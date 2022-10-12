NEWLAND — Returning home following an impressive defensive performance in a 16-0 defeat last week at Mountain Heritage, the Avery Vikings (1-6, 1-2 WHC) take to the turf at MacDonald Stadium this Friday night, Oct. 14, where the Big Red plays host to the visiting Madison Patriots (2-5, 1-2 WHC).
Last week, the Patriots were the latest team to be steamrolled by conference leader Draughn, losing 56-21 in Madison County last week. This week’s contest is pivotal for both teams, as the potential for a strong finish in the conference standings, as well as playoff berth potential, are still within reach.
Last season, the Patriots defeated Avery 28-27 in Marshall. The Vikings held a 27-14 fourth-quarter lead in the matchup, only to see Madison roar back to capture the narrow conference victory. Avery has won 14 of the previous 21 matchups with the Patriots, but most recently Madison has the edge, winning six of the past 10 meetings between the schools.
Scouting the Patriots
The Madison Patriots are coached by James Extine, who is in his third season at the helm of the team and is 6-17 overall in his tenure with the school. Madison features a Spread offense and has utilized both a 3-4 and a 4-3 defensive front. The Patriots returned six offensive and six defensive players from its 2021 team that won four games in 2021 after snapping a 26-game losing streak a season ago.
Triggering the Patriots attack is senior Caden Hilemon, who has thrown for 489 yards on 37-of-80 passing with four touchdowns and five interceptions after his junior season ended prematurely in 2021 due to injury. Hilemon also is the primary engine of the Patriots running attack, as he has gained 590 yards on 85 carries, with six touchdowns.
Additional key players for the Patriots include senior wide receiver Naz Windley (six receptions, 49 yards in 2022), as well as Levi Shelton (67 carries, 395 yards, three touchdowns; four receptions, 41 yards in 2022), and junior Cale Ball (eight receptions, 172 yards, 2 TD in 2022), and senior receiver Kyle Jamerson (nine receptions, 149 yards, TD).
Hilemon also leads the Patriots defensive front as a two-way player, amassing 11.7 tackles per contest this season. Shelton follows close behind from his defensive back position with 8.7 tackles per game, while Ball averages 8.5 tackles per game from the linebacker position.
As one of only two 2A schools in the WHC, Madison’s showdown with fellow 2A foe Owen later this season will determine whether the Patriots will qualify for a playoff spot as a conference 2A champion, or if the club will have to be selected for an at-large berth based on its record.
The low down
This week’s home game with Madison is a prime opportunity for the Vikings to get off the snide and pick up its second win of the season. Avery may find more success offensively against a Madison defense that on average has given up almost 41 points per game this season.
Avery’s defense has exhibited feast-or-famine qualities, as bookended sterling performances to open the season at Cherryville and last week at Mountain Heritage sandwich five games where the Vikings have given up at least 36 points per game.
For the Vikings to win this week, the offense has to take advantage of opportunities to score with the football. The Vikings were beneficiaries of four Mountain Heritage turnovers a week ago, but did not manage to score a point to capitalize on the extra possessions.
The best elixir for the Viking offensive woes may be finding enough of a running game to keep the Madison defense honest to have to defend it. When Avery falls behind and becomes one-dimensional, the club has struggled. If the Big Red can generate somewhere north of 150 rushing yards this week, it will greatly enhance the team’s shot at its second win in 2022.
Limiting turnovers will also play a role in this week’s game between two closely matched foes. This week’s matchup may very well prove to be as exciting a contest as last year’s one-point affair.
By the numbers
1 — number of possessions the Avery offense was in the Mountain Heritage red zone (inside the MHHS 20-yard line) in last week’s 16-0 loss
2- games in which the Vikings have been shut out this season, including last week’s 16-0 defeat at Mountain Heritage. Avery has not been shut out twice in a season since its final two games of the 2016 season against Mitchell to close the regular season and at East Montgomery in the first round of the state playoffs.
3 — successful third-down conversions by Avery in 11 attempts against the Cougars last week
4 — field goal attempts by Madison kicker Diego Loredo. Loredo has converted two of the field goal opportunities, and began the season 17-for-17 in PAT kicks in 2022
4 — touchdown passes by Draughn’s Eli Tillery in the Wildcats’ 56-21 win at Madison last week
8 — touchdown surrendered in the first half by Madison in last week’s home loss to Draughn
14 — season-high tackle total for Avery’s Logan Brown in last week’s game in Burnsville
19 — season-high tackles for Asher Hartzog to lead the Big Red last week against the Cougars
17 — average points per game scored by the Avery offense during the 2022 season through seven games
87 — rushing yards on 27 attempts by the Vikings in last week’s game in Burnsville. Opponent Mountain Heritage rushed 44 times for 253 yards
276 — rushing yards by Draughn’s Nigel Dula in last week’s win over Madison
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s game with Madison, as well as a preview of next week’s road game at Owen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.