AVONDALE — Following the rigors of a 10-game season that included Friday night battles in the brutally physical Western Highlands Conference, the Avery Vikings were rewarded for their regular season efforts with a berth in the NCHSAA 1A football tournament, and made a first-round visit as a No. 28 seed (out of 31 teams, as No. 32 seed Rosman opted not to participate in the postseason) to Rutherford County on Friday, Nov. 5, to take on former WHC member Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy.
The Gryphons featured a potent 1-2 punch in quarterback Bryce Jergenson and wide receiver Dakota Twitty. Both players were not unfamiliar to Big Red fans, as each have roots in and took reps playing for neighboring Polk County, another former Avery conference foe. The duo were thorns in the side of the Big Red throughout the playoff matchup offensively, but the TJCA defense was the storyline of the night, holding the high-powered Avery spread offense to only 55 rushing yards and 114 passing yards as the Gryphons defeated the Vikings 39-7 to end Avery’s season.
The stingy Gryphons defense bottled up Viking running back Chad Giarrusso for much of the night, as he gained only 35 yards on 13 carries. For the season, the junior tailback had a stellar campaign, as he ran for 1,090 yards on 183 carries for the Big Red, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns, adding 324 receiving yards on 33 catches with three additional catches for scores.
Vikings quarterback Will Stanford was 9-for-26 in the contest for 114 yards, with a pair of interceptions. The effort completed Stanford’s sophomore season and first year as Viking starter under center, where he completed 133-of-272 passes for 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 591 rushing yards on 105 carries and four rushing touchdowns.
Jergenson paced the Gryphons with 146 rushing yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns Friday, and completed 14-of-20 passing for 149 yards and two passing scores.
Twitty, who committed last spring to play college football at the University of Virginia, was held to 109 receiving yards on seven catches, with two touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown.
Avery took the opening kickoff and picked up a first down on its first possession of the game before TJ forced an Avery punt. The Gryphons’ ensuing possession opened with a 24-yard Jergenson run into Viking territory and was further sparked by a 17-yard completion from Jergenson to receiver David Hargro. Three plays later, Jergenson connected with Twitty on a 4-yard touchdown pass as TJ drew first blood. Brayden Gilling added the extra-point kick as TJ led 7-0 with 4:29 to play in the first period.
Looking to tie the game, the Vikings found more success than in its opening salvo, as a pass completion to Elijah Holtsclaw pushed Avery across midfield and into TJ territory. On a fourth-down-conversion attempt, however, disaster struck as a Stanford pass was picked off by TJ linebacker Demetrius Williams, who dashed 69 yards with the pigskin before being tackled by Stanford at the Viking 3-yard line. Avery’s defense bowed its neck for two plays to keep the Gryphons out of the end zone, but a Jergenson 3-yard run on third down found the goal line, with Gilling’s PAT extending the Thomas Jefferson lead to 14-0 with 1:35 left in the quarter.
Avery’s next offensive series ended with a Holden Weatherford interception, but the Vikings defense forced a Gryphons three-and-out. The teams traded possessions and the score remained unchanged through much of the second quarter before the Gryphons composed a nine-play, 70-yard drive. Twitty, operating out of the Wildcat offense, toted the ball for a 1-yard touchdown run, increasing the TJ lead to 21-0 with 2:58 to play before halftime.
The Big Red answered the latest Gryphon score with its most effective drive of the night, a 10-play, 60-yard construct that was highlighted by a 43-yard pass completion from Stanford to Giarrusso and capped by a Stanford 4-yard run to the end zone with 27 seconds to play in the half. Giarrusso’s PAT cut the deficit to 21-7 at the halftime break.
Aside from the points scored following Avery’s first turnover, the clubs played a fairly even opening half, with TJ holding a narrow 156-129 edge in total offense for the half.
As the second half began, the Vikings sought to catch the Gryphons by surprise when it attempted an onside kick to open the third quarter. TJ’s Jordon Albert fell on the loose ball at midfield to protect the Gryphon possession. From there, TJ marched 50 yards in only five plays, with Jergenson getting loose into the Avery secondary for a 25-yard touchdown scurry. The PAT failed, but TJ increased its lead back to 20 points at 27-7 less than three minutes into the second half.
A three-and-out on Avery’s first series of the third quarter gave the ball back to the Gryphons, who continued to keep momentum on its sideline. A pass interference call against Avery advanced TJ near midfield, and following a pair of strong carries by running back Jeremy Black, the Gryphons went over the top, as Jergenson found the 6-foot, 4-inch Twitty with a 35-yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick again failed, but Thomas Jefferson led 33-7 midway through the third stanza.
Following another Avery punt, the Vikings defense made a heads-up play, as the Big Red forced a Holden Weatherford fumble following a reception, which was recovered by Avery’s Lukas Hughes at the TJ 23-yard line. The Vikings unfortunately could not capitalize on the Gryphon gaffe, however, losing three yards and turning the football over on downs on its subsequent possession, leaving the Vikings with a 33-7 deficit entering the final 12 minutes of play.
Thomas Jefferson quelled any hope for an Avery rally with its possession gained after stopping the Vikings on downs late in the third period. TJ drained more than seven and a half minutes off the clock with a 13-play, 74-yard drive in which Jergenson scored on a 5-yard run to cap the drive. Another missed extra point gave the Gryphons a 39-7 lead with 5:32 to play in the game.
Avery’s next possession was somewhat of a microcosm of the contest, when a pass connection from Stanford to Elijah Holtsclaw netted 31 yards, but Holtsclaw was separated from the football which was recovered by TJCA’s Black, who darted 24 yards into Avery territory with the third and final Vikings turnover of the night. Each team traded punts which elapsed the remainder of the clock which closed the door on the 2021 Avery football season.
Avery senior Levi Andrews concluded his final game in a Viking uniform with 10.5 tackles. Teammate Landon Hughes collected 7.5 tackles, with 5 tackles from Holtsclaw and 4.5 tackles by Bentley Boone.
The Vikings season ends with a 1-10 record, with a 1-5 mark in Western Highlands Conference play, and the team will look to build with a young nucleus of returning skill players on both sides of the football for 2022.
