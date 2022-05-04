After posting a season-high 26 runs in a mercy-rule victory at home on April 19 against Unaka, Avery ventured back into conference play with a matchup at Madison on April 26. Not playing for a week following the team’s first win seemed to accumulate rust on the Big Red, as Madison pitcher Naz Windley held Avery hitless over five innings in a 16-0 loss called after five innings due to the NCHSAA mercy rule.
Two evenings later, Avery ventured to Gamewell to take on the West Caldwell Warriors. The AHS defense and pitching staff managed to hold West to only six total runs for the game, but the Vikings could only muster a pair of runs in a 6-2 non-conference loss.
On Friday, April 29, Avery returned home to host the Owen Warhorses, where Avery could only rap out a pair of hits while committing five errors en route to a 12-0 defeat in five innings at Viking Field.
Madison 16, Avery 0MARSHALL — Avery’s matchup with the Madison Patriots went well through one inning of scoreless baseball, but a pair of innings, a nine-run second inning and seven-run fourth inning, put the Vikings in a hole that it was unable to climb out from.
Coupled with eight defensive errors in the game, Avery also failed to register a hit off Windley, who had also quieted the Vikings bats in the teams’ first matchup in Newland earlier this season.
The Vikings prevented a perfect game by Windley as Trent Wellborn drew a second-inning walk, as well as reached on an error in the fourth inning following a Bryson Whitley walk. The fourth-inning reaches served as Avery’s greatest offensive threat of the matchup, but the Vikings were unable to capitalize with any runs in the frame.
Viking right-hander Brooks Berry started on the hill for the Big Red and gave up only five earned runs over 3.1 innings of work. Reliever Kevin Carter pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering a pair of hits and an unearned run.
Unlike the teams’ first matchup, Madison was not as successful at the top of its lineup offensively. The two four spots in the Patriots lineup accounted for only three hits in nine at-bats, an improvement from the 10 hits given up by the spots in the first meeting between the clubs.
Beck Chuchran was 3-for-4 to lead Madison, with Windley, Eli Teague, Tate Jones and Aiden Reese each picking up two hits for the home team. Chuchran scored three times, and 10 MHS players rapped a base hit in the contest.
West Caldwell 6, Avery 2GAMEWELL — West Caldwell seized an early lead in its home game against the visiting Vikings and would never give it up, as the Warriors held off Avery for a four-run win.
Avery managed to put a runner in scoring position in the first inning when Cole Singleton drew a walk and later advanced to second on a passed ball. The Big Red could not put the ball in play, however, stranding the base runner at second.
West struck first when Ashton Minton led off with a single off Avery starter Kevin Carter, stole second, then scored on a single from WC pitcher Ty Wineburger for a 1-0 Warrior lead. Following a walk and a strikeout, Bryson Edminston laced a double to right field, scoring two runs for a 3-0 West advantage before Avery closed out the inning.
Avery put runners on base again in the second inning when Wellborn was hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a two-out Riley Isaacs single. Carter then ripped a shot to center field, but was stranded to close the inning.
Two Viking errors, a single, and a sacrifice fly accounted for two West Caldwell runs in the bottom of the second inning, increasing the Warriors’ lead to 5-0
A pair of walks issued to Singleton and Whitley placed two men on base in the Avery top of the third inning, but a fielder’s choice and strikeout again left the Vikings without a run for its effort.
Carter found his groove in the bottom of the third inning, striking out the West side in order. Avery also was retired 1-2-3 to end the top of the fourth inning, while the Vikings’ Whitley turned a double play after catching a lineout off the bat of Bryant Hooks, leaving the score at 5-0 after four innings.
Avery could not cash in a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth inning, while Carter worked his way out of a jam in the bottom of the inning, stranding Warrior runners on second and third base.
The Vikings plated both of their runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut West’s lead to 5-2. Ethan Church led off with a walk and courtesy runner Landon Harmon advanced to second when Josh Jackson was hit by a pitch. Both base runners advanced on a wild pitch and Wellborn walked to load the bases. Following a pair of strikeouts, Carter drew a bases-loaded walk to put Avery on the scoreboard. Logan Gilliam then reached on an error that plated Jackson, but Wellborn was thrown out trying to score to close the frame.
Two Avery errors and a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth accounted for a West insurance run to make the score 6-3, and the Vikings were unable to muster a seventh-inning rally to fall short.
The Vikings offense continued its struggles, as Riley Isaacs accounted for the lone Avery hit of the contest. Patience was a virtue for the Big Red, however, as it drew eight walks against West Caldwell pitching.
Carter turned in a strong complete-game performance, surrendering only six runs (three earned) on six hits while recording seven strikeouts.
Owen 12, Avery 0NEWLAND — Avery’s difficulties on the offensive side of the baseball continued against an experienced Owen club in Western Highlands Conference play. Owen belted 12 hits, compared to just two hits for the Vikings, while Avery committed five errors in a game called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Josh Jackson took the ball for the Vikings and held Owen scoreless, working around a two-out walk to open the game. Owen hurler Liam Gildner was equal to the task, however, retiring the Avery side in order in the bottom of the first.
The Warhorses opened up a 4-0 lead on Avery in the top of the second inning. A Cayden Cook leadoff single was followed by a Jakob Knighton base hit and Viking error, plating Cook for the game’s first run. Knighton scored one batter later on a Sidney Stone double. A run scored two batters later on a groundout to third, while a Viking error two hitters later scored a fourth run.
One inning later, Owen added a single run in the top of the third. A leadoff double by Aiden Warnock was followed two hitters later with a passed ball and wild pitch that allowed Warnock to cross the plate for a 5-0 lead. Jackson induced a pop-out to close the inning with two runners on, preventing further damage.
Avery put a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the third, but Gildner picked a runner off first base to close the frame. The floodgates then opened against the Big Red in the top of the fourth inning, as Owen exploded to score six runs and take an 11-0 lead. Four straight hits to open the inning, in addition to a defensive error, helped the Warhorses’ efforts.
Owen added a final run in the top of the fifth inning, while Avery was unable to get on track throughout the contest. The offense was retired in order in the bottom of the final two innings to close the contest.
This week, Avery looks to stay in the hunt for a postseason berth as it hosted Mountain Heritage on Monday, May 2, and plays a home-and-home with Mitchell to close its regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.