NEWLAND — In one of the final high school sports events to take place inside MacDonald Stadium before scheduled renovations to the facility, the schools of the Western Highlands Conference gathered to compete for top honors at the conference track and field championships.
Avery performed admirably in both the girls and boys events during the day, well enough to garner second place honors in both sides of the gender ledger. Rosman captured the girls team championship with a score of 141 points, with Avery placing second with 03 points. Owen placed third with 92 points, followed by Mountain Heritage (62), Madison (47), Draughn (28) and Mitchell (17). In the boys competition, Owen took top honors with a team score of 182 points. Avery placed second, scoring 123 points as a team. Mountain Heritage took home third place with 107 points, followed by Madison (54), Rosman (36), Draughn (26) and Mitchell (23).
Girls results
Avery’s female contingent excelled in team relay and individual events at the home meet. The 4x100-meter relay team took second place with a time of 55.04 seconds, while the 4x400-meter relay squad (4:49.00) and the 4x800-meter team (13:03.16) also finished with runner-up positions. The 4x200-meter relay team crossed the tape first, however, finishing with a winning time of 1:55.07.
Several Lady Vikings brought home top 10 finishes in their respective disciplines during the event. Sadie Barinowski placed ninth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 35.14 seconds, while Abby Burleson earned a pair of runner-up finishes, placing second in both the 100-meter dash (13.54 seconds) and the pole vault (7-feet). Viking senior Brook Cheuvront was the winner in the 3200-meter run (17:11.00) and placed third in the 1600-meter run (6:41.60). Lydia Crosby placed ninth in the 1600 meters (7:22.16), fourth in the 3200 meters (17:11.00) and 10th in the 800-meter run (3:21.22).
Avery’s Marisol Guzman placed fifth in the high jump (4 feet), while teammate Renn Herdklotz placed eighth overall in the 100-meter dash (14.44 seconds), third in the 200-meter dash (28.84 seconds) and ninth in the long jump (12-feet, 9.5-inches). Madden Lorraine placed seventh in the 1600-meter run (7:16.31), Isabella Macias placed eighth in both the discus (51-feet, 7-inches) and shot put (20-feet, 5-inches), while teammate Carter Peterson placed third in the high jump (4-feet, 2-inches), and ninth in both the 400-meter dash (1:12.74) and 800-meter dash (3:20.53).
Lillie Ward continued her strong spring season, winning the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 53.74 seconds, with a runner-up finish in the 100-meter hurdles (18.64 seconds) and sixth-place finish in the long jump (13-feet, 10-inches). Sabrina Weiner placed eighth in the 200-meter dash (30.94 seconds), and Layla Young earned a 10th-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:20.34).
Boys results
Avery’s boys relay teams were impressively consistent at last week’s conference track meet. The 4x100-meters (48.14 seconds), 4x200-meters (1:36.20), 4x400-meters (3:40.50) and 4x800-meters (9:42.72) all were good enough times for runner-up finishes in their respective events.
Numerous Avery competitors turned in strong enough performances to warrant top 10 finishes in their disciplines. Mason Bailey placed eighth in the discus (84-feet, 11-inches), with Latrell Baker earning a ninth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.34 seconds). Asencion Barajas finished seventh in the 3200-meter run (12:40), while teammates Logan Brown (9-feet) placed third in the pole vault, Aaron Calvert (12:38.00) placed sixth in the 3200-meter run, Porter Carver (32-feet, 8-inches) placed eighth in shot put, and Jack Crenshaw (47.84 seconds) placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Silas Garceau earned runner-up places in both the 100-meter hurdles (19.04 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (46.14 seconds), as well as sixth place in the 100-meter dash (12.14 seconds). John Gragg placed second in the pole vault (9-feet, 6-inches), and teammate Bray Guest placed third in the 800-meter run (2:06.45). Lane Hoilman picked up a pair of third-place finishes in both the discus (113-feet, 6-inches) and the shot put (38-feet, 3-inches), while teammates Grayson Hoilman placed seventh (34-feet, 4-inches) in the shot put, J’Leyn Hoilman placed seventh (91-feet, 4-inches) in the discus, and Elijah Holtsclaw placed third in the long jump (18-feet, 7-inches).
Landon Ingham was the only Viking competitor to earn multiple first-place individual conference championships, as he took first place in both the high jump (5-feet, 10-inches) and the triple jump (38-feet, 4-inches) events. Kaden Knight placed seventh (5:37.87) in the 1600-meter run, sixth (2:19.70) in the 800-meter run, and fourth (8-feet) in the pole vault. Dalton Powell placed eighth (59.04 seconds) in the 400-meter run, while Will Stanford placed fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.94 seconds).
The Vikings will return to action on the track on Saturday, May 14, traveling to Connelly Springs for the 1A/2A West Regional Track Meet.
