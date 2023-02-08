Coming off a disappointing home loss to Mountain Heritage the previous week, the Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball began last week welcoming a tough Madison club to Viking Gym, staving off a Patriots comeback to turn the visitors away in overtime. Later in the week, Avery earned a pair of conference road wins against Rosman and Owen, the bottom two clubs in the conference standings, to remain one game behind second-place Draughn in the Western Highlands Conference standings entering the regular season’s final week.
Avery 81, Madison 75 (OT)
NEWLAND — Avery seized an early lead in its matchup at home with the Patriots on January 31, only to see a second-half comeback from Madison whittle away the Viking advantage.
A late Avery surge left the Big Red with a 70-66 cushion with 15 seconds remaining in regulation. An intentionally missed free throw from MHS player Dallas Bartlett was rebounded by Patriot Gavin Gault, who drained a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime knotted at 70 points apiece.
Late in the extra session the Vikings took control, as Avery roared back from a 75-72 deficit by outscoring the Patriots 9-0 over the game’s final 2:45 to secure the home win.
Mason Bailey led the scoring attack for the Vikings with 19 points, one of four Vikings to reach double figures. Landon Ingham chipped in with 18 points, with 12 points apiece from Landon Hughes and Brooks Berry, the latter of which spent most of the second half and overtime contributing despite having four fouls. Jack Crenshaw also pitched in with eight points.
For Madison, most of the team offense centered around senior Cadyn Hilemon, who took over the game at times offensively and scored a game-high 32 points. Joining Hilemon in double figures were Jake Allen with 14 points and Gault with 13 points.
Avery held a narrow 16-15 lead after one quarter of play, as Bailey, Crenshaw and Lukas Hughes each scored twice in the frame. Hilemon supplied Madison’s offense with nine of the 15 Patriot points. The Vikings extended the lead to 29-20 at the halftime break as Ingham sank three baskets in the second period and teammate Preston Coffey connected on a three-pointer while the defense limited the Patriots to just two baskets in the entire quarter.
Madison roared back in the third quarter as Hilemon was hard for Avery to stop, scoring 13 points in the stanza. Teammate Allen scored seven as the Patriots scored 29 points in the quarter. Not to be outdone, Avery scored 22 points itself, as Bailey scored three times with eight points in the period, with five points from Landon Hughes and four from Ingham, leaving the Big Red with a slim two-point lead at 51-49 entering the fourth quarter.
Three 3-pointers by the Patriots helped keep Madison close enough on the scoreboard to allow its improbable execution in the game’s waning seconds to be meaningful. Both teams also missed opportunities to win the game in regulation by simply converting free throws, as Avery missed five free throws from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, while Madison missed six free throws in the period.
Avery’s Berry saved his best performance for last to help lead the Vikings to the win, scoring nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a clutch 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in overtime to clinch the six-point victory.
Avery 59, Rosman 39
ROSMAN — Hopping on the bus for the approximate 2.5-hour ride to Transylvania County, the Avery Vikings made the trip worthwhile in dispatching of the Tigers.
AHS opened the game on an 11-0 first-quarter run, holding Rosman scoreless for the entire first period to carry the margin into the second period. Bailey tallied five points in the opening quarter, with baskets from Lukas Hughes, Crenshaw and Ingham. Rosman finally got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, but the Vikings offense continued to fire on all cylinders. The Big Red drained four 3-point shots in the second quarter, including a pair from Crenshaw, to build a 29-10 lead at halftime.
Returning from the locker room, Avery picked up where it left off in the first half, scoring the basketball and running the floor. Hank Johnson came off the bench and drained a three-pointer, while Ingham scored four points in the period and Crenshaw, Landon and Lukas Hughes and Bailey each scored two points apiece. Marley McCall and Carson Lyday scored two baskets each for Rosman in the period, but the Tigers trailed 44-25 entering the fourth quarter. RHS was never able to threaten the Viking lead in the final stanza despite six points in the period from Lyday. Avery spread the scoring around in the fourth quarter to roll to victory, as Weston Woody scored twice off the bench, Landon Harmon sank one of his pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the quartet of Cole Singleton, Berry, Crenshaw and Landon Hughes all scored baskets in the final eight minutes to lead the Vikings to the win.
Crenshaw led AHS with 14 points, with nine points each from Ingham and Bailey and six points each from Lukas Hughes and Harmon. In all, 10 Vikings scored at least two points in the win.
Avery 61, Owen 44
SWANNANOA — Riding the momentum of its two wins earlier in the week, Avery rolled into Owen High School looking for a perfect 3-0 ending to its week, contending with the Warhorses on its Senior Night.
The Vikings played an active first quarter at a fast pace, using active hands on defense while also forcing the Warhorses into turnovers. Avery also was able to help its own cause by way of crashing the boards, as the Big Red had multiple possessions with offensive rebounds that generated additional shot opportunities.
Avery raced out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter of play, as Lukas Hughes scored six points and brother Landon Hughes, as well as Landon Ingham, scored four points. A 9-0 scoring run to open the second quarter gave the Vikings a commanding 29-7 lead, and Avery went on to lead 35-12 at the halftime break.
Defensively, Avery swarmed the Warhorses throughout the first half to contest shots, as it held Owen to just four baskets through the first two quarters.
For Owen to mount a comeback, it had to slow down the Avery offense while also jump-starting its own attack. While Owen did manage to score 14 points in the third period to more than double its first-half output, the Vikings kept pace themselves with 14 points in the frame to maintaining a 49-26 lead after three quarters. Bailey scored five points for the Vikings in the third quarter, with Landon Hughes splashing a three-pointer.
In the final eight minutes, Owen began chipping away at the Avery lead, eventually drawing to within as few as 12 points at 56-44 at the 2:11 mark. The Vikings would not allow Owen to come any closer, however, connecting on 6-of-7 shots from the free-throw line to help preserve the win.
Bailey was Avery’s leading scorer with 13 points, with 10 from Lukas Hughes, nine points each from Landon Hughes and Ingham, and eight points from Crenshaw. Hunter Inabinett led Owen with 17 points and was the only Warhorse in double figures scoring.
Following the week’s wins, Avery improved to 14-8, with a 7-4 mark in conference. The Vikings closed the regular season with Senior Night on February 7 against Mitchell. Regardless of the outcome, the Vikings will finish no worse than third place in the regular season standings leading into next week’s WHC Tournament.
