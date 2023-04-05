NEWLAND — Vikings tennis against Mountain Heritage ended in defeat, as the Cougars earned a win by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday, March 29.
Several of the matches were close — including two sets and a tiebreaker. The Vikings pulled out a few points, but lost one.
In singles play, Tripp Markland at No. 1 was victorious in the first set by a score of 6-3, but lost the second set 2-6. The tying set forced a 10-point tiebreaker, which Markland then won 10-5. No. 2 Vikings singles player Ayden Ray lost in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6. Playing the No. 3 position, Avery’s Caydn Pannell also won in a tiebreaker. He won the first set 6-2, and fell 6-4 in the second set. Pannell rebounded, however, to take the tiebreaker 10-8.
The match at the No. 4 position resulted in a loss for the Vikings. Tyler Ollis lost the first set 3-6, but battled back to win the second set 6-2 to force a tiebreaker, but fell 8-10 in the tiebreaker. Both Staley Griffith and Weston Carpenter lost at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively.
Markland and Pannell made up the Viking No. 1 doubles team and lost 8-5. Playing at the No. 2 doubles position, Ray and Carpenter fell 8-0, while Ollis and Griffith went down in defeat by a final score of 7-2.
Avery Tennis was scheduled to return to action at Draughn on April 3. The squad’s next home match will be on April 17 against Madison.
