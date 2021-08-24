In another strange twist indicative of a pandemic-influenced high school football regular season, the Avery Vikings players were informed on Monday, Aug. 23, that its scheduled opponent this week, the Wilkes Central Eagles, had to shut down its football program and quarantine for 14 days after positive tests within the program.
The news was potentially devastating to the Vikings, who wanted nothing more than to get the bad taste of last week’s defeat to Cherryville out of its collective mouths. Avery head coach Mac Bryan worked the phone diligently during the day after getting the news of the cancellation, and was able to schedule a new opponent for the Big Red, the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference’s Cherokee Braves. Cherokee was scheduled to face Andrews this week, but their schedule also freed up to allow for the matchup to happen.
Cherokee fell in its matchup last week in Sylva to 2A foe Smoky Mountain by a 41-13 final score and is also hungry for its first win of the fall season. Avery and Cherokee have met on the basketball floor and on the wrestling mat on multiple occasions, but the schools have never faced off on the gridiron, which will change this week when Avery makes the drive into the Smokies to Ray Kinsland Stadium.
Scouting the Braves
The Braves are coached by David Napert, and is looking to rebuild a program that climbed to the pinnacle of the mountain as state champions just a handful of seasons ago.
In the most recent full season (2019), the Braves finished with a 2-10 record, and a 1-5 mark in SMC play, while finishing 2-5 in last year’s abbreviated 2020 season.
Leading the way as playmaker for the Braves is senior quarterback Don Bradley. Bradley is a two-year starter for the Braves, passing for 461 yards and five touchdowns in the most recent full season of play in 2019.
The Braves look to take a step forward, utilizing an offense that includes both an offset I formation and a spread look. Defensively, the Braves utilize a base four-man front and will occasionally send an extra defender off the edge. To mix things up on defense, the Braves will occasionally drop a lineman out and rush three down linemen.
Other players expected to contribute for the Braves include Malakai Aourkiller-Raby, a senior running back. On the defensive side, senior outside linebacker Elijah Watty will be the player to watch for the Braves, along with fellow senior outside backer Cameron Lane-Sampson. Sophomore Luke Climbingbear has impressed in the early going on the defense, along with junior teammate Kaden Trantham and sophomore Michael Driver, who picked off a pass in last week’s loss at Smoky Mountain.
The low down
Avery can’t help but feel like it let the game slip out of its fingers in last week’s loss to Cherryville. The Vikings were generous in granting numerous opportunities to the Ironmen, while being unable to capitalize on its own chances to put away the contest in the game’s early portion.
Cherokee was overmatched by a bigger 2A opponent last week, so it may be hard to take that performance as an indicator of the ability of this year’s Braves club. Bradley will undoubtedly be the player for the Big Red defense to key on in its most unusual preparation this week. Execution on the field will be paramount this week with little to no time or game plan from which to prepare for a relatively unknown opponent.
Chad Giarrusso picked up in production where he left off last season, and looks to take an even greater step forward in helping to bear the offensive burden as sophomore quarterback Will Stanford looks to build confidence in just his second career varsity start.
Expect the Braves to try to make a living running the football at home this week, though the club may be tempted after seeing last week’s defensive film of the Vikings to put the ball into the air to test the Big Red secondary.
The greatest jump of improvement is said to occur between a team’s first and second games. This adage will be put to the test on both sidelines this Friday in Cherokee.
By the Numbers
2 — touchdown runs by both Avery’s Giarrusso and Cherokee’s Bradley last week
3 — plays the Vikings offense ran in the third quarter of last week’s loss to Cherryville. Also the number of safeties recorded by the two teams in last week’s 34-20 Avery defeat
153 — yards in total offense gained by Giarrusso against Cherryville last week (136 rushing)
258 — offensive yards gained by Cherokee in its loss at Smoky Mountain last week
260 — offensive yards gained by Avery in its loss to Cherryville last week
355 — yards in total offense gained by Smoky Mountain in its win last week over Cherokee
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game at Cherokee, as well as a preview of next week’s scheduled road contest at Hampton (Tenn.)
