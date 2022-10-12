BURNSVILLE — Playing inspired football, the Avery Vikings (1-6, 1-2 WHC) turned in an impressive defensive effort, bending but rarely breaking against perennial Western Highlands Conference contender Mountain Heritage (3-4, 2-1 WHC). Unfortunately for the Big Red, however, the Cougars were also defensively up to the task, as it limited the Vikings to just 229 yards of total offense and kept Avery’s offense out of the end zone as AHS suffered its second shutout loss of the season, a 16-0 defeat at Briggs Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7.
Throughout the night on the defensive side of the football, the Vikings forced Mountain Heritage into four turnovers, but the Vikings could not capitalize on any of the opportunities to the tune of points. Mountain Heritage took advantage of just enough opportunities to score a pair of touchdowns, one in the game’s opening minutes and a second midway through the fourth quarter, to pull out the win.
“We played with a lot of heart and with a lot of passion,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said of his team’s effort following the game. “Offensively, things didn’t go our way and how we wanted it to. We started marching the ball downfield and the next thing we know, flags were being thrown and we had to play through everything. Despite the adversity they faced, the kids played with a lot of heart and purpose. We’ve got a couple of things we have to get fixed offensively, and I think we’ll be fine.”
Heritage put up the first points with the help of a special teams play, as kickoff returner Colby Capps received the opening kickoff of the game and returned it 68 yards to give the offense immediate possession inside the Viking red zone. Four plays later, the Cougars were on the board, as quarterback Brandon Quinn scored on a 2-yard plunge. Quinn also converted a two-point conversion with a run as MHHS raced to an early 8-0 lead.
The teams traded possessions via punt through the remainder of the opening stanza with neither team mustering a serious offensive drive. Early in the second quarter, however, the Vikings defense made a break. Mountain Heritage’s other quarterback used in the game, Griffin Ray, was intercepted by Landon Hughes inside Viking territory off a tipped pass by sophomore defensive tackle Landon Harmon. With possession, Avery converted a pair of first downs which included three completions from quarterback Will Stanford to receiver Latrell Baker to move the Big Red inside the Cougars 35-yard line. The drive stalled, however, as a 4th-and-12 pass fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.
Following an exchange of punts late in the half, Heritage again threatened to extend its lead in the final two minutes. A 10-play, 43-yard drive was spoiled again by the Vikings defense when Asher Hartzog got to quarterback Quinn on a pass attempt from the Avery 7-yard line, forcing a fumble that Viking Noah Blair pounced on in the final second of the half, leaving Avery with an eight-point deficit at the intermission.
With the first possession of the second half, Avery sought to generate any sort of positive momentum offensively, and Stanford utilized both arm and legs to kickstart a drive, gaining 21 yards rushing, while also hooking up with receiver Elijah Holtclaw, who made a sprawling catch on a 2nd-and-31 play to set the Vikings up with first-and-goal inside the Cougar 10-yard line. The Big Red got as close as the MHHS 4 before being pushed back to the 7-yard line and was forced to settle for a field goal attempt. The 24-yard effort by placekicker Caydn Pannell sailed wide left, however, as Avery remained scoreless.
Despite the disappointment in not cashing in on offense for points, the defense continued its inspired play demonstrated in the opening two periods. Avery forced a punt on the first MHHS possession, but turned it back over to Heritage on the next Viking possession via interception near midfield. Mountain Heritage promptly returned the favor, as Avery’s Logan Brown forced a fumble from Cougar runner Lucas Hudgins, which Viking teammate Cobe Townsend recovered at the Avery 30 in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
The play of the defense was a highlight throughout the game, with Farmer noting after the game how that unit has melded into a strength of his ballclub.
“We’ve worked hard at attention to detail, and (the players) have shown the ability to do a number of different things,” Farmer added.
Possessing the ball to open the fourth quarter, Avery found itself in contention if the offense could muster a scoring drive. The Big Red continued to find yards hard to come by against an inspired Cougars defense, however, which constantly rose to the occasion to make up for the offensive miscues. The MHHS defense forced Avery into another punt.
The Cougars offense, seemingly needing a final insurance touchdown to possibly clinch a win, went to work from its own 33-yard line, using six consecutive running plays to advance to the Avery 24. On a 1st-and-10 call, the Cougars used play-action, and Quinn found an open Adam Ledford in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown. Quinn converted a two-point conversion run to increase the MHHS margin to 16-0 with 6:42 remaining in the game.
Having to play both the Cougars and the quickly expiring game clock, Avery needed two possessions and a pair of scores in the final half of the fourth quarter. The Vikings offense could not rise to the occasion on its ensuing series after the touchdown, however, failing on a 4th-and-13 conversion attempt with 3:08 to play.
Heritage sought to run out the clock to preserve a home win, driving with its ensuing possession to the Viking 11-yard line, but Avery’s defense played hard to the final whistle, as Wayne Stines forced another Cougars fumble that teammate Dawson Nunley recovered with a minute to play. Avery could not pull off a miracle finish in the final minute, however, suffering its sixth defeat of the 2022 season.
Stanford led the Avery run game with 68 yards on 20 carries, while completing 16-of-33 passing for 142 yards, with a pair of interceptions. Baker led the big Red with 62 yards on eight receptions, with 59 yards on five catches from teammate Holtsclaw.
Quinn led the way for Mountain Heritage with 119 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, while completing 3-of-6 passing for 42 yards and a score.
Defensively, Asher Hartzog was all over the field for the Vikings defense, recording a game-high 19 tackles and a quarterback sack, with teammate Logan Brown collecting 14 tackles.
“We’re trying to make sure our kids are prepared on both sides of the ball very well. We only had two or three mistakes that would have sealed the deal for us. Unfortunately, playing in conference the kids have kind of learned their lesson now through the teams we’ve played,” Farmer added. “I think things are improving. We’ve just got to be ready this week for Madison. We know what they do, and we know what’s at stake right now, and that’s serving as motivation for us this week and the rest of the season. Every game matters the most, and this week it’s Madison.”
Avery returns to MacDonald Stadium this Friday, Oct. 14, for its first home game in four weeks to take on the Madison Patriots, who were trounced last week at home against conference-leading Draughn. The evening serves as both Little League Football Night at the stadium, where youth teams will be recognized, as well as the team’s annual “Pink Out” game in support of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We appreciate the support we had last week and the consistent support we’ve received from the community this season,” Farmer said. “We’re hoping that this week all the folks in Avery County will show up and show out in this important game for us. It’s important for our players to hear that support.”
