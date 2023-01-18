Approaching the midway point of the conference season, the Avery Vikings completed its first of two rounds through the conference grind with a home game early last week against Owen, then had a quick turnaround 48 hours later, as approaching inclement weather forced the rescheduling of the Vikings’ game at Mitchell ahead by 24 hours to a Thursday, Jan. 12, matchup.
Avery held an early lead on its home floor against a middle-of-the-pack Owen team, but a gritty Warhorse ball club erased its deficit and held off a Viking rally in the game’s final minute to escape Newland with a win. Rather than dwell on defeat, the Vikings got back to work at Mitchell, bowing its neck defensively to hold the Mountaineers to only 39 points in earning a double-digit win.
Owen 67, Avery 61
NEWLAND — The opening of Avery’s conference contest with the Warhorses featured scoring in bunches by both clubs. Owen opened the contest with a 5-0 scoring run for an early advantage in the first quarter, only to see the Vikings roar back with 14 unanswered points of its own to open up a 14-5 advantage at the midway point of the opening stanza. Owen fired back at the Avery rally, as forward Hunter Inabinett was a rebounding and scoring matchup problem for the Big Red, scoring three times in the first quarter. Avery answered with the play of Jack Crenshaw, who himself scored three baskets and seven total points in the opening quarter which helped the Vikings to a narrow 18-16 lead after one quarter.
In the second period, scoring slowed as defenses on both sides began to dictate pace. The Vikings defense held the Warhorses to just 10 second-quarter points, as no player on the Owen team scored more than one basket in the period. Meanwhile, Avery continued to get contributions from Crenshaw, who scored four of his 11 total points for the half in the period to help break a 20-20 tie midway through the second quarter. Landon Ingham added three free throws, while brothers Landon and Lukas Hughes each scored baskets in the quarter as Avery extended its lead to 31-26 at the halftime break.
As the third quarter got under way, a second offensive threat besides Inabinett emerged on the floor for the Warhorses in Caleb Mooney-Robinson. After scoring just four points in the first half, Mooney-Robinson lit up the nets for 16 second-half points, including nine points with a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter alone. OHS teammates Inabinett and Asante Martin each scored four in the quarter to provide offensive support that led to the Warhorses outscoring Avery 17-11 in the third quarter.
Avery’s Mason Bailey scored six points off the bench for the Vikings in the third period, with Brooks Berry connecting on a three-pointer in the frame to provide the lion’s share of the AHS offense, but the Vikings found themselves on the low end of the score as Owen led 43-42 after three quarters.
Owen began the final eight minutes on a torrid pace, beginning the stanza with an 11-4 scoring spurt to open up its largest lead at eight points at 54-46 with less than five minutes remaining. Avery bounced back, as a three-point play from Ingham draw the Big Red back to within three at 54-51 midway through the period. Owen seemed to have an answer for every Avery surge, however, as guard Eli Lewkowicz scored seven of his 11 points for the game in the final stanza, including a pair of key free throws in the final minute of play. Down the stretch, Owen maintained its slim margin with strong free-throw shooting, connecting on 9-of-11 foul shots in the quarter after making only 3-of-6 from the charity stripe in the first half.
A Crenshaw three-pointer cut Owen’s lead to a pair at 58-56, and the Big Red could have tied the game in the final minute, but a pair of missed free throws with 43 seconds to play proved to be as close as the home team would get for the remainder of the contest, as Owen made late foul shots to preserve the six-point road win.
Avery connected on just 24-for-54 shooting (44.4 percent) in the game, and was only 3-for-15 from three-point range. Owen shot 25-for-49 from the floor (51 percent), and made 4-of-13 attempts from three-point range. The Vikings forced 24 Owen turnovers, but committed 19 turnovers themselves.
Crenshaw and Ingham paced Avery with 16 points each, with Ingham adding five assists and three rebounds, as well as five rebounds and two assists from Crenshaw. Avery’s other double-figures scorer was Bailey with 11 points, who also hauled in six rebounds. Landon Hughes chipped in with six points, with five points from Elijah Holtsclaw.
Mooney-Robinson led all scorers with 20 points, with 16 points from Inabinett and 11 points apiece from Lewkowicz and Martin.
Avery 59, Mitchell 46
LEDGER — Avery built an early lead in its rivalry matchup at Mitchell on Thursday, Jan. 12, as the Vikings connected on three 3-point baskets in the opening eight minutes of play. Bray Guest, Jack Crenshaw and Landon Hughes each netted trifectas in the opening eight minutes, while Landon Ingham added a free throw and basket during the quarter. Ty Turbyfill scored four of Mitchell’s 10 points in the period on a pair of baskets, but Avery held a 14-10 lead after on quarter.
In the second period, Carver Cook warmed up for the home-standing Mountaineers, as he swished a pair of three-pointers and eight points total for the quarter. His scoring, two Dillon Barnett free throws, and two field goals from Gage Young proved Mitchell’s only points in the second quarter, however. Avery’s Mason Bailey netted five points, including a three-pointer in the second quarter, while teammate Ingham scored two buckets and the quartet of Elijah Holtsclaw, Crenshaw, Landon and Lukas Hughes each scored a basket in the period. Avery led by as many as 10 points in the quarter, but eventually settled for a nine-point lead at 33-24 at the halftime break.
Mitchell opened the third quarter with gusto, as the Mountaineers used a 9-2 scoring spurt to draw to within a pair at 35-33 with 3:54 remaining in the stanza. Avery rallied, however, never surrendering its lead. Landon Hughes scored five of Avery’s nine points for the quarter as the Vikings ended the quarter on a 7-2 scoring spurt to rebuild a seven-point advantage at 42-35 entering the fourth period.
A 9-3 run by the Big Red over the first 3:20 of the fourth quarter extended the Viking lead to double figures at 51-38, as the Mountaineers were unable to replicate the spurt that had helped them get within striking distance in the previous frame. Bailey helped clinch the Avery win in the final eight minutes, as he scored seven points, including a dagger three-pointer. Landon Hughes scored five of his team-high 17 points in the final stanza to help lift the team to victory.
Avery was 23-for-49 shooting from the floor (46.9 percent), while connecting on 6-of-13 three-point attempts, while holding the Mountaineers to just 18-for-48 shooting (37.5 percent), and 5-for-15 from three-point range.
Landon Hughes scored 17 to lead the Vikings, with 12 points and six rebounds from Bailey and 10 points from Ingham. Barnett led Mitchell with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, with eight points from Cook and seven points each from Young and Connor Warren.
Avery (10-6, 4-2 WHC) returns to action this Friday, Jan. 20, with a road trip to Valdese to take on Draughn.
