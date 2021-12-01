JEFFERSON —With three dual wins at Patton and a tournament win against a strong field at the Dekota Smith Invitational to begin its season, the Avery wrestling team ventured to Ashe County for a quad match against host Ashe, as well as additional visiting schools Watauga and North Wilkes. Avery found the most competition against the host Huskies, while dispatching of the Pioneers and the North Vikings with relative ease.
Avery 72, North Wilkes 11
Avery fell short in only two bouts in its dual against North Wilkes, capturing all of its bout victories either by pinfall or forfeit.
Cooper Foster (106 lbs.) won over North’s Elzina Pennington by first-period pin, while teammate Francisco Turja won by forfeit at 113 pounds. Benjamin Jordan won by first-period pinfall over North’s Simitrio Hernandez at 120 pounds, while Mason Bentley captured a second-period pinfall win over Benjamin South at 126 pounds.
Grant Reece was victorious by first-period fall over North’s Parker Wells at 132 pounds, while teammate Ethan Shell won by forfeit at 138 pounds over North’s Chandler Johnson. North earned points at 145 pounds, as Alexander Ball earned a tech-fall victory over Avery’s Elijah Kaza. The bout win was more the exception than the rule in the dual, however.
Avery’s Johnathan Cable scored a second-period pinfall win at 152 pounds over Dakota Faw, while Tristan Adams won by forfeit at 160 pounds. Bradley Parker earned a first-period pin over North’s Slevin Urick at 170 pounds, while teammate Seth Blackledge won by first-period pinfall at 182 pounds over North’s Brayden Scronce.
North’s other bout win of the match came at 195 pounds, as Mason Dancy earned a win by fall with just two seconds remaining in his match against Avery foe Lane Hoilman. Avery’s Grayson Hoilman (220 pounds) was a winner by first-period fall over North’s Dylan Lovette, while Levi Andrews won by first-period fall at heavyweight over North’s Calvin Transeau.
Avery 78, Watauga 6
Against the Watauga Pioneers, Avery earned forfeit wins at 113 pounds (Turja) and 120 pounds (Jordan), while Watauga’s Daniel Russom earned a forfeit win at 138 pounds. The remaining bouts, however, were a clean sweep for the Big Red, chock full of pinfall victories.
Foster (106 pounds) won in 50 seconds at 106 pounds over Watauga’s Isaac Hensley, while teammate Bentley (126 pounds) was a winner by fall over Watauga’s Jacob Steadman. Reece (132 pounds) earned a win by pinfall over Watauga’s Ryder Sullivan, while Shell (145 pounds) was a winner by third-period fall over Watauga’s Spencer Brock.
Cable was victorious at 152 pounds by first-period pin over the Pioneers’ Palmer Smith, with Adams earning a first-period pin at 160 pounds against WHS foe Jake Carpenter. Parker (170 pounds) was a winner by pinfall at the 2:08 mark over WHS opponent Luke Cuthbert, with Blackledge winning in 2:11 over Watauga’s Silas Townsend at 182 pounds. Dakota Hoilman won by first-period fall over Watauga’s William Bouboulis at 195 pounds, with Grayson Hoilman winning by second-period pin over Watauga’s Trabey Shepherd at 220 pounds and Levi Andrews winning at heavyweight via first-period fall over Watauga’s Jacob Hicks.
Avery 48, Ashe County 24Avery’s closest dual match of the early season came against the host Ashe County Huskies. Foster earned a win by first-period pinfall at 106 pounds over Bridger Fairchild, which was answered by Ashe’s Ryder Phipps, who earned a win by third-period pinfall over Avery’s Turja at 113 pounds. Jordan was victorious by first-period fall over Ashe’s Landen Wilson at 120 pounds, while teammate Bentley earned a pin in the third period over Ashe opponent Takoda Barnes at 126 pounds.
Ashe’s Drew Roland won by 10-5 decision at 132 pounds over Avery’s Reece, while Shell picked up a win by pinfall over Ashe’s Nate Brown at 138 pounds. Luke Osborne earned a forfeit win for Ashe at 145 pounds, while Husky teammate Andrew Peterson was a winner in sudden victory over Avery’s Cable at 152 pounds, picking up a takedown in overtime for the bout win.
Adams helped Avery gain four team points with an 11-4 decision win over Ashe’s Matthew Peterson at 160 pounds, while Parker was victorious by third-period fall over Ashe’s Lukus Spencer at 170 pounds and Blackledge earned a pinfall win in 38 seconds over Husky foe Nathan Herman.
Ashe earned a win by second-period fall at 195 pounds as Kabel Dillard was victorious over Viking Lane Hoilman, but Avery rallied to win the two heaviest-weight bouts, as Grayson Hoilman was a winner by 10-6 decision at 220 pounds against Ashe’s Manny Olvera, and Avery’s Andrews took just 39 seconds to pin Ashe opponent Elijah Langseth at 285 pounds.
The Vikings are slated to travel to Marion for a tri-match, taking on South Caldwell and host McDowell in dual matches on Thursday, Dec. 2, before traveling this Friday, Dec. 3, to Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville for the Caitlyn Price Duals.
Avery Wrestling will host its first match of the season on Monday, Dec. 6, when the Vikings will host Oak Hill and Freedom in a tri-match in Viking Gym.
