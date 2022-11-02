NEWLAND — With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Avery Vikings, who tripled its win total from a season ago, qualified for the second consecutive season for the 1A state football playoffs. Also for a second straight season, the Vikings find themselves hopping aboard the activity bus for a ride off the mountain. Last season, it was a trip by Avery to face Thomas Jefferson Academy, while this week the Vikings will travel to face another nontraditional school, venturing to Christ the King parochial school.
Christ the King is a No. 5 seed entering this first-round encounter, while the Vikings enter as a No. 28 seed in the West region out of a total of 32 teams. The teams have never squared off on the gridiron, as CTK has only fielded a football team for a handful of seasons. CTK defeated Bishop McGuinness 42-14 to wrap up an 8-2 regular season last week, while Avery is coming off a 49-11 home loss to rival Mitchell last week.
The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 12 Hayesville and No. 21 Alleghany next Friday, Nov. 11.
Scouting the Crusaders
Christ the King is located in Huntersville, and is a member of the Catawba Shores 1A/2A Athletic Conference, made up primarily of Lake Norman-area nontraditional schools and a pair of schools in the Winston-Salem area.
The Crusaders made the 1A playoffs the past two seasons entering 2022 under former head coach Daniel Rhodes after going winless the previous two seasons, including a 3-8 record in 2021. Taking over the Crusader program this season was Brian Decker, who only led the club to a school-record in wins midway through this season, coming to CTK after a coaching stint with St. Mark Catholic School.
CTK fielded a roster of 40 players in 2021, but that number grew to 50 players in 2022, allowing many of the team’s starters to not have to play both on offense and defense.
“There’s strength in numbers,” Decker said to media during preseason workouts. “There are seniors that haven’t played that were going to utilize their skills and abilities. If we can get 40-plus kids out for the football team, we’re going to win games.”
CTK implements an offense that utilizes multiple looks, using elements of Spread formations, including a Pistol formation on offense, while on defense keeping opposing offenses on their toes by blitzing from any of several positions and even occasionally dropping down linemen into coverage.
“The attention is very detailed, and hopefully that translates over an extended season and beyond into very solid football play,” Decker said prior to the season.
CTK has tasted unprecedented success this season despite the loss of the 2022 Catawba Shores Defensive Player of Year in Nathan Pirolli, but the club’s offense features veteran players and several returning all-conference members who have performed to coaches’ standards during the season. Senior Reid Maxwell, who was all-conference at linebacker last year, calls signals at quarterback for the Crusaders, and has completed 79-of-173 passes this season in nine games, with 1,251 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Two-sport performer and fellow senior Jake Dulksi returned to the Crusaders as the top receiving target and has lived up to the billing, catching 42 passes for 703 yards with seven touchdowns.
The Crusaders’ diverse offense is successful in great part to senior runner back Fousto Arias, who gained 1,093 yards on 186 carries this regular season, scoring 10 of the team’s 12 rushing touchdowns. No other Crusader has ran for more than 188 yards during the season.
The defense trends younger, but is athletic in all three layers, with the likes of senior linebacker Ryan Jones (71 tackles), leading tackler this season, junior Jack Yenechek (87 tackles, 19 tackles for loss) and junior strong safety John Mundy (58 tackles, 28 solo).
The low down
Anytime there is a lack of familiarity between teams, the viewing of an opponent on game film is a key piece of the preparation puzzle. On tape, the Crusaders show themselves to be a team with athleticism and speed, and with its core steeped in experienced seniors and juniors, CTK likely will not be negatively affected by the postseason stage. Similarly to Avery, CTK can throw the ball effectively as a portion of its offensive philosophy, but the Crusaders pride themselves on opening holes up front and pounding the football against its foes.
Avery’s success in winning the first playoff game in the Ethan Farmer era will rely on two simple principles: stopping the multifaceted Crusaders offense, while getting its own offense on track and scoring more like the 38 and 45 points scored in its wins over Madison and Owen, respectively, late in the season than its minuscule three-point performance against Mitchell last week.
The postseason is also the time of year where there is no tomorrow or guaranteed next game, so expect the Big Red to pull out all the stops, maybe even a post-Halloween trick or two, to catch the Crusaders off guard. Viking football history includes several upset wins on the road in postseason play, including wins over East Surry (twice), and at South Columbus, and it will take a sterling effort on both sides of the football to add CTK to the list.
By the numbers
6 — quarterback sacks by CTK senior defensive lineman Ethan Goss this season to lead the Crusaders
10 — tackles on defense last week by Avery senior Lukas Hughes against Mitchell
13 — number of both touchdowns and interceptions thrown by Vikings junior QB Will Stanford during the 2022 season
51 — passing yards by the Vikings in its loss last week against Mitchell (Avery has averaged more than 178 pass yards per game in 2022)
95 — total tackles by Avery’s Asher Hartzog to lead the club in 2022
113 — yards of total offense gained by CTK in a 49-7 loss to eventual conference champion Community School of Davidson on October 21
144 — rushing yards per game by the Crusaders in 2022
149 — rushing yards by CTK’s Fausto Arias in last week’s win over Bishop McGuinness
202 — passing yards by CTK in last week’s win over Bishop McGuinness
263 — rushing yards this season by Avery senior RB Logan Gilliam, second on the team to Stanford’s 849
1659 — passing yards by Avery’s Stanford in 2022
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s playoff game, and a preview of a potential second round matchup should the Vikings emerge victorious this week.
