Following the first week of the conference football season, the Avery Vikings (4-3, 0-1 WHC) have every right to feel as if they let one get away in last week’s 24-6 loss to the Mountain Heritage Cougars. For much of the contest, Avery was its own worst enemy. Though the team matched the physicality of the defending conference champs, the Vikings committed six turnovers which Heritage converted into 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Madison Patriots (0-7, 0-1 WHC) opened its conference season last week with the similar result as its first six outings in 2019... a lopsided defeat, falling 50-6 to Polk County in Columbus.
Avery earned one of its two season wins over Madison last year, a thrilling 48-46 shootout victory at MacDonald Stadium. Although Avery won last year’s matchup, the Vikings are 4-6 against the Patriots in its last 10 meetings.
Scouting the Patriots
Madison is coached by Kyle Hutchinson, who is 1-17 overall during his season-plus at the helm of the Patriots program. Hutchinson’s club finished 1-10 in 2018, including a winless 0-5 mark in Western Highlands Conference play last season.
Madison uses a mixture of offensive formations, including an option attack and will occasionally spread a defense out with a Spread formation. Defensively, the Patriots use a three-man front as part of its 3-4 scheme. MHS returned four offensive starters and three defensive starters from last year’s club.
Hutchinson noted in the preseason his desire to build consistency within the Madison football program, and the Patriots boast only five seniors on its roster. Key players for the Patriots include freshman quarterback Caden Hilemon, who completed 11-of-19 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to Polk. Hilemon has completed 60-of-116 passes this season for 565 yards with three touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sophomore Peyton Wallace leads the Patriots in rushing this season, carrying the ball 71 times for 182 yards. Fellow sophomore Zander Fender has toted the football 55 times for 149 yards, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns in 2019.
Freshman Naz Windley leads the Patriots in receiving with 156 yards on eight catches and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Patriots are led by senior lineman Chris Metcalf, as well as lineman teammate Justin Sprinkle. Clay Hilemon leads the team in tackles with 39 for the season, followed by Sprinkle (21 tackles), Alex Kerns (19 tackles) and junior Blaize Littrell (14 tackles).
The low down
With a Homecoming showdown against Polk County on the horizon, it could be tempting for the Vikings to overlook a winless Madison ballclub. Conference victories is the name of the game, however, and head coach Mac Bryan has his team focused on earning its fifth win of the season and its first conference win this week in Marshall.
Avery will look to get the poor taste of last week’s loss out of its mouth, and must do so by taking better care of the football. The Viking defense played inspired football last week in holding a one-loss and state-ranked Mountain Heritage offense at bay, offering glimpses of just how potent Avery can be on the gridiron when all cylinders are effectively firing together.
Expect the Avery offense to have a big bounce-back game at the expense of the Patriots, especially junior quarterback Troy Hoilman, who will look to improve on last week’s effort.
For the Patriots, the hope is that it can continue the turnover-generating success experienced by Heritage a week ago. Look for Madison to try to shorten the game as much as possible by winning the time-of-possession battle, but that will be an uphill battle if the Big Red brings the same defensive intensity this week that it did in last week’s loss.
By the numbers
0 — punts by Avery in last week’s 24-6 loss to Mountain Heritage
4 — conversions in 11 combined attempts by Avery on third- and fourth-down conversions last week
4.3 — points per game averaged by the Patriots during the 2019 season
5 — total number of touchdowns scored this season by Madison
7 — times Polk County scored in the same number of possessions in last week’s 50-6 win over the Patriots
8 — points scored off the Vikings defense by Mountain Heritage through three quarters of last week’s conference slugfest against the Cougars
19 — rushing yards by Madison’s Peyton Wallace on eight carries to lead Madison last week
24 — tackles by the trio of Lucas Andrews, Jonas Bowman and Jesse Jones in last week’s game against the Cougars
141 — average total yards per game gained this season by the Patriots. In comparison, Avery averages 385 total yards per game through seven games this season
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a full recap of this week’s game at Madison, as well as a preview of next week’s Homecoming showdown against Polk County.
