NEWLAND — With a full two weeks to both digest its blowout loss at conference-leader Draughn and make adjustments and improvements, the Avery Vikings (1-5, 1-1 WHC) take the field this Friday evening, Oct. 7, in Burnsville, where it will square off against Mountain Heritage.
The Cougars (2-4, 2-0) enter this week’s action on the heels of a two-game winning streak, having defeated Owen 43-25 on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Swannanoa. Avery lost at home to Mountain Heritage last season by a 40-20 final score, and the Vikings have not defeated Mountain Heritage since a 49-39 win over the Cougars in 2011.
Scouting the Cougars
Mountain Heritage is led by veteran head coach Joey Robinson, and finished the 2021 campaign with an 8-3 record, and 5-1 mark in Western Highlands Conference games, losing to Murphy in the second round of last season’s 1A football state playoffs.
This year’s Cougars club has found the road as tough to hoe as any in the past decade, as Heritage lost a nucleus of senior players following last season and have been in somewhat of a rebuilding mode in 2022.
Heritage has faced quite a gauntlet of opponents in 2022 that belies the team’s 2-4 season record, playing games on the road against the likes of Chase and Robbinsville, while also hosting juggernauts Erwin and Hendersonville in its non-conference schedule this season.
Mountain Heritage returned just two starters on offense and only three starters on defense form its 2021 club. Coach Robinson noted during the preseason that “We are going to be very young and inexperienced. I like our young kids a lot, but it is going to take some time.”
Serving as the experienced leader on the field for the Cougars is senior linebacker Griffin Ray (6-0, 215 lbs.). Ray was All-Western Highlands Conference in 2021 with 84 tackles and three sacks in 2021. This season, he leads the Cougars in rushing with more than 600 yards and four rushing touchdowns through the time’s first five contests. Ray also has seen time under center, where he has thrown for a touchdown.
Defensively, fellow senior RB/LB Colin Ray leads the Cougars with 38 tackles through five games, with fellow senior teammate Adam Ledford (WR/DB) tallying 31 tackles. Ledford has also recorded 31 tackles through five games, en route to eclipse his total of 50 tackles from last season.
Other players contributing to the team on both sides of the football include sophomore quarterback Brandon Quinn, who threw for touchdowns in Heritage’s games against both Erwin and Rosman and is second in the team in rushing through its first five contests with 248 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, senior running back Colby Capps has scored three touchdowns in 2022 and ran for 184 yards this season. Last season Capps was an all-conference performer with 10 receptions for 311 yards and a pair of scores, while he amassed 29 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. Capps also leads the team in receptions with seven catches for 131 yards and a score through five contests.
The low down
This week’s matchup with Mountain Heritage may be the best opportunity for the Vikings to pull out a victory against a team that has dominated them head-to-head for the past decade-plus. Prior to the Cougars’ success, it was Avery that was the decidedly stronger club in the series, having won eight straight games in the series from 1999-2007. Since that time, however, Coach Robinson’s club has been a mainstay at the top of the Western Highlands Conference standings, often slugging it out with Mitchell for top honors at season’s end.
Despite the team’s lackluster record, the Cougars have endured the crucible of a daunting non-conference schedule that has allowed young players to mature quickly and to gain game experience. Avery, meanwhile, has been continuing to grow in its own right under first-year head coach Ethan Farmer, with some bumps along the way that included the team’s last effort at Draughn.
Speaking of Draughn, its lopsided win last week over Mitchell may have proved more about how talented a team the Wildcats are than how far the Vikings may need to improve. A new sight that the Vikings will see at Briggs Stadium this week will be the playing surface, as Mountain Heritage installed synthetic turf over this past summer which should vastly help players’ footing on a turf that is notoriously known for remaining damp, slippery and moist as a natural grass surface.
With two weeks to make corrections, as well as valuable time to heal bumps and bruises, the Vikings should be rejuvenated when the team takes the field this week. This game has all the makings of a close affair, and may come down to which team doesn’t make a crippling mistake late in the contest which would decide the outcome.
By the numbers
2 — interceptions by both Landon Hughes and Elijah Holtsclaw to lead the team in 2022
5 — Mountain Heritage players with more than 75 rushing yards thus far this season
6 — touchdown passes by Avery junior quarterback Will Stanford this season
28 — rushing attempts by Vikings running back Logan Gilliam over the past three games after predominantly seeing action as a wide receiver
38 — points by Mountain Heritage senior Griffin Ray through five games to lead the Cougars
96 — combined total tackles through six games by the Viking defensive tandem of Lukas and Landon Hughes, making up two of Avery’s top three tacklers, along with Asher Hartzog’s 48 tackles this season
307 — receiving yards by Latrell Baker to lead the Vikings in the 2022 season
1,480 — combined passing and rushing yards by Avery’s Stanford through six games in 2022
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s matchup at Mountain Heritage, as well as a preview of next week’s conference home game against Madison.
