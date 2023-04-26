NEWLAND — Avery boys golf battled through a busy week with a home match on April 17 at Mountain Glen and then traveled to Mt. Mitchell for another contest on April 20. The team was consistent in earning a pair of third place finishes in both matches, as the powerful Mitchell Mountaineers took top honors in both events.
Avery’s Hank Johnson medaled in the home match at Mountain Glen, defending his home course as he shot a 2-under-par 70, while defending 1A state champion Connor Warren from Mitchell fired a 77, having triple bogeyed the 17th hole. Johnson played a 9-iron on the 18th hole, hit a great approach shot and putted in to close out a consistent round for the afternoon.
Other Viking scores included Hank Teague who carded an 87, Jackson Burnop who fired a round of 93, and Seth Henson who carded a 95. This gave the Viking team its overall score of 346. Mitchell won the match with a team score of 325, while Owen came in second place at 335.
The match on April 20 saw the team playing at Mount Mitchell, where the team from Mitchell again won, finishing with a team total of 297. Mitchell’s Brody Miller coming away as the medalist with a round of 68. Viking Hank Johnson fired a 73, which was third place overall, with Mitchell golfer Warren placing second with a round of 71.
Avery golfers Jackson Burnop shot 84, Hank Teague shot 87 and D. Daniels shot 102 to give the Vikings a team score of 345 to give Avery a third-place finish for the day.
Coach Gary Noblett is pleased with the development of the Viking team and feels they are “definitely coming on.” The players need to practice, but Noblett added that the Vikings are a group of “very coachable young men.”
The Vikings will play an away match on April 24, and then return home to the Mountain Glen course for the last regular season match on April 27. Regionals are scheduled for early May at the Lincolnton Country Club.
