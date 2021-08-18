NEWLAND — With the grind of a delayed spring season, a short rest of a few weeks, last spring and summer camp, 7-on-7s and scrimmages in the rearview mirror, the Avery Vikings now set its sights on this week’s regular season opening matchup, as it hosts the Cherryville Ironmen.
The Vikings and Ironman, although both 1A schools, have rarely met on the gridiron, though the schools played two memorable matchups back in 2007 in state playoff matchups in both boys basketball and in baseball, with the Ironman coming out on top to eliminate Avery in both contests.
In football history, however, the schools have crossed paths only two times in Avery’s more than five decades of play, with Cherryville earning a 32-13 win over the Vikings in 1995 at Rudisill Stadium, and the Vikings returning the favor with a 28-12 win over the Ironman at MacDonald Stadium in 1996.
Scouting the Ironman
The Ironmen are coached by a familiar face to longtime Avery Vikings football fans, as seventh-year head coach Tim Pruitt (20-46 record overall) calls the signals for the Ironman. Pruitt has had ties to both Watauga and West Wilkes high schools, and has faced Avery as head coach at both institutions previously.
Cherryville is a member of the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, which after realignment boasts perennial powers Shelby and Burns from Cleveland County. The Ironman were 2-4 in conference play last spring, and 2-5 overall, while picked this year by local Gaston County media in the preseason to place sixth in this year’s conference race.
The Ironman were a young group of players in the spring, but made positive strides over the course of the shortened season, finishing the 2021 spring campaign with a victory over county rival Bessemer City.
“We have a small group of seniors, but they are a very talented group with good character and are great students,” Pruitt said of his club to area media earlier this summer.
Pacing the Ironman will be senior quarterback and linebacker Kadin Beaver (5’11”, 155 lbs.), in addition to teammate Mitchell Lackey anchoring the lines and Jackson Owens (WR/DB) and Cooper Sloan (RB/LB) filling the shoes of key skill positions.
Landon Hahn (WR/DB), Cherryville’s leader in touchdowns and interceptions in the spring season, also returns this fall. “He’s a three-sport athlete that is always around the football,” Pruitt told area media.
Additional players who may contribute to the team and fill starting positions include juniors Chase Miller (QB/RB/LB), Kam Bolin (LB) and Jack Dellinger (OT).
The Low Down
Avery will look to reload from the loss offensively of three-year starting quarterback Troy Hoilman and wide receiver Ty Smith. The pair shouldered a great deal of the scoring burden by the team last season, and a host of Vikings, including first-year varsity starter sophomore Will Stanford, returning wideouts Mason Thomas and Logan Gilliam, and potential breakout players such as Lane Hoilman and Elijah Holtsclaw, are looking to leave their own mark on the team’s identity.
A key returner for the Vikings this season is running back/defensive back Chad Giarrusso. Giarrusso emerged as a workhorse, running the football last season as a bruising tailback that would gladly run over or around an opposing defender. With experience himself at the quarterback position, Giarrusso’s knowledge of the system is invaluable to the Big Red offense on the field as it carries out head coach Mac Bryan’s play calls from the sidelines. If Giarrusso is able to find open space and make big plays out of the backfield Friday, it will do nothing but provide added firepower to the vaunted Vikings passing attack and make for a long night for the visitors from Gaston County.
Avery should also have an advantage this week on the line of scrimmage, with the bulk and talent of players that include returners Levi Andrews, John Lee, Jericho Nunley and J’Leyn Hoilman. The lines have shown its ability during summer scrimmages to open holes for runners and protect the quarterback, adapting to a different style with Stanford’s rollout ability outside of the passing pocket.
Like Cherryville, Avery won a pair of games last season, but only registered five contests played due to COVID-19. With a full season schedule of 10 games lying ahead, as well as seven starters returning on both sides of the football, the Big Red will look to leave the Ironman black and blue by the end of Friday’s tussle on the mountain.
By the numbers
8 — rushing touchdowns by Chad Giarrusso in Avery’s five games last regular season.
9 — combined receptions during the spring season by Avery’s returning wideout duo of Mason Thomas and Logan Gilliam.
20 — Avery scored at least 20 points in every game it played in the spring.
33.8 — points per game given up by the Ironman in its seven games during the 2020-21 season.
34 — points per game average scored by Avery last spring.
34.6 — points per game average surrendered defensively last season by the Big Red.
98 — tackles last season by Levi Andrews to lead the Vikings defense. Avery next-highest returning tackler from the spring is J’Leyn Hoilman with 28.
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s season opener with Cherryville, as well as a preview of next week’s first road contest for Avery at Wilkes Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.