NEWLAND — The Avery Vikings varsity football team was voted to finish fifth in the seven-team Western Highlands Conference, according to a preseason poll of the league’s media members.
In a narrow vote with 41 total points, the Mountain Heritage Cougars, who are now dropped to 1A for football with the most recent high school football realignment, was picked to finish atop the conference after its state runner-up finish in 2A in the spring. Following closely behind in second place with 36 points was the Mitchell Mountaineers, who advanced to the second round of last season’s playoffs.
Newcomer to the WHC, Draughn High School (28 points) was picked by the conference’s media representatives to finish third, with Owen (23 points) predicted to place fourth. Avery was voted to finish fifth with 22 points, just one point behind the Warhorses, while Madison (11 points) and Rosman (7 points) rounded out the voting.
WHC 1A/2A Preseason Media Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Mountain Heritage, 41 points (5).
2. Mitchell County, 36 (1).
3. Draughn, 28.
4. Owen, 23.
5. Avery County, 22.
6. Madison County, 11.
7. Rosman, 7.
Participating media outlets: Avery Journal-Times, Madison County News-Record & Sentinel, Mitchell News, Morganton News Herald (x3).
