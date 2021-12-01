NEWLAND — Avery varsity boys basketball took the court on Tuesday, Nov. 23, with a fresh slate, looking to erase the memory of a winless season in the COVID-induced spring 2021 hoops campaign. After not tasting victory since a win against Polk County on Feb. 11, 2020, the Big Red made a statement in battling to a 58-53 win over visiting Hibriten in its 2021-22 home opener.
Hibriten came out early with a hot hand, as teammates Jay Willis and Javier Maxwell each knocking down a three-pointer. Avery countered with baskets from Marcus Milliron, as well as a three-point play by Jack Crenshaw. The Vikings had the final possession of the period and Landon Ingham drained a three-point shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 11-11 at the end of the first period.
Much like the first period, the teams played a nip-and-tuck affair through the second period. Avery was fueled offensively by Milliron, who scored a pair of baskets as part of a seven-point first half. J’Leyn Hoilman added a basket off the bench, but Avery left points on the floor as it only converted 4-of-9 free throws in the quarter. Thomas Vaught added a pair of baskets for the Panthers as Hibriten led by the thinnest of margins at 22-21 at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, the Vikings defense continued to play consistently well, allowing five baskets for the entire quarter and 12 total points. Avery had a hot shooting hand to open the second half, however. Landon Hughes and Milliron each scored a pair of baskets in the stanza, while Elijah Holtsclaw added a three-pointer and Ingham scored three points in the quarter, allowing the Vikings to take the lead and extend its advantage to three points at 37-34 after three quarters.
Hibriten regrouped and refused to go away throughout the remainder of the matchup. Panthers guard Nylan Battle asserted himself, knocking down a pair of three-pointers and scoring 10 total points in the final quarter. Forward teammate Garrett Smargian pitched in with a pair of baskets, along with two free throws that tied the game at 43 with 4:14 to play in the contest.
A field goal from Bray Guest gave Avery back the lead at 45-43, and the Big Red never surrendered the lead for the rest of the game.
Ingham stepped up with six points in the quarter, including a pair of free throws in the final minute to extend the Viking advantage. Hughes was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the period, while Crenshaw scored three points in the frame, helping Avery overcome the loss of leading scorer Milliron, who fouled out with three minutes to play.
Milliron led Avery with 14 points in the win. Ingham scored 13 points, while Hughes chipped in with 11 points. Hibriten’s Battle led all scorers with 17 points. Smargian was the only other Panther to reach double figures, scoring 10 points.
Avery looks to build a win streak this week when it faces Cloudland in Roan Mountain, Tenn., on Nov. 30 and hosts Ashe County on Friday, Dec. 3.
