SWANNANOA — The Avery Vikings (0-12) are still in search of its first win of the 2022 season after traveling to take on the Owen Warhorses last week in Western Highlands Conference action. Owen plated seven runs in the top of the first to seize momentum that it never relinquished as it defeated Avery 11-1 in five innings.
Avery threatened to plate the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, as a fielding error by Owen second baseman Cayden Cook allowed leadoff hitter Brooks Berry to reach base. Third baseman Trent Wellborn was hit by a pitch to put two Vikings on base with no outs. Owen turned a 6-4-3 double play to erase one runner, however, and a groundout to third base by Vikings cleanup hitter Ethan Church closed the inning.
Owen had its hitting shoes on early and often against Avery starter Josh Jackson. Leadoff hitter Briggs Barker tripled to open the bottom of the first and scored on a single by Liam Gildner. Two batters later, Aiden Warnock reached on a Viking error to put two Warhorses in scoring position. Jackson struck out Owen’s Cook for the second out of the inning, but the Warhorses did substantial damage with two away in the frame. Jakob Knighton laced a two-run single for a 3-0 Owen advantage, advancing to second on a Viking error one hitter later. Owen’s Kameron Moore drew a walk to load the bases, and left fielder Ben Austin ripped a two-run double to left, scoring Johnson and Knighton to up the Warhorse lead to 5-0.
In his second at-bat of the inning, Barker doubled to left field, scoring Austin and Moore to pad the Owen lead to 7-0 by inning’s end.
Avery’s bats were retired in order in the top of the second inning, and the Warhorses capitalized on a leadoff triple by DJ Graves to open the bottom of the inning. Graves scored on a Warnock sacrifice fly to push the OHS lead to 8-0 after two innings of play.
In the top of the third inning, Avery pushed across what proved to be its lone run of the contest. Berry belted a two-out single, then stole second base. Wellborn then put the ball in play which was booted by Owen’s Moore in right field, allowing Berry to race home and cut Owen’s lead to 8-1. Cole Singleton followed by reaching on another Owen error to put two players on the base paths, but both runners were stranded following a strikeout to close the inning.
Moore doubled to lead off the bottom of the third for Owen and advanced to third on an error in left field. Two batters later, Moore scored on a passed ball for a 9-1 Owen advantage before Avery shut the door on the threat.
The Vikings had difficulty getting any offense consistently rolling throughout the game. In the top of the fourth, the Big Red was retired in order, but the defense stepped up to also quiet Owen’s offense to the tune of a 1-2-3 inning. Avery made contact with the ball in the top of the fifth inning, but had nothing to show for its efforts, as a groundout and pair of fly outs kept the Vikings off the bases.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Owen closed out the contest. Moore rapped a one-out triple to right field. Pinch hitter Will Shaw drew a walk, followed by a Barker strikeout. A bloop single by Gildner resulted in an RBI as Moore scored for a 10-1 lead. Graves then knocked an RBI single off relief pitcher Bryson Whitley to score Shaw to end the game via the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule.
Avery’s offense was stymied in the defeat, as it managed only one hit, while the home Warhorses collected 11 hits. Each team collected three errors in the contest. Avery starter Jackson gave up eight hits and struck out seven over four innings of work, with Berry and Whitley finishing the contest in relief.
Gildner earned the win on the mound for OHS, giving up one run and one hit over four innings with seven strikeouts.
On Friday, April 8, Avery was slated to host Mitchell, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Big Red returns to the diamond this week with home games against Rosman (April 12) and Draughn (Friday, April 14).
