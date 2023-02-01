NEWLAND — Avery varsity boys basketball righted its ship after a difficult road loss to Draughn by routing the visiting Dragons from NC School of Science and Math-Morganton campus 77-46 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in non-conference play. Three nights later, the Big Red returned to Western Highlands Conference action with a showdown against conference-leading Mountain Heritage. Avery stayed close in the game’s initial stages, but Mountain Heritage slowly extended its lead with spurts in the second and third quarters to open a double-digit lead, helping the visiting Cougars to earn a 58-43 win in Viking Gym.
Avery 77, NCSSM-M 46
Avery started the first quarter off slowly but picked up octane as the game wore on, leading by double digits at halftime before outscoring the Dragons 42-24 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Davin Hyche was the offensive threat for the Dragons throughout the matchup, as he scored a game-high 16 points in the contest. Teammate Rahul Solleti scored 15, as the pair accounted for all but 15 of the team’s total points for the game. Meanwhile, Avery received a balanced scoring effort, with 11 separate Viking players scoring at least three points in the win.
Landon Hughes and Landon Ingham led Avery with 15 points each, with Ingham adding five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Mason Bailey added nine points, with six points each scored by Brooks Berry, Hank Johnson, and Lukas Hughes.
Avery connected on 33-for-51 shooting from the floor (64.7 percent), while making 4-of-10 from three-point range. The Avery defense held NCSSM to just 42 percent shooting (21-of-50), and forced 21 Dragon turnovers.
The Vikings opened a 17-8 advantage after one quarter of action, as Elijah Holtsclaw tallied all four of his points for the contest in the opening stanza. Teammate Cole Singleton added a trifecta off the bench as well to help Avery sprint out to the early lead.
As the second quarter unfolded, Avery continued to consistently and efficiently score the basketball. Seven Vikings scored points in the second period alone, paced by Harmon’s and Ingham’s four points apiece, with three points from Preston Coffey. For NCSSM, Taylor Reese and Andrew Lord scored two buckets each, but the Vikings held a 35-22 lead at the half.
In the third quarter Avery’s defense allowed the Big Red to add to its lead, limiting the Dragons to just three field goals in the frame, while the Viking offense saw the trio of Ingham, Lukas Hughes and Harmon combine for 11 of Avery’s 15 third-quarter points which led to comfortable 50-31 lead for the Vikings entering the fourth quarter.
The home team poured on the points in the final eight minutes, as Avery torched the Dragons for 27 points in the fourth quarter. Landon Hughes heated up with a pair of three-pointers and 10 total points in the period, with two field goals each from Ingham, Berry and Johnson as the Big Red won going away.
Mountain Heritage 58, Avery 43
Entering its conference showdown with Mountain Heritage, the Vikings hoped to ride the positive momentum of its blowout win over NCSSM to a win over the first-place Cougars in the Western Highlands Conference. The teams played a strong a physical first quarter as the Vikings kept within striking distance at halftime. An offensive struggle throughout the second half and inability to consistently solve the Heritage zone defense and tall lineup led to the Vikings scoring only 17 second-half points, as the Cougars escaped Newland with a 15-point win.
Both teams played scrappy basketball in the first eight minutes, battling for every loose ball while also piling up fouls. Avery had three of its players in Jack Crenshaw, Landon Hughes and Mason Bailey pick up a pair of first-quarter fouls each, which limited their time on the floor for much of the first half. Heritage had its own share of foul trouble early, as Adam Ledford, Griffin Ray and Vaughn Smoker also each registered a pair of personal fouls. In total, 15 fouls were whistled against the teams over the first quarter of play. Heritage emerged with a slim 15-13 lead after one quarter behind four points each from Max Smoker and Jesse Shelton. Crenshaw managed to score five points in the period, with three each from Ingham and Landon Hughes.
The wingspan, athleticism and length of the Cougars defensive front allowed the visitors to rely heavily on multiple zone defense throughout the matchup, switching between 2-1-2 and 1-3-1 defenses to force Avery to use discipline offensively to find holes from which to score. Offensively, Max Smoker shouldered the MH offensive load, scoring 12 points in the second quarter alone as part of a game-high 21 points, almost matching Avery’s total scoring output of 13 points.
Avery’s struggles from the free-throw line in the game also continued to materialize, as the Vikings made just 6-of-16 shots from the charity stripe in the first half, helping Heritage to hold a 34-26 lead at the halftime break.
Both offenses slowed down considerably returning to the floor for the third quarter. Jesse Shelton was an early force for Heritage in the frame, scoring four times for eight points that stretched the Heritage lead to as many as 15 points at 46-31 at the 2:12 mark of the third period. Avery scored the final three points in the period, but still trailed 46-34 after three quarters.
Though battling valiantly, the Vikings could not generate the scoring spurt needed to make up the deficit in the fourth quarter. A Crenshaw three-pointer, along with two Ingham baskets and a pair of Holtsclaw free throws was the only offense the Big Red could muster in the fourth quarter, while Heritage was able to sustain the lead it had amassed over the course of the first three periods behind five Adam Ledford points which included a dunk on a breakaway in the final minute of play to secure the 15-point win.
Crenshaw led the Vikings with 10 points as Avery’s lone player to reach double figures, adding four rebounds and three steals despite playing just 12 minutes due to foul trouble. Bailey added nine points with five rebounds, with seven points and four rebounds from Holtsclaw and six points from Ingham.
Shelton joined M. Smoker in double figures with 14 points, with three separate pairs of players tallying four points, three points and two points, respectively. Avery connected on 15-of-49 shots in the game (30.6 percent), including 4-for-23 from three-point range. Avery committed 22 turnovers, but forced Mountain Heritage into 20 turnovers. A total of 41 combined fouls were committed in the game, with the Cougars out-rebounding the Vikings 38-26 for the game.
Avery hosted Madison in conference action on January 31 in Viking Gym, and travels to Rosman (February 2) and Owen (February 3) for conference games this week.
