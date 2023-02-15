NEWLAND — Avery varsity boys basketball honored its seven senior players prior to taking the floor against the Mitchell Mountaineers on February 7 with a pregame ceremony, then built an early lead before seeing Mitchell mount a comeback to lead at halftime, as well as after three quarters. A strong final eight minutes from its senior leaders helped Avery to finish strong and hold on to take a 56-50 win and clinch the No. 2 seed for this week’s Western Highlands Conference Tournament.
Avery raced out to a double-digit lead at 19-9 after one quarter of play, as Landon Ingham started strong with seven points, including a three-pointer in the stanza. Teammates Jack Crenshaw and Lukas Hughes each scored a pair of baskets in the period, with a three-pointer off the bench from Brooks Berry. Dillon Barnett scored four points, while teammate Carver Cook added three to account for all the Mitchell scoring in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Mitchell defense limited the Vikings from creating additional scoring opportunities and also forced a number of Avery turnovers. Mitchell erased the Avery lead with a 20-5 scoring differential in the second quarter alone. Connor Warren heated up with three 3-pointers in the second quarter to lift the visitors from Ledger, while Barnett poured in seven points in the frame. Avery managed only two baskets from Ingham and a Lukas Hughes free throw, as Avery stared at a 29-24 deficit entering the locker room for halftime.
The game remained tight in the third quarter, as Avery managed to slightly shave away at the slim Mountaineers lead. Ingham again provided offensive firepower with three baskets in the quarter and seven points overall, while the Hughes brothers each contributed a basket and Mason Bailey added a field goal. For the Mountaineers, Barnett added three to his tally, while teammate Ty Turbyfill, who had been held in check in the first half, scored six points in the third quarter to help MHS preserve a 42-38 lead as the teams entered the final eight minutes of action.
Avery got to work at whittling away on the rest of the Mitchell advantage as the fourth quarter transpired. Bailey converted a three-point play early in the quarter to help set the tone for the Big Red, while both Crenshaw and Hughes stroked three-pointers midway through the quarter. Crenshaw’s trifecta tied the game at 46 apiece with 3:30 remaining, while Hughes’ three-pointer gave the Vikings a 51-48 lead, an advantage they would not surrender for the remainder of the contest.
In the fourth quarter, Mitchell managed just four baskets, two apiece from Gage Young and Cook, but the Mountaineers were still within one possession in the final minute. A pair of Ingham free throws gave Avery a tenuous 53-50 lead and, with the Mountaineers looking to draw within a point or tie the game, Avery’s Elijah Holtsclaw made a steal and was fouled with 19 seconds to play, proceeding to make 1-of-2 free throws to give Avery a two-possession lead at 54-50. Following a Mitchell miss, Crenshaw gained possession and sank two free throws to provide for the final six-point margin of victory.
Avery struggled offensively despite earning the win, shooting just 33 percent from the floor (19-for-57), including 4-for-22 from three-point range. Avery converted on 14-of-21 free throws, while the Mountaineers attempted only five shots from the charity stripe, converting four. The Big Red defense forced 15 Mitchell turnovers, and outscored the Mountaineers 22-5 in second-chance points due to a 42-27 rebounding advantage.
Ingham led all scorers with a game-high 22 points, in addition to eight rebounds and three steals. The senior was Avery’s only double-figures scorer in the game, however. Crenshaw added nine points and 10 rebounds, with six points each from Landon and Lukas Hughes. Barnett led Mitchell with 14 points, with nine points and seven rebounds from Cook and nine points from Warren.
Following the game, head coach Cody Frady praised the effort of his seniors not only in the win over the Mountaineers, but throughout the season.
“This is one of the most outstanding groups of young men that I’ve been around,” Frady said. “This is the first group of seniors that I’ve had play for me for four years, and they’re special to me.”
The coach went on to share thoughts on each of his seven seniors as they wrapped up their regular season on the floor in Viking Gym.
Landon Ingham — “Landon has a great story. He had been cut from the JV team as a freshman. The freshman class was very competitive, and Landon wasn’t very big or fast. Landon wasn’t an early peaker, but instead of throwing in the towel, he kept coming to practices and kept coming to lift in the weight room. He grew a little bit and went from ‘He may make the JV team’ to ‘He may start on the JV team’ to ‘He might be our best player.’ It’s really a testament to his work ethic and his character that he was able to do that.”
Elijah Holtsclaw — “Elijah is such an outstanding kid. He’s kind of our rock defensively. He’s very level headed, he doesn’t show a lot of emotion. Elijah is a tough kid. He doesn’t get caught up in things, and I’ve found him to be very coachable.”
Bray Guest — “Bray is one of those kids that, when you’re coaching them, you just know that they’re smarter than you are. Bray is such a great kid, and he, too, was a late bloomer. He played a small forward in middle school, and I knew that he was intelligent and could run for days and was incredibly coachable, so I decided that I wanted to convert him into a point guard. Now, Bray plays that role for us exceptionally. He has a great assist-to-turnover ratio, he plays within himself, and understands the scorers he has around him.”
Preston Coffey — “When I first saw Preston play, it was in a fifth-quarter of an eighth-grade game. He was about three-and-a-half-feet tall and was wearing a headband. I could see that he could really handle the ball. Kids at that age are going to grow, and I felt then that he had the skill set to be a point guard, and there may not be a kid who has matured and developed more than Preston has over his four years. He has a great attitude and his teammates love him. He makes friends with everybody, and we’re able to rotate he and Bray out at the point guard spot. People don’t realize how important having that consistent play from two competent point guards means to our team.”
Jack Crenshaw — “Jack is incredibly coachable. He, Landon and Bray are our captains. Jack always tries to do what the coaches ask him to do. He’s extremely coachable with a great attitude. He’s the only one of those seniors which is a three-year varsity player. He battles and plays hard every time he’s on the floor. He’s a competitor and doesn’t back down from anybody, and he’s a person of high character. I can’t say enough good things about Jack Crenshaw.”
Landon Hughes and Lukas Hughes — “Everybody loves the twins, and they’re our fan favorites. They’re not afraid of anything, they’ll take charges and get after loose balls on the floor. They both have also developed and come a long way with their respective games, too. Lukas didn’t make the team in middle school, and he has worked hard and been incredibly coachable with a great attitude. It’s interesting how different their skill sets are. Landon is more of a scorer and offensive threat on the floor, where Lukas is more of a defensive player. In many ways, those two are the heart and the soul of this team. We always know what we’re going to get out of them and they’ve got great attitudes and big hearts.
Ascencion Barajas- “Ascencion suffered an injury wrestling as a member of the wrestling team that has kept him out of playing for us, but he still supports the guys and is around. He’s been a huge part of our success as well.”
Andrew Moore — “Andrew has been our program since last year and has been a big help. He videotapes our games for us and the players love him. He’s part of the family.”
Avery opened Western Highlands Conference Tournament play on Feb. 13 as a No. 2 seed, and defeated Rosman 82-43 to advance to the semifinal round on at Owen High School, where semifinal matchups will be played in varsity girls and boys action and championship rounds will also be played this week.
Avery’s JV teams are slotted to be in action in the JV championship games at Owen on Friday, Feb. 17, with the JV girls starting at 4 p.m. and JV boys at 5:15 p.m. A recap of tournament action can be found in next week’s AJT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.