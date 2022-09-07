NEWLAND — Three weeks into the 2022 season, the Avery Vikings (0-3) are still seeking to put everything together for four quarters of football to capture its first win. A strong defensive performance at Cherryville to open 2022 was followed by a decisive defeat in its home opener to Wilkes Central. Last week, the Vikings were firing on all cylinders during the first half of its game with Hampton, only to have the Bulldogs bite back with a second half comeback to snag victory from the jaws of defeat.
This week, the Vikings close the non-conference portion of its schedule with a short trip down Hwy. 221 to Marion to face the McDowell Titans. McDowell (2-1) is coming off a shutout win on the road at East Rutherford, where it held the Cavaliers to just 65 yards in total offense en route to a 26-0 triumph.
Last season when the Vikings and Titans met in Newland, the game was a high-scoring affair that saw Avery lose an 11-point lead over the final five minutes of the game, as McDowell rallied to defeat the Big Red 36-33 at MacDonald Stadium.
Scouting the Titans
McDowell is a member of the Mountain 3A/4A Conference and is coached by longtime former Avery Vikings head coach Darrell Brewer. McDowell finished 5-4 in 2021, with a 3-3 mark in conference contests.
Brewer, who also serves as the team’s defensive coordinator, has had to work to replace the team’s strongest defensive player from last season, Grayson Blackwelder, who recorded a team-high 65 tackles in 2021. Anchoring this season’s defense are senior Dawson Bartlett, who was the club’s second-leading tackler a year ago, and junior Colby Carr. The Titans may also utilize its senior center, Hogan Fortune, on the defensive side of the ball if needed. Other players expected to contribute during the season on the line include Rylan Parkins, Hayden Williams, Jonathan Hall, Antonio Walker and Brandon McNeill.
The defensive backfield is anchored by senior Devyn Cash, with contributions by teammates Matt Spivey and Jackson Marsh, both of which saw the majority of their plays on the offense a season ago. Sophomore Josh Ellis and junior Marshall Lamb bring big-play ability and depth, although not a ton of experience, to the secondary.
McDowell’s most glaring need entering the season which has nicely developed has been its linebacking corps. Majesty Summey was the lone returning linebacker with varsity experience and was voted all-conference in 2021 as he led the team with three interceptions. Additional players expected to contribute in the secondary include Job Marsh and potentially quarterback Ricky Carr could play both ways if the situation dictates doing so.
Offensively, Carr will trigger the offense, while running backs Josh Ellis and senior Blake Boswell work to gain the hard-nosed yardage in McDowell’s run-oriented offense, as the pair illustrated with 100-yard rushing games in McDowell’s season-opening win against R-S Central.
That isn’t to say that the Titans won’t pass the football, as the team has attempted at least nine passes in each of its three games thus far. Marshall Lamb is a favorite target of Carr, while teammates serving as targets include Matthew Spivey, Jackson Marsh and Jeremiah Ellis.
“We’ve seen a lot of double-tight formations offset with wings in preparation with a lot of counters offensively, with some play-action passes mixed in, but they’re going to try to pound the football,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said as his team prepares for this week’s challenge.
Farmer added that he looks forward to this week’s contest against a coach for whom he has a great deal of respect and admiration.
“Brewer has sort of been like a big brother to me,” Farmer added. “Being able to see the defense he’s planning on running, as well as what we have seen that they do offensively on tape, it’s going to be another challenge for us, but also I’d say we haven’t forgotten what happened last year. That’s our biggest motivation going into this game. The kids have not forgotten whatsoever the way last year’s game went. It left a bad taste in our mouths. It’s going to be a physical football game, for sure.”
The low down
As Coach Farmer alluded, last year’s matchup with McDowell included a furious five-minute rally that saw the Vikings give up a pair of late touchdowns to lose a contest that was seemingly in hand. If that description sounds familiar, a similar sentiment could be shared regarding the Vikings’ loss to Hampton last week, as Avery held a 19-point halftime lead to only see it slip away in the second half.
This week’s outcome will largely depend on which Vikings team shows up in Marion: the first-half Vikings that played with urgency and fire in quelling an explosive Hampton running game, or the second-half Vikings, which were unable to adjust to Hampton’s halftime adjustments of full commitment to its running game and seemed to tire as the fourth quarter played out.
McDowell has shown that it is not intimidated by any foe, as evidenced by playing a strong game at home two weeks ago against Mitchell, limiting the Mountaineers to just 270 total yards in a 34-16 defeat. In its two wins, the McDowell duo of Josh Ellis and Blake Boswell is a two-headed running monster that Avery must slow down to have any opportunity of winning this week’s showdown.
Despite last week’s loss, the Viking offense had its most productive evening of the season to date, with 285 yards in total offense. The flip side of the equation, however, was that 270 of the yards came in the first two quarters against the Bulldogs. The Avery offense showed last week that when it is able to consistently run block to open lanes, as well as give quarterback Will Stanford time to throw the ball to a talented corps of receivers, it can be as potent as any in the region. Stamina will also be key for the Big Red in the second half, as cramping affected several players and fatigue raised its head in the latter stages of last week’s loss.
By the numbers
0 — points surrendered by the McDowell defense in last week’s win over East Rutherford
7 — first downs given up by the Titans defense in its victory against East Rutherford
11 — seasons that Avery Football was led by current McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer, who won 68 games during his tenure in Newland
14 — tackles by both Landon Hughes and Elijah Holtsclaw for the Vikings last week
15 — passing yards surrendered by the Avery defense in last week’s game against Hampton
195 — combined rush yards on 26 carries by the duo of Blake Boswell and Josh Ellis in McDowell’s win at East Rutherford.
288 — combined passing and rushing yards by Vikings quarterback Will Stanford in last week’s game, accounting for four total touchdowns
