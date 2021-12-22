NEWLAND — With wins at Viking Gym last week over Rosman and Draughn, the Avery Vikings rest atop the Western Highlands Conference standings with a 2-0 mark, and boast a record of 7-1 overall.
Avery 75, Rosman 46It took a minute, but once the Vikings offense started, it was impossible for Rosman to stop.
Exactly one minute into the first period of Avery’s game with Rosman on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Tigers took a timeout with the game remaining scoreless. Over the next 3:10, the Vikings began firing on all cylinders to the tune of a 13-2 scoring spurt to build a double-digit lead that it refused to relinquish for the remainder of the conference opener.
Landon Ingham sank a pair of three pointers in the first quarter, while teammate Jack Crenshaw scored six points and both Mason Bailey and Marcus Milliron added a pair of field goals to help lift the Big Red to a 24-7 lead over the Tigers after one quarter. The Vikings continued building on its lead in the second quarter, as Milliron and Bray Guest both made three-point baskets and Elijah Holtsclaw heated up with four points in the frame. Rosman’s lone offensive threat in the first half was Andrew Stamey, who scored 11 of Rosman’s total of 17 first-half points as the Vikings comfortably led 41-17 at halftime.
Five consecutive points to open the third quarter from Avery’s Landon Hughes stretched Avery’s lead to 46-17 and a three-point play from Milliron midway through the quarter pushed Avery’s lead over the 30-point plateau before a 7-0 scoring run from Rosman draw the Tigers to within 52-28 with two minutes to play in the period. Avery regrouped and scored late in the quarter to rebuild its large lead. A Mason Bailey three-pointer at the buzzer to end the quarter gave the Vikings a 57-32 advantage entering the final period.
With the outcome of the game no longer in doubt, Avery continued to play team ball and get several players involved, playing a number of junior varsity players who suited up for the game. Ryan Ingham scored a three-pointer off the bench, while Brooks Berry scored a pair of baskets in the final eight minutes. Marley McCall heated up for Rosman with three 3-pointers and 11 points in the final quarter, but it was a case of “too little, too late” as the Vikings cruised to the 29-point win.
Three Avery players reached double figures in the win, as Bailey led the team with 15 points and four rebounds. Landon Ingham added 13 points and two steals, with 12 points from Milliron. Three players, Holtsclaw, Crenshaw and Landon Hughes, each scored seven points in the win.
Avery shot 43 percent from the floor for the game, 9-of-23 from three-point range, but connected on just 10-of-21 free throws in the win.
Rosman was led by Stamey’s game-high 18 points, with 16 points from McCall.
Avery 80, Draughn 71Avery’s matchup on Friday, Dec. 17, against visiting Draughn was an athletic affair with both teams pushing tempo. It was the consistent offense of the Vikings that proved to be the difference, however, as the Big Red earned its seventh win in eight games this season.
Through the first eight minutes, Rosman was making more shots from the floor, while Avery was aggressively going to the basket and getting to the free throw line. The Vikings took 10 free throws in the first quarter and took 34 free throws total in the contest, while the Wildcats only went to the charity stripe 13 times for the game.
Draughn center Luke Rector was a handful for the Avery defense in the early going, as he scored four baskets and nine total points in the first period. Three-point baskets from teammates Matt Reep and Zaydin Pritchard helped spark the DHS offense. Avery, besides generating points from the foul line, was lifted by a pair of Milliron baskets, a three-pointer by Bailey and six total points from Landon Ingham, leaving the Vikings with a one-point deficit at 21-20 entering the second quarter.
The Vikings defense tightened against the DHS offense, as Draughn struggled to make shots and only converted five baskets in the quarter. Meanwhile, AHS heated up from the perimeter, as Ingham and Bailey each drained three-pointers in the final minute of the first half, with Bailey scoring nine points total for the quarter and 12 points for the half. Daylin Pritchard boosted Draughn with six points in the period, but Avery took a slim 40-37 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Momentum swung in Avery’s direction as the third quarter unfolded. Marcus Milliron’s athleticism began to take effect as he slashed through the Draughn defense to the tune of 12 third-quarter points. His efforts helped teammates Ingham, Holtsclaw and Crenshaw to get open looks at the basket. Rector scored three baskets for DHS in the third quarter, but the rest of the team combined to score only six total points in the frame, allowing the Big Red to take the lead and extend it by period’s end to 60-49.
Avery continued to try to pull away from the Wildcats on the scoreboard but the determined Draughn club kept clawing its way back into contention. A pair of Zaydin Pritchard three-pointers helped draw the Wildcats to as close as 67-61 near the midway point of the fourth quarter. Yet it seemed that each time Avery needed a key basket, someone was able to get the job done to keep Draughn at arm’s length.
Milliron scored six points in the fourth quarter, while Crenshaw and Ingham each were 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in the stanza. Holtsclaw drained a three-pointer and a bucket for five in the frame to help push the Vikings across the finish line for its second Western Highlands Conference win.
Milliron paced the Vikings with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds, while Ingham registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey scored 13 points with five rebounds, with 11 points and eight rebounds from Crenshaw, with eight points from Holtsclaw.
Avery shot 26-of-54 from the floor for the game (48 percent) including 5-of-15 from behind the three-point arc. The Vikings improved on its previous performance from the charity stripe, as it made 23-of 34 free throws to secure the victory.
Rector led all scorers with 23 points and also pulled down 14 rebounds. Zaydin Pritchard scored 15 points, with 11 points from Daylin Pritchard and nine points from Brayden Schutt.
Avery traveled to take on Ashe County in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and will travel to Cherokee to compete in a holiday tournament before returning to conference play on January 4 with a home game against Mountain Heritage.
