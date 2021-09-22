ROSMAN — Coming off the disappointment of a home game the previous week that it felt it should have won, the Avery Vikings looked to right the ship and its season with a road trip to Transylvania County to take on the Rosman Tigers. Rosman, one of two new members of the Western Highlands Conference following recent realignment, is no stranger to smash mouth football, having been longtime members of the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference battling the likes of perennial state contenders Swain County, Robbinsville and Murphy.
The Tigers showed guile and determination throughout the contest, despite dressing only 13 players on the field. Rosman scored the first and final six points of the game, but Avery dominated the remainder of the night on the gridiron, as the Big Red picked up its first win of the season by a 58-12 final score on September 17 at Silversteen Stadium.
Avery’s victory was accomplished with success on both sides of the football. Offensively, the Vikings rushed for 250 yards while efficiently throwing for 100 yards. Defensively, the AHS defense held Rosman’s offense to just 117 total yards, with only one pass completion for the entire night, coming on the Tigers’ final offensive series of the game.
“We feel pretty good about how we played. We did some things well on both sides of the ball, no doubt about that. We held them to 117 yards,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said of the win. “Will (Stanford) snapped the ball 23 times with the first offense and we had 49 points and 350 yards, and that ain’t bad. We had some mistakes in the kicking game that we’ve got to clean up. In this conference schedule from here on out, you have mistakes in the kicking game or miss assignments, you’re not going to win because conference games are tough. We have some cleaning up to do, but I thought we played hard and we won the physical part of the battle, no doubt.”
The undermanned Tigers came out swinging from the opening kickoff, successfully executing an onside kick to gain the game’s first offensive possession. Avery’s defense held its ground and forced a punt, but the kick touched a Viking player inside the Avery 10-yard line, which RHS recovered. On the next play, Tigers quarterback Carson Lyday picked up a bad snap and rambled 10 yards to the end zone to give the home team a 6-0 lead on its Homecoming night.
Avery recovered a second squib kick and went to work offensively, striking for its first points when running back Chad Giarrusso took a short pass from quarterback Will Stanford and dashed his way to pay dirt. Giarrusso’s extra point gave the Vikings its first lead at 7-6, an advantage it would only build upon for the lion’s share of the game.
The Vikings defense bowed its neck on Rosman’s second offensive series, as RHS running back Corey Rackley fumbled the football at his own 15-yard line. Avery’s Dakota Hoilman proceeded to execute a scoop-and-score for an Avery touchdown, with the PAT giving the Big Red a 14-6 lead with 4:30 to play in the opening period.
Rosman’s fortunes continued to sour after the Vikings forced a three-and-out. The subsequent fourth-down punt snap sailed over the Rosman punter’s head, which punter Alex Jenkins picked up and was smothered by white Avery jerseys, giving AHS an instant red-zone possession. The Vikings capitalized immediately as Stanford found wide receiver Logan Gilliam for a 20-yard pitch-and-catch, bolstering the Avery advantage to 21-6 at the 2:00 mark of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, following a Rosman punt, Avery showed diversity of offense in scoring its next touchdown. Giarrusso ran through the Tigers line for a 12-yard gain, complemented by a 9-yard pass completion from Stanford to Gilliam. Stanford called his own number on a 16-yard tote, then closed the drive one play later when he found Gilliam on a 21-yard touchdown pass, increasing the Viking bulge to 28-6 after the successful Giarrusso PAT.
After the Avery defense forced another RHS punt, the Vikings committed one of few offensive gaffes in the entire game when, after a solid drive inside RHS territory, Stanford was separated from the football and Rosman’s Jenkins fell on the fumble for a turnover.
Rosman couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, however, and the Avery special teams added points to the ledger when another punt snap sailed over Rosman’s Jenkins’ head and the punter was tackled in the end zone for a Viking safety and 30-6 lead.
On the next play after Rosman had to free kick to Avery, Giarrusso slashed through the Tigers defense again, galloping 60 yards for another Avery score, extending the lead to 37-6, which remained unchanged for the remainder of the opening half.
AHS controlled virtually every facet of the game through two quarters, allowing just 35 total yards to Rosman and zero passing yards. Stanford completed 7-of-8 passes in the half for 100 yards and three touchdowns, and threw just one additional pass for the remainder of the contest, while Giarrusso and Gilliam each scored twice in the first half.
Needing to find some semblance of momentum on the opening possession of the third quarter, Rosman rolled the dice on a 4th-and-1 call at the Avery 47-yard line. An Andrew Stamey run was snuffed out by Avery defensive lineman John Lee, who held Stamey to no gain and forced a turnover of the ball on downs.
With its first offensive series, Avery picked up right where it left off in the first half, meeting for a celebration in the end zone. Three Giarrusso carries netted 48 of the 53 yards on the drive, the latter a 20-yard touchdown scamper, with the extra point furthering the Avery advantage to 44-6.
The Avery defense again forced a turnover on the first play of Rosman’s next possession, when Levi Andrews forced a Lyday fumble, which AHS teammate Cobe Townsend recovered at the RHS 23. The Big Red immediately cashed in on the mistake when Giarrusso powered through would-be tacklers for a 23-yard touchdown run, spotting the Vikings a 51-6 lead at the 7:50 mark which triggered a running clock by virtue of the NCHSAA mercy rule.
With the running clock, the time of the contest shortened considerably, but each team found enough time to put another touchdown on the scoreboard.
Following a Rosman punt late in the third quarter, Giarrusso, who relieved Stanford at quarterback with the game’s outcome decided, was able to slip through the Rosman defense yet one more time for a 50-yard touchdown run with 1:26 to play in the period. Rosman, meanwhile, found the end zone against a number of Avery’s younger players who had entered the game on defense. Andrew Stamey capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run with just more than a minute to play, accounting for the final margin in the 58-12 Avery triumph.
Giarrusso’s career night ended with 203 rushing yards on only nine carries, with four rushing scores and one receiving touchdown to his credit. He also was 7-for-7 on extra points in the win. Landon Hughes paced the Avery defense with a team-high 7.5 tackles, including a pair of quarterback sacks and three tackles for loss. Levi Andrews had seven tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss, with 4.5 tackles and a quarterback sack by J’Leyn Hoilman.
“We needed a win so badly, and I thought we played with good energy and passion, but we have to play smarter at times,” Bryan added. “Once the game got going, I felt we were more physical than they were and we executed pretty well on both sides of the football. Will threw three scores out of his seven pass completions, and Chad had a heck of a night with four touchdowns running the ball and catching another, while also kicking all of our extra points.
He actually put 37 points on the board, so that wasn’t a bad night. Levi Andrews played his normal great game, but he was really dominant offensively. Landon Hughes is really coming on for us at outside linebacker making a lot of plays for us. I think of offensive line as a whole was able to move them around physically pretty well.”
Avery will celebrate Homecoming this Friday, Sept. 24, when it welcomes the other new member of the WHC, Draughn High School, to MacDonald Stadium. The teams have played in the recent past, with both teams winning on their respective home fields.
The Wildcats defeated Owen last week for its first-ever Western Highlands Conference win and will pose a challenge to the Big Red this week.
“They’ve got three or four kids with speed who can run, so they have the chance to bust big plays. They also have two or three linemen who are really good,” Bryan explained. “We’re going to have to really match up with them on both sides of the football and control them or it’s going to be a long night. They’ve got some horsepower and their quarterback moves around and throws well. They’re a balanced team, and on tape are a good football team. Their win over Owen wasn’t a fluke.”
The annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Newland is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, with lineup at 3 p.m. Kickoff for the game at MacDonald Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m.
