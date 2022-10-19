NEWLAND — With its second win under its collective belt, the Avery Vikings (2-6, 2-2 WHC) will make its final road trip of the regular season schedule when it ventures off the mountain to Swannanoa to square off against the 2A Owen Warhorses.
Owen (1-7, 1-3 WHC) was shut out in a 42-0 Homecoming loss to West Henderson last week, and will celebrate Senior Night this week when the Vikings come to town. Avery outdistanced Madison in a 38-35 win at MacDonald Stadium last week to move into fourth place in the conference standings. Owen won last year’s meeting between the schools on a touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give the Warhorses a 32-26 win. Owen has won the last five games in the all-time series, with Avery last capturing a 34-20 win at Owen in 2016.
Scouting the Warhorses
Owen is coached by Zach Gibson, who is in his first season with the Warhorses after spending the previous four years as an assistant at Pisgah High School. The Warhorses return six offensive starters and six defensive starters from its 2021 team that finished 4-7, with a 3-3 conference mark last season, losing in the opening round of last year’s 2A state playoffs to Shelby.
Owen implemented a new offense and defense into its system for the 2022 season, utilizing a Multiple Wing-T attack, as well as elements of Spread offenses, including the option, offensively, while utilizing a Shade 50 defensive scheme. OHS has struggled to remain competitive in its games this season, however, as its only victory was a blowout win over WHC’s last-place team, winless Rosman, two weeks ago. In its seven losses, Owen has surrendered at least 42 points in every contest, with last week’s 42-0 loss serving as its lowest point total given up defensively in 2022.
Triggering the Owen offense is an experienced signal caller in senior Alex Sanchez. During his junior season, Sanchez matured as a leader for the team, throwing for 396 yards and five touchdowns, along with 388 rushing yards and six rushing scores.
Owen demonstrated flashes of its potential as a team in a 43-0 win at Rosman on October 7, when Sanchez threw for four touchdowns to four different receivers (wide receiver Ben Austin, running back Kameron Moore, junior wide receiver Hudson Minks, and senior wide receiver Hunter Inabinett), in addition to galloping for a 98-yard rushing touchdown. Junior running back Will Johnson also got in on the action, scoring on a 50-yard touchdown run.
The Warhorses are also anchored with experience on its offensive and defensive lines by senior teammates Daniel Rueda and Jason Dash.
The low down
Owen struggled last week to slow down a multi-faceted West Henderson team, as the Falcons’ Spread attack found many holes both to throw and run through during its 42-0 win. Meanwhile, Avery was able to use three third-quarter touchdowns to open up a tie game with Madison following a tied first half of play.
The Vikings still struggled to slow down the opposing offense last week, as Madison racked up 400 total yards. Avery managed to keep pace offensively itself, however, amassing 355 yards, though only 97 yards were gained running the football. Avery’s defense forced a pair of turnovers last week while taking care of the football offensively with no turnovers. Additionally, the Vikings were able to cash in on its opportunities last week in the red zone, scoring on all four of its trips (three touchdowns, one field goal).
Despite giving up three scoring plays of more than 30 yards last week, Avery buckled down at the most crucial times defensively and made enough big plays offensively to secure the home win. Avery should be eager to face the Warhorses this week after squandering a lead in last year’s game in Newland, roaring back from a 20-3 deficit only to lose the game on a final-play touchdown pass to ruin the Vikings’ Senior Night. If the Vikings can pass the ball with the efficiency it displayed during last week’s win, as well and find an effective enough running game to keep the Warhorse defense on its heels, the Big Red should have a strong chance of picking up its second-straight win and third victory of the season, further strengthening its case for a state 1A playoff berth in the process.
By the numbers
0 — turnovers by the Vikings in its 38-35 win over Madison last week
2 — touchdown receptions by Avery wide receiver Elijah Holtsclaw in last week’s win over Madison
5 — total touchdowns accounted for by Vikings quarterback Will Stanford during last week’s win over Madison (three passing, two rushing), as well as totaling 362 total offensive yards
10 — tackles each on defense by Avery brothers Lukas and Landon Hughes during last week’s three-point win
24 — second half points by the Big Red in its three-point win over the Patriots last week.
33 — average points surrendered by the Vikings in the team’s eight games this season
34 — yards per punt averaged in five punts by Viking receiver/punter James Harris in his season debut kicking last week
49 — points per game surrendered by Owen in its seven losses in 2022
97- rushing yards by Owen QB Alex Sanchez in last season’s matchup
215 — rushing yards by Owen RB Will Johnson in last year’s game between the schools
412 — rushing yards by Owen in last year’s win over Avery
1,368 — passing yards by Avery junior QB Will Stanford through eight games this season
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a full recap of this week’s contest at Owen, as well as a preview of next week’s AJT Border Battle Classic against Mitchell to close the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.