NEWTON — The Avery High School wrestling team competed on Dec. 21 at the Tigerland Tournament at Fred T. Foard High School. Avery finished the day in third place in team standings out of a field of 18 schools at the tournament.
Levi Andrews won a tournament championship at the 220-pound weight class, the lone Viking to bring home gold, winning his first two matches by fall before defeating West Wilkes opponent Dallas Rash in the championship round by a 3-1 score in sudden victory.
Lucas Andrews, Bradley Parker and River Griffith each earned runner-up finishes at the event. In the 182-pound weight class, Lucas won his first two matches by fall, but fell short of the tourney title in the finals when he took on Landon Foor from host Fred T. Foard.
Parker won his first two bouts by major decision at 152 pounds, then defeated Hickory Ridge’s Alex Bentley by 5-2 decision to reach the finals. In that matchup, Parker fell by 7-1 decision to Daniel Kitts of Byrnes (SC) High School.
Griffith rolled through his first two bouts in the 132-pound bracket, beating both opponents by tech fall to advance to the championship round. In the finals, Griffith met Wheatmore’s Ethan Oakley, who came out on top with a 15-7 major decision victory.
Shell won matches in a variety of ways in his bracket at 120 pounds, winning his first match by 16-0 tech fall before falling by 5-2 decision in the championship semifinals. Shell bounced back with a win by fall in the consolation semis, then earned third place with a second-period fall over North Gaston’s Chance Cottingham.
A pair of Avery grapplers, Dalton Towe and Zachary Vance, each finished on the podium with a fourth-place showing. Towe, wrestling at 160 pounds, won a pair of matches, while teammate Vance lost his first bout, only to battle back with three consecutive wins to make the consolation finals.
Avery’s Jonah Hayes earned a win in his first bout at 126 pounds, while teammate Johnathan Cable also earned a bout win at 145 pounds.
“It was a good day of wrestling at a very tough tournament at Fred T. Foard High School,” Avery head coach Matthew Dunn noted.
