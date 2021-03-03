The Avery Vikings (1-0) make its first road trip of the abbreviated 2021 spring season when it makes the journey off the mountain to Olin to face the North Iredell Raiders. North, who was slated to take on Mount Airy in its season opener, was postponed, making its matchup with the Vikings its season debut.
AHS enters this week’s matchup coming off a 42-20 win over Asheville Christian Academy. Avery and North Iredell have never met on the gridiron, and this week’s game will mark Avery’s first game against an Iredell County school since the opening round of the 1998 2A state playoffs, when the Vikings defeated Statesville by a 21-6 final score at MacDonald Stadium.
Scouting the Raiders
The North Iredell Raiders are 3A members of the North Piedmont Conference, and are coached by David Lewis. The Raiders had a record of 0-11 for the 2019 campaign, but returns seven starters from that 2019 squad, including a trio of linemen that lead the way in the trenches in North Carolina A&T commit Jayden Turner (6’4”, 250 lbs.) and teammates Elijah Hurt and Ben Gaither, all of which are expected to play both ways in this week’s matchup.
“They have put in a lot of work,” Lewis said during preseason workouts. “I expect them to dominate at their positions this spring.”
Offensively, the Raiders utilized a Spread formation, while defensively North utilized a 4-3 or 4-4 front for a portion of its previous 2019 campaign.
The Low Down
Without the benefit of an opening game of the season from which to scout, the Vikings staff had to be creative in studying Raider tendencies through scrimmages and previous seasons of game matchups as it prepared for this week’s game. If the Vikings are able to duplicate the positive aspects of last week’s win over Asheville Christian Academy, however, one would think that North Iredell would be hard pressed to stop the multi-faceted ACHS offensive juggernaut.
Avery showed a diverse attack in last week’s win over the Lions, as sophomore running back Chad Giarrusso laid claim to the feature back spot with an impressive 164-yard rushing performance, including a number of plays where the back barreled through would-be tacklers. Senior teammates Troy Hoilman and Ty Smith showed why their selections as Players to Watch by statewide media were well warranted, as the combo connected for a pair of scores in the first half of last week’s lopsided win.
There weren’t many things to complain about in the Avery win last week, but the Big Red did surrender six yards per play to the Lions. Granted, much of the yardage came during the second half with a one-sided score in the Vikings’ favor, but the AHS coaching staff will look for their defense to put together four consistent quarters of strong play against a stout Raiders front line.
Facing a team that failed to win a game in 2019, it might be tempting for the Big Red to overlook the Raiders and focus on its matchup the following week at Mountain Heritage, but every game and every win counts in a seven-game regular season, and the Vikings must make the most of every opportunity to assure itself of the opportunity to play postseason football in the curtailed 2020-2021 campaign.
By the Numbers
0 — wins for North Iredell during its 2019 season, including an 0-5 mark in conference games
3 — turnovers forced by the Avery defense in the team’s 42-20 win over Asheville Christian Academy last week
7 — average points scored per game last season by the Raiders in its 11 games
39.7 — average points surrendered by the Raiders defense in 2019
82 — receiving yards by Avery WR Ty Smith and rushing yards by QB Troy Hoilman in the Vikings’ season-opening win last week
451 — yards of total offense gained by the Vikings in its Week 1 victory
Read next week’s AJT for a recap of this week’s game against North Iredell, as well as preview of next week’s conference-opening matchup at Mountain Heritage.
