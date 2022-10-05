ROSMAN — As Hurricane Ian bore down on the Florida coast, game officials opted to move the date of the junior varsity football contest between Avery and Rosman ahead one day to Wednesday, Sept. 28, in order to avoid the inclement weather. The field at Rosman High School was dry and fast, as the Tigers outran and defeated the Big Red by a final score of 30-8 in Western Highlands Conference action.
The Tigers drew first blood in the matchup, as a 35-yard touchdown run on the team’s first offensive possession, along with a successful two-point conversion run, gave the home team an 8-0 lead at the 7:16 mark in the opening quarter.
Just 16 seconds later, Avery’s first possession ended in sour fashion, as a snap sailed by Vikings quarterback Logan Hughes and exited the back of the Viking end zone to give Rosman a safety, extending its lead to 10-0.
With the possession after the safety and following the free kick, the Tigers offense worked the football downfield on a 45-yard drive, eventually scoring a quarterback sneak on an untimed down at the end of the first quarter. The point after try was unsuccessful, but Rosman held a 16-0 lead after one stanza.
Avery’s offense was forced to punt on its first possession of the second period, while a personal foul penalty gave the Tigers prime field position. A short time later, the Tigers scored on a 10-yard jaunt. The PAT was again unsuccessful, but RHS led 22-0 with 4:34 remaining before halftime.
Needing to build positive momentum, the Vikings attempted a 4th-and-1 conversion inside the RHS 40-yard line, but the Tigers defense bowed its neck and stopped Avery’s Hughes short of the line to gain. With the football, Rosman attempted to add to its lead in the waning moments of the half, but an interception by Avery’s Zane Cheuvront on the final play of the half inside of the Viking red zone prevented the Tigers from adding to its lead before the intermission.
As the third quarter began, Avery opened with possession but was forced to punt back to Rosman, who drained a majority of the clock in the period with possession of the football. A personal foul face mask penalty assessed against the Vikings helped RHS sustain its drive, eventually resulting in a 2-yard touchdown run by the fullback with 1:21 to play in the third quarter. A successful quarterback sneak on the two-point conversion gave the Tigers a 30-0 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Avery drove the football to the Rosman 30-yard line on its ensuing series, but a poor snap resulted in a 17-yard loss, as well as a false start penalty pushed Avery back into its own territory, where it could not convert on a fourth-down attempt. Despite the turnover on downs, the Vikings defense stymied the Tigers, as a Landon Liner quarterback sack forced a Rosman punt. Liner took the reins for the Big Red at quarterback in the second half, and with its final possession marched the Big Red downfield on a 50-yard drive. Liner called his own number and scored on a two-yard quarterback sneak to prevent the shutout. A successful two-point conversion run with 1:55 to play provided the final margin of 30-8 in favor of the Rosman club.
Avery’s junior varsity returns to action this week with a home contest at MacDonald Stadium against Mountain Heritage at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.
