MARION — The Avery Vikings track and field squad tuned up for this week’s conference meet by traveling to nearby McDowell High School for a meet that featured host McDowell and Western Highlands Conference schools Draughn and Mitchell. Strong performances highlighted the day’s action, with multiple Vikings placing in myriad events.
Girls events
Several Lady Vikings runners turned in winning or placing performances during the McDowell meet. Freshman Abby Burleson placed second in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.44 seconds. Teammates Renn Herdklotz (14.24), Sabrina Weiner (14.84) and Sadie Barinowski (14.44), placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. In the 200-meter dash, Burleson again placed second overall (27.94 seconds), with Herdklotz (29.24), and Weiner (30.94) placing third and fifth, respectively.
In the 400-meter dash, Barinowski placed first with a time of 1:19.24, while teammate Madden Lorraine placed first in the 1600-meter run with a mark of 7:06.00. Avery’s Lillie Ward competed in three events, placing second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.54 seconds, while placing first in the 300-meter hurdles (52.34 seconds) and first in the long jump with a distance of 16-feet, 3.5-inches. Herdklotz finished third in the long jump (12-feet, 10.5-inches), with Barinowski placing fourth (12-feet, 7-inches).
In the pole vault, Burleson earned top honors, as she vaulted a height of eight feet, while teammate Isabella Macias earned sixth place in the discus throw with a distance of 59 feet and ninth place in the shot put, with a throw of 18-feet, 11-inches.
Boys events
The Avery boys squad boasted its own fair share of high finishes in the McDowell meet last week. junior Latrell Baker placed third in the boys 100-meter run in a time of 12.14 seconds. Teammate Lukas Hughes placed fifth with a time of 12.64 seconds, with Dalton Powell placing seventh with a time of 12.84 seconds.
Baker took home first-place honors in the 200-meter dash, crossing the tape in a time of 26.14 seconds. Teammate Josh Gragg placed second with a time of 26.34 seconds, with Lukas Hughes capturing third place with a time of 26.74 seconds.
Powell came home second in the 400-meter run, crossing the finish line in a time of 59.34 seconds, while teammate Carter White placed fourth in the same event in a time of 1:09.64. In the 800-meter run, Bray Guest finished second with a time of 2:19.30, with teammate White placing 10th in a time of 3:03.20. In additional running events, Kaden Knight placed second in the 1600-meter run (5:32.90), with teammate Ryan Ingham placing fourth in the same event (5:56.00). In the 3200-meter run, Viking freshman Aaron Calvert placed second with a time of 13:23.00.
Avery’s Silas Garceau was top placer in both the 110-meter hurdles (18.54 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (49.14 seconds). Avery’s boys relay teams took top honors in three of the four relay races they competed in. The Vikings placed first in the 4x100-meters (47.64 seconds), 4x200-meters (1:35.90), and 4x400-meters (3:42.20), and took second place in the 4x800-meter relay (9:58.00).
In field events, Logan Brown placed second in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, and also placed second in the pole vault at a height of 10-feet. Viking Elijah Holtsclaw placed first in the long jump, as he leapt a distance of 18-feet, 4-inches, with teammate Mason Bailey earning ninth overall with a distance of 13-feet, 9-inches.
Avery’s John Gragg took top honors in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 10-feet, 6-inches, while Knight placed third with a vault of 8-feet.
Five Vikings participated in the discus throw, with four Avery throwers participated in the shot put event. Senior Lane Hoilman placed second in both events, throwing the discus 112-feet, 8-inches and the shot 39-feet, 1-inch. Teammates Bailey (83-feet, 2-inches), J’Leyn Hoilman (82 feet), Grayson Hoilman (74-feet, 8-inches) and Porter Carver (69-feet, 5-inches) placed 10th, 11th, 14th and 15th, respectively. J’Leyn Hoilman (33-feet), Grayson Hoilman (31-feet, 9-inches) and Carver (25-feet, 2-inches) placed sixth, ninth and 16th, respectively.
Avery will next compete at the Western Highlands Conference Meet on Wednesday, May 4, which the school will host at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. Results from the conference championships can be found in next week’s print edition and online at www.averyjournal.com.
