NEWLAND — On Thursday, March 16, the Vikings tennis team lost by a 7-2 final score to the Polk Wolverines. However, the total score is not an indication of the close scores in the individual matches as both teams exhibited a knowledge of the skills of tennis.
Playing No. 1 for the Vikings, Tripp Markland lost his match by a score of 3-6, 0-6, with the first set being closely contested. At No. 2, Ayden Ray came up a winner against his opponent, 6-4, 6-2. The match at No. 3 showed the talents of each player being nearly equal as they split sets, 6-3, 4-6. Caydnn Pannell emerged victorious in the match via tiebreaker by a score of 10-6. Tyler Ollis, playing at No. 4 singles, lost by a score of 2-6, 3-6. The No. 5 singles also went into a tiebreaker in which Weston Carpenter lost. Although he won the first set convincingly (6-2), he lost the second set to even the match, and fell in the tiebreaker 8-10. Playing No. 6 singles, Elijah Kaza lost in straight sets, 1-6, 2-6.
Doubles teams for the Vikings lost all three matches to the Wolverines. No. 1-team Markland and Pannel went down after a tough battle by a score of 7-5. At No. 2, Ray and Carpenter lost 8-2 while Ollis and Kaza were defeated 8-3.
Upcoming matches will see the Vikings travel to Madison on March 20, and to Owen on March 27. The team returns home on March 29 for a match against Mountain Heritage High School.
