 seconds, placing just behind Watauga’s top finisher Omolade Oguntoyinbo’s 22.76 seconds. Avery was not represented in the 800-meter dash but had two competitors in the 1600-meter run. Noah Holtsclaw (5:13.94) finished 10th, while Nicholas Hurtado (6:05.28) finished 26th.
Silas Garceau swept the hurdle races, winning the 100 meters in 16.19 seconds and the 300 meters in 44.30 seconds. Thomas Clark finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 58.11 seconds.
The relay teams were second in three events. However, it was the 4x400-meter relay team that stole the show. It is the final event at a track meet and Avery won it in dramatic fashion. It was amazing for a small 1A school to smoke the larger schools competing in this meet. Avery led off with Kaden Knight, followed by Ryan Ingham, Bray Guest and Will Stanford. The quartet finished in 3:32.67, beating out Watauga’s fastest team’s time of 3:47.92. Finishing second in the three other relays, Avery was represented by Logan Brown, Elijah Holtsclaw, Will Stanford and Bray Guest in the 4x100 meters (45.82 seconds). In the 4x200 meters (1:34.19), the team consisted of Brown, Ryan Ingham, Stanford and Guest. The 4x800-meter team was Knight, R. Ingham, Noah Holtsclaw and Guest, finishing in a time of 8:51.42.
In the field events, Avery was represented in the throws by Grayson Hoilman and John Asher Hartzog in both. Hoilman finished third in the Shot Put with a 43’-8” toss, while Hartzog’s 34’-06” toss earned him 16th place. In the discus throw, Hoilman’s 100’-10” earned 12th, and Hartzog’s 78’-6” placed 23rd.
Landon Ingham placed in three jumps: winning the High Jump (6’-2”), finishing third in the Triple Jump (40’-4.75”) and placing sixth in the Long Jump (17’-8”). Ari Sutriasa finished 15th in the Long Jump (14’-0.25”), while Silas Garceau (35’-7”) and Aaron Calvert (31’-11”) finished 10th and 12th in the Triple Jump, respectively. Avery had five participants in the Pole Vault, with two earning points for the team. John Gragg cleared 12-feet for second place, while Logan Brown finished in fourth with a leap of 11’-6”. The other three vaulters were Kaden Knight, placing seventh with a 9-foot vault, Thomas Clark placing 10th at 7’-6”, and King Orvash placing 14th at 7’-0”.
Avery Viking Track and Field teams will be back in action this week, even though it is Spring Break. On Tuesday, April 11, the squad will travel to North Buncombe and on Thursday, April 13, Avery will host its second home meet of the season, weather permitting. The following week, Avery is scheduled to host another meet on Tuesday, April 18.
