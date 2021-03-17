NEWLAND — Following a two-week hiatus from all football-related activities due to quarantine protocol connected with COVID-19, the Avery Vikings return to the field at MacDonald Stadium on limited practice to host the Madison Patriots this Saturday, March 20, with a kickoff time set for 6 p.m.
This week’s game serves as the Vikings’ Homecoming contest that was previously scheduled during the fall football season before the pandemic forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to move the fall 2020 season into spring of 2021.
Avery is coming off an impressive performance in its lone contest in this abbreviated season, a 42-20 win over Asheville Christian Academy. Madison, meanwhile, has started slowly out of the gate, losing its opening three games, including its conference-opening contest at home last week by a 53-7 final score to Polk County.
Avery was dominant in its 2019 win, defeating Madison 42-0 when the clubs last met on the gridiron. The teams have met 35 times overall in the series history between the schools, with Avery holding a 25-10 advantage all-time. The Vikings have won two straight games in the series, snapping three consecutive wins by Madison in the series from 2015-2017.
Scouting the Patriots
The Madison Patriots are coached by Mike Extine, who is in his first season with the club. Madison finished 0-11 for the 2019 season, and have lost 22 consecutive games overall dating back to the 2018 season, when it last tasted victory in a 43-34 win over Rosman.
Madison employs a Spread offense and will generally operate with a 4-2-5 defensive front, and looks to continue its maturity as one of the youngest teams in the region. Patriots quarterback Caden Hilemon started games in 2019 as a freshman, and was seeing the starting snaps as a sophomore triggering an offense that returned eight offensive starters and eight defensive starters from its 2019 club. Hilemon suffered a knee injury in the first half of Madison’s loss to Polk last week, however, leaving his status in doubt for this week’s matchup with the Vikings. If Hilemon is unable to go, look for the Patriots to start backup quarterback Gannon Kooles this week, who threw a second-half touchdown pass in last week’s loss to Polk for the lone Madison points in the game.
Among the key players that Coach Extine and his staff are leaning on for improvement and success are wide receiver/defensive back Elijah Tipton, as well as running back/defensive back Zander Fender. Clay Hilemon anchors the Madison linebacking corps, while teammate Justin Sprinkle provides a steady hand of leadership up front on the Patriot offensive and defensive lines.
Thus far in the spring season, the Patriots have struggled mightily to stop the opposition running the football. In last week’s loss in the rain against the Wolverines, Polk running back Angus Weaver scored five first-half touchdowns and rumbled for 209 rushing yards on just 11 carries. Polk exploited a porous Madison defense for six rushing touchdowns total in last week’s win in Marshall.
The low down
If there was a team that the Vikings would wish to choose to return to the field against following an extended absence, it would be hard-pressed to find a more favorable opponent than Madison.
Avery showed diversity in its offense in its week one win against ACA, as Avery took to the air and also kept the ball on the ground to tame the Lions in the first half of its win.
Madison showed in its matchup at North Buncombe that it can be capable of scoring points, as it put 27 on the scoreboard against the Blackhawks. Against a pair of superior teams in Polk and Smoky Mountain, however, the Patriots only mustered a combined 14 points.
For the Vikings to improve to 2-0, the team must first make sure it can quickly knock off any rust from inactivity. Then, it would do well to copy the success of the running game exhibited by other Madison opponents. The Patriots defense have surrendered 200 or more yards to running backs in each of the past two weeks, so expect the Avery running attack keyed by sophomore Chad Giarrusso and senior Troy Hoilman behind an experienced Viking front line to taste considerable success on Saturday night.
If last week’s effort is any indication, it would also make sense to expect the Vikings defense to have its way with Madison this week as well. Madison gained -35 rushing yards against Polk County at home last week, and the stingy Avery run defense will be chomping at the bit to make some big plays after having to sit dormant for two weeks.
By the numbers
2 — touchdown receptions by Avery’s Ty Smith in the Vikings’ 42-20 win over Asheville Christian Academy
4 — touchdown passes by Avery QB Troy Hoilman in the Vikings’ opening-week win over ACA
51.6 — average point total scored by Madison opponents through the first three weeks of this football season
60 — number of yards completed in a touchdown pass from Madison reserve quarterback Gannon Kooles to Elijah Tipton last week
82 — receiving yards by Smith and rushing yards by Hoilman in Avery’s last outing
205 — passing yards by Hoilman in Avery’s home opener on February 26
286 — rushing yards combined by Zander Fender and Caden Hilemon in its strongest offensive performance of the season, a loss to North Buncombe
340 — rushing yards by Polk County in its 53-7 win at Madison last week
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game with Madison and a preview of next week’s conference game at Polk County.
