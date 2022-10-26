With its most significant victory of the 2022 season last week over Owen on the road, the Avery Vikings (3-6, 3-2 WHC) return to the friendly confines of MacDonald Stadium to close out its regular season schedule against defending conference champion Mitchell. The Mountaineers (6-3, 4-1 WHC) enter’s this week’s regular season finale off a 56-6 rout of the winless Rosman Tigers on Mitchell’s Senior Night, and would like nothing more than to send Avery’s seniors off its home field for likely the final time with a loss.
This week’s contest also will decide which school will keep The Avery Journal-Times Border Battle Trophy, which is awarded postgame to the winning school. Mitchell defeated Avery 37-6 in a one-sided matchup in Ledger on Oct. 29, 2021, and the Mountaineers have held possession of the Border Battle Trophy each year since 2014, a seven-game win streak over the Vikings. Avery last defeated Mitchell by a 21-14 score in 2013 in Ledger.
Scouting the Mountaineers
The Mitchell Mountaineers are led by ninth-year head coach Travise Pitman (96-22 career record) and entered the 2022 season coming off a 13-3 campaign which saw the team advance all the way to the NCHSAA 1A state championship game, where the team fell 28-7 to state champion Tarboro.
Mitchell will utilize a Spread offense, but also spends considerable time offensively under center in a Wing T formation employing a run-first mentality. Defensively the team utilizes a 4-3 defensive scheme that has brought the program great success over the past several seasons.
Many returning players, as well as new faces, are part of the 2022 Mountaineers team that has had to navigate through a dose of adversity and injuries throughout this season. Chief among those who provide leadership to this year’s team is the player taking snaps behind center, senior quarterback Ty Turbyfill. Turbyfill, who rushed for 2,414 yards and 43 touchdowns as a junior, has been dealing with a lower body injury for much of this season, limiting his ability to run the football with reckless abandon as was custom a season ago. A healthy Turbyfill is one of the most talented players in the conference and arguably the western region of the state, and can prove to be a valuable asset if healthy once state playoff competition begins next week.
Despite being banged up and missing a pair of games in the early portion of the season, Turbyfill has completed 38-of-60 passes this season for 700 yards, with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. He has also carried the football 58 times for 275 yards and 10 touchdowns.
A key newcomer to the Mitchell attack is a player familiar to Viking fans in senior Chad Giarrusso. Giarrusso, who served as starting running back and kicker for the Vikings last season, led Avery with 1,090 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2021. This season, Giarrusso has had to help shoulder some of the running load with a lessened Turbyfill in the backfield, running for 1,014 yards thus far in 2022 with 15 touchdowns, to go with 10 receptions for 168 yards and three additional scores.
Mitchell is a multifaceted offense that features a number of players who can run the football, catch the football and find the end zone, including senior running back Gage Young (71 carries, 671 yards, 6 TD in 2022) and junior running back Marley McCourry (30 carries, 242 yards, 5 TD), as well as receivers that include senior Dalton Hollifield (19 receptions, 318 yards, 4 TD), and Young (16 receptions, 236 yards, TD).
Defensively, junior Dillon Barnett and senior Enrique Huaroco leads the Mountaineers in tackles with 51 apiece, followed closely behind by Giarrusso and teammate Chandler Horney (45 tackles), Jordan Riddle (44 tackles) and Hollifield (42 tackles). Horney leads the team with five quarterback sacks, while junior Kaden Phillips leads the team with three interceptions.
The low down
For the better part of the last decade, the Mitchell Mountaineers have been the gold standard in the Western Highlands Conference. This season, a loss suffered to Draughn means that the best the Mountaineers can hope for Friday night is a win over Avery and an improbable Draughn home loss to Mountain Heritage to win a share of the conference title.
This week’s game pits many players on both sides of the field who know one another well, have even played together as teammates in the past and are products of the same rural region. Though there is mutual respect between the schools, the rivalry still runs deep, and there is great pride on both sidelines to win this game and earn the bragging rights (as well as a heavy Border Battle Trophy) for a full year.
Avery enters this week’s Mitchell game with as much confidence as it has had prior to a Mitchell game in recent memory, having lit up the scoreboard for 38 and 45 points, respectively, in wins against Madison and Owen. This week, Avery will face a much sterner test in a Mitchell defense that has surrendered just 24 points per game, and that includes games with unbeaten Andrews and conference-leaders Draughn where the Mountaineers gave up 44 and 56 points, respectively.
This year’s version of the Avery offense has been a matter of Jekyll and Hyde, scoring 56, 38 and 45 points in conference wins and scoring seven total points in its two WHC defeats. For the Vikings to have any chance at victory this week, it must continue its current string of taking care of the football on offense (zero turnovers the past two games), while also putting points on the scoreboard.
The only way that the Vikings will be competitive without scoring a ton of points will be if the Big Red is somehow able to dominate the time of possession and play “Keep Away” with the football from the potent Mountaineers offense. Both teams are likely bound for the postseason, but a loss by either team may severely hamper their seeding for the 1A state championship tournament which begins next Friday, Nov. 4.
By the numbers
0 — turnovers by the Avery offense the past two games, both victories
4 — touchdown passes by Vikings junior QB Will Stanford in last week’s win at Owen
6 — extra points on six attempts made by Viking kicker Cayden Pannell last week
31 — field goal yardage made by Pannell in the Owen matchup
34 — receptions for 482 yards by AHS senior wide receiver Elijah Holtsclaw to lead the team this season
42 — passing yards surrendered by the Mitchell defense in last week’s win over Rosman
50 — touchdown run yardage by Avery senior RB Logan Gilliam to clinch a third Viking win last week
84 — yardage of opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Mitchell’s Cole Young last week
90 — tackles by Avery junior Asher Hartzog to lead the team
145 — combined tackles by the Viking sibling duo of Lukas (76 tackles) and Landon (69 tackles) Hughes
240 — passing yards by Stanford against Owen last week
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of the Border Battle Classic against Mitchell, as well as a preview of a potential state playoff first round opponent.
