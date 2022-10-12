NEWLAND — Avery Vikings junior varsity football took the home field at MacDonald Stadium for its final regular season matchup of the season, hosting the unbeaten and conference-leading Mountain Heritage Cougars. The veteran-laden Cougars controlled the contest from the outset, holding the Big Red out of the end zone in a 48-0 loss on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Mountain Heritage struck first in the matchup on the squad’s first offensive play, as running back Cole McGee broke tackles on a 62-yard scoring run. The Vikings held the Cougars out of the end zone on a two-point conversion, however, as the visitors held an early 6-0 lead.
Avery made headway with its first offensive series, but disaster struck as a pass completion from quarterback Logan Hughes was completed to receiver Blake Kirkpatrick, but the ball was stripped by MHHS defender Cason Jones, who raced 54 yards for a touchdown. The conversion run by the Cougars’ Brayden Deyton boosted the Heritage advantage to 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The pass connection between Hughes and Kirkpatrick, as well as the running of backs Landon Liner, Braxton Gibbs and Zane Cheuvront, was effective multiple times throughout the game for the AHS offense, but was unable to translate the success into points on the scoreboard, however, as the MHHS defense. Avery’s second drive resulted in a first down, but eventually the Vikings were forced to punt. With the ensuing possession, MHHS struck for a third score in the period, this time a 25-yard run by Jones to cap a 68-yard scoring drive with just 39 seconds to play in the opening stanza. The two-point conversion failed, but Heritage led 20-0 at the end of one quarter.
The third Viking drive saw the offense move into Cougars territory, but the drive was halted by a Mountain Heritage interception inside the red zone at the 8:20 mark of the second quarter.
Avery’s defense demonstrated numerous sure tackles throughout the game, but the Cougars went to the air to convert on its next score, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Haidyn Blankenship to Connor Macias. Avery’s defense again denied a two-point conversion try, but Heritage increased its bulge to 26-0 with 5:15 to play before halftime.
Following a stop of the Viking offense by the Cougars defense, the visitors from Burnsville compiled another scoring effort, capping its ensuing drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Deyton to McGee. Heritage was successful on its two-point conversion try, taking a 34-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Avery’s first offensive series of the third quarter penetrated into Cougars territory, but an interception quelled the drive. With possession the Cougars capitalized, as Macias dashed 14 yards for a touchdown. MHHS added a two-point conversion to lead 42-0 and initiate a running game clock for the remainder of the matchup per NCHSAA mercy rule.
In the game’s final minute, Mountain Heritage closed out the scoring with a final touchdown, as Blankenship scored on a 56-yard run. The extra point kick was blocked by Avery’s Landon Liner, however, accounting for the final 48-0 margin.
