“You can’t beat a good team when you’re minus-five in turnovers.”
Those words from Avery head coach Mac Bryan told much of the story in a highly physical game between the home-standing Vikings and visiting Mountain Heritage Cougars to open Western Highlands Conference play on Friday, Oct. 11, at MacDonald Stadium.
The Vikings were unable to overcome six total turnovers, five interceptions and a lost fumble, but it did its best job to minimize their impact through much of the game’s first three quarters thanks to the team’s best defensive performance against its sternest test.
“We’re not out for moral victories. We felt like we had a great opportunity to win that football game,” Bryan said after the contest. “I thought our defense played as well as they have in the two years I’ve been here. We’re making a lot of strides. I think what showed is the fact that we’ve gotten stronger and gotten bigger. We were able to hold our own a little bit more and hang in there. We missed a couple of plays early that could have helped us put them behind early. Offensively we moved the ball and made some plays. On offense, we ran the ball hard and showed physicality. A year ago, we couldn’t match their physicality at all and this year I think we did. It just came down to the six turnovers.”
In a number of statistical categories, the teams played a virtually even affair, as Heritage outgained Avery 263-234 in total yards. Avery had just 19 rushing yards, but Heritage only gained 30 yards passing the football.
Despite tossing five interceptions on the evening, Avery quarterback Troy Hoilman completed 19-of-32 passing for 215 yards and a touchdown against a talented and veteran Cougars secondary. Avery receiver Jesse Jones caught six passes for 91 yards, while Jonas Bowman caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Four Cougars players gained more than 40 yards rushing in the game, led by 68 yards on 10 carries by Mikey Riddle and 58 yards on 10 carries by Cole Shehan. MHHS quarterback Callin Randolph completed 4-of-6 passes for only 30 yards, but tossed a pair of touchdowns. The Avery defense sacked Randolph four times, including three quarterback sacks by Bowman.
Avery’s defense forced a Heritage punt on the first MHHS possession of the contest, but the Vikings were bitten by the turnover bug for the first time on its ensuing series, when a Hoilman pass with picked off by MHHS’s Jalen Branton. Branton was stripped off the football during the return, however, and Avery regained possession. The Viking drive was quelled eight plays later inside Heritage territory when Logan Higgins picked off a pass inside the Heritage 10-yard line.
The Avery defense rose up to force a three-and-out to give possession back to the Vikings close to midfield, but the Cougars defense again made a play with an interception near midfield in the waning moments of a scoreless first quarter.
Avery bowed its neck defensively to start the second quarter, sacking Randolph on third down to force another Cougar punt. With possession, the Vikings again showed its ability to move the football, as a 32-yard connection from Hoilman to Jones placed the Big Red into Heritage territory.
Disaster struck on the next play, however, as Avery reached into its bag of tricks for a double-pass play, only to have Mountain Heritage’s Nathaniel Ledford intercept a Chad Giarrusso pass attempt deep in MHHS territory to derail the drive.
With both teams yet to find the end zone, the Cougars finally found traction on the Vikings defense, moving the football 81 yards over 10 plays, capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Randolph. A two-point pass from Randolph to Kason Hall gave the visitors an 8-0 lead with 4:38 left before halftime.
Showing its moxie, the Avery offense composed itself and regrouped for its most successful drive of the half, answering the Cougars’ score with one of its own. The Norsemen sailed down the field to cover 62 yards over seven plays, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hoilman to Bowman. A two-point conversion failed, leaving Avery down by two points at 8-6 with 2:07 left in the half, a score that remained unchanged for the remainder of the period.
During the intermission, longtime member of the football “chain gang” Bill Frisbee was recognized for his decades of service on the field to the high school football program with a commemorative plaque.
With its only possession of the third quarter, Avery looked to seize momentum and take the lead. The Vikings drove 40 yards over 10 plays, taking almost five minutes off the clock to open the third period. Faced with fourth down inside the Heritage 20, the Vikings opted to attempt a field goal. Avery was unable to cleanly hold the snap for an attempt, however, and turned the ball over on downs to the Cougars.
The Mountain Heritage offense retained the football with its ensuing series for 16 total plays and 73 yards, consuming the remaining seven minutes of the third quarter. The Cougars punched the ball across the goal line with a 5-yard pass from Randolph to Cole Shehan. A successful two-point conversion extended the Heritage lead to 16-6 with 11:17 left to play in the game.
Needing to mount an answering drive to narrow the gap, the Viking offense committed another turnover two plays into its possession when London Neill made an acrobatic interception on the sideline near midfield. Heritage capitalized on the gaffe with a drive that ate more than five minutes off the fourth-quarter clock and garnered points, when Randolph again found Shehan, this time a 3-yard pitch and catch. A Kason Hall conversion run upped the Cougars advantage to 24-6 with 5:29 remaining on the clock.
Ledford picked off his second pass of the game on Avery’s next offensive series, but the AHS defense forced a Heritage punt. Avery could not muster another scoring threat, however, going four-and-out on its last possession to close the game.
Avery makes the road trip to Marshall this week to take on the Madison Patriots in a Western Highlands Conference matchup. The Patriots are 0-7 for the season, losing its conference opener to Polk County.
