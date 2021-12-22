CHERRYVILLE — Following a couple of venue changes, the Avery Wrestling team made the journey to Cherryville High School on Friday, Dec. 17, for a quad match featuring host Cherryville, Lincolnton and Bunker Hill high schools. At event’s end, the Vikings were the only school to complete the evening with an unblemished record, going a perfect 3-for-3 in dual matches.
Avery 51, Bunker Hill 24Aside from giving up three forfeitures in the dual, Avery held the Bears to only two narrow victories by decision while winning nine bouts overall to capture the dual.
Cooper Foster was victorious by 5-0 decision over BHHS wrestler Christian Garcia at 106 pounds. Teammates Ben Jordan (113) and Kenneth Pritz (120) were winners by pinfall. BHHS’s Raul Hernandez slipped by Avery’s Mason Bentley at 126 pounds by an 8-3 decision. AHS’s Grant Reece (132 pounds) won by fall over opponent Ethan McManus, with Viking Ethan Shell earning a win by fall over Romeo Yang.
BHHS’s Brian Bouttavong was a winner at 145 pounds by 9-6 decision against Avery’s Johnathan Gragg. Bunker Hill received forfeit victories at 152, 160, and 170 pounds, while Avery’s Lane Hoilman received a forfeit win at 195 pounds. Viking Seth Blackledge was a winner by fall over Bears wrestler Jason Cucufate, with teammate Dakota Hoilman winning by fall at 220 pounds over Adrian Cruz. Avery’s Levi Andrews continued his win streak with a victory by fall over BHHS’s Aaron Mora.
Avery 56, Cherryville 24Avery battled host Cherryville and managed to capture wins in 10 of 14 bouts to dispatch of the Ironmen.
Foster was victorious by forfeit at 106 pounds, while Jordan won by fall in 30 seconds over opponent Yanet Guadarrama. Pritz was a winner by fall in 1:03 in the 120-pound weight class over Josie Roberts, with Reece winning by 15-2 major decision over CHS’s Abram Avery.
Shell (138 pounds), Gragg (145 pounds) and Wayne Stines (152 pounds) each were winners by forfeit, while Cherryville’s Robbie Bowman (126 pounds) and Tobias Miller (195 pounds) won by fall and teammates Chase Miller (160 pounds) and Kam Bolin (170 pounds) won by forfeit.
Blackledge earned an Avery victory by 12-0 major decision, while Dakota Hoilman was victorious by fall over opponent Jack Dellinger. Andrews earned a pin in 28 seconds over Cherryville’s Caleb Hovis.
Avery 42, Lincolnton 36Avery’s tightest dual of the evening played out against the Lincolnton Wolves. The Vikings surrendered forfeits in three weight classes to the Wolves, but still managed to excel on the mat efficiently enough to gain the dual win.
The difference in the dual came in the lightest classifications, where Avery won each of the four lightest weight classes of the dual. Foster won by pinfall at 106 pounds over LHS’s Isaac Powell, with teammate Jordan (113) winning by fall over opponent Jada Charles. Pritz (120 pounds) won by fall over Lincolnton’s Matthew Davis. Avery’s Bentley was a winner by disqualification at 126 pounds over opponent Caleb Deaton.
LHS gained a victory at 132 pounds, as Issiah Herycyk won by 11-8 decision over Avery’s Reece, while Shell was a winner by fall at 138 pounds. Quinlan Hunter earned a Wolves win at 145 pounds by forfeit, as did teammates Josh White (160 pounds) and Nathan Wells (170 pounds). Lincolnton’s Jarvis Stevens was victorious over Avery’s Stines by fall at 152 pounds.
At 182 pounds, Blackledge earned a forfeit victory, with Lincolnton answering with a Geviaunta Walker win by fall at 195 pounds over Lane Hoilman. Lincolnton’s Bernard Wingate won by 8-4 decision over Avery’s Dakota Hoilman at 220 pounds, with Avery’s Andrews earning a pinfall win at 285 pounds.
Avery returned to the mat prior to Christmas, traveling to Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., on December 21 for the Tony Farrace Holiday Classic. The Vikings were scheduled to face off against five schools: Elizabethton (Tenn.), Fairdale (Ky.), Princeton (W. Va.), host Science Hill (Tenn.) and Union (Va.).
