The warm weather in later February allowed the Avery boys tennis team to get lots of practice – and it has certainly helped them to start the season strong. Coach Carrie Russ arranged two non-conference away matches for Feb. 28 and March 1, which provided great experience going into the conference season.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the boys traveled to Ashe County High School for its first taste of competition, and they rocked, winning by a final team score of 8-1 for a real confidence boost for the team. Teams played the traditional 2-out-of-3 sets for the singles matches, and an 8-games pro-set for the doubles.
Singles victories were recorded by Tripp Markland (6-2, 6-1), Ayden Ray (6-1, 6-2), Cayden Pannell (6-0, 6-0), Tyler Ollis (6-2, 6-2) and Weston Carpenter (6-0, 6-1). The lone singles loss was by Staley Griffith, who fell in a close battle, 4-6, 3-6.
The doubles matches all ended in victories by the Vikings. The team of Markland and Pannell won by a score of 8-5. Ray and Carpenter emerged victorious by a score of 8-1, while Ollis and Griffith won 8-4.
The match on Wednesday, March 1, at Watauga High School was not as uplifting. The Watauga Pioneers defeated the Avery Vikings by a score of 7-2. Each of the singles competitions ended in defeat, with both Markland and Ray going down 0-6, 0-6. Pannell’s loss was 0-6, 2-6, while Ollis lost 2-6, 1-6. Carpenter gained momentum as the match progressed, but fell short in the first set 2-6. He nearly forced a third set by narrowly losing in a tiebreaker 6-7 in the second set. Griffith also played well, losing 3-6 and 5-7.
Doubles competition was more in the Vikings’ favor as Markland and Pannell won their match 8-6, while Ray and Carpenter defeated the Pioneers by a score of 8-4. The lone doubles loss was at the hands of Ollis and Griffith, by a 5-8 score.
Conference matches began with a home match on Monday, March 6, against the team from Owen. On Tuesday, March 7, Avery hosted a rematch with Ashe County, while on Wednesday, March 8, the team will travel to Mountain Heritage for another conference challenge. The following, Monday, March 13, will be the next opportunity to cheer the Vikings tennis team at home.
