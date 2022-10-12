NEWLAND — As weeks go, last week was a breakeven effort for the Avery boys soccer team with a 9-0 loss on Monday Oct. 3, to Owen, and a win on Wednesday, Oct. 5, against Mitchell, by a 2-1 final score.
The match on Monday saw a powerful and skilled Owen team as it showed off its excellent passing and kicking in a “mercy rule” win over the Vikings. Coach Yawn indicated that Owen is “one of the best teams in the state, the gold standard.” The team from Owen has “mercy ruled” every team in the conference. The record for Owen is 9-2-1, as its wins have all been coming in matches scoring nine goals. The rule is that at least one half must be played before the match is stopped. Against Avery, it took Owen until nearly the end of the match, as only two minutes remained, to score the ninth and final goal.
Two keepers were used by Avery, Drew Flores and Kaliel Yawn. Coach Yawn also commented that he substituted all the players just to give everyone an opportunity to play against such a competent foe.
The second match of the week on October 5 was a better struggle, with the Vikings emerging victorious by a score of 2-1 as AHS dominated the game with good midfield play and ball possession. The Big Red outshot Mitchell 28 to 12 and committed far fewer fouls, only six to the opponent’s 16. Both keepers are credited with some great saves.
“Dillon Dibble was our man of the match,” said Coach Yawn, who also recognized excellent play from sophomore Drew Tashner at right back. Other notable players were Alvin Romero at center midfield, Cain Hart at midfield, and Brynnox Maya for his first half goal.
This week will be a travel week for the Vikings, venturing to Mountain Heritage on October 10 and Draughn on October 12. Avery will be home against Madison at 7 p.m. on October 17, and away against Owen on October 19. Avery’s final two regular season matches will be at home against Mitchell on Oct. 24 and at Madison on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.