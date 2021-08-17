NEWLAND — As the Friday night lights flicker on for the first fall regular season high school football game at MacDonald Stadium this week since the opening round of the state playoffs in early November 2019, the Avery Vikings have been tuning up for its matchup with the Cherryville Ironmen, taking part in a pair of scrimmages to ready themselves for the journey of its 10-game schedule.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Vikings welcomed Central Davidson, Cloudland, Thomas Jefferson, and North Wilkes to the friendly confines for a home scrimmage where each team played a 25-minute round-robin format, facing each of the other four teams at the site. The Vikings looked strong in a matchup with North Wilkes, scoring several touchdowns on offense while stifling the North offense. Avery held its own against the Gryphons of Thomas Jefferson, but struggled a bit defensively against an unorthodox offense from Central Davidson, where the Spartans broke off several long touchdown runs out of its flexbone offensive formation that used misdirection at times to keep the Vikings defense guessing. Avery wrapped up its evening with an entertaining matchup against border rival Cloudland, with Cloudland outscoring the Big Red by one touchdown to close the evening.
“I thought Wednesday night we did some good things. I thought we had a couple of really good performances. I thought Will (QB Stanford) played good on Wednesday night, and I thought we made some good catches. I thought Logan Gilliam and Elijah Holtsclaw did a heck of a job,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said of his team’s effort. “We ran the ball pretty well at different times we played. Our defense had some good series, but then again we had a couple of times when we missed some alignments and some tackles, and had some people run the ball pretty well on us. Specifically, Central Davidson gashed us a number of times, but that’s an offense we hadn’t seen and it’s a different kind of offense. Scrimmages are a good time to prepare and see that.”
Avery hopped on the bus on Saturday, Aug. 14, to make the road trip to Ronda to face the East Wilkes in a combined practice and scrimmage. The heat and humidity off the mountain was a true test for Avery, as the Vikings competed in a heat index near 100 degrees, but being absent a number of key players also factored into a performance that Bryan characterized as out of sync.
“I thought Saturday we had a few people who were not there who didn’t play for various reasons in several key spots. We played a lot of young people on purpose during parts of that scrimmage at East Wilkes. I didn’t think we had much rhythm and didn’t think we tackled well,” Bryan explained. “We did some good things down in the red zone, but I think we were out of sync because we were missing a few people that we have to have. It’s kind of hard to take these mountain boys and go play in a heat index in Wilkes County of 97 degrees that morning. We may have had a little of a hard time with that. I think we played hard and certainly learned some things, and it was good for our young kids to be able to go through those scrimmages, but I didn’t think we played in sync there very well. Overall, we had a better performance Wednesday than we did on Saturday.”
The week’s scrimmages gave the Vikings coaching staff the opportunity to provide several young and inexperienced players snaps in live game action. A number of youngsters have impressed the coaches, as Bryan indicated that multiple freshmen could be seeing significant playing time on the field from the opening week when Avery lines up opposite the Cherryville Ironman, another two-win club from a season ago.
“When you’re a young team and you’re trying to get some things going with chemistry with some people, and any time you miss two or three starters on either side of the ball, it’s very hard to stay the same, especially at the 1A level when you don’t have a lot of people,” Bryan said. “I think we’re gonna match up athletically with them, but what worries me most right now is that we’re going in with a number of guys on the field who just haven’t played, and that’s just the way it is. Until they play some, you just don’t know. We’re going to start a freshman on the offensive line in Dawson Nunley, and that’s rare and not always what you want to do. The jump is big, going from eighth grade to varsity football. Dawson’s been here all summer and performed. Is it ideal for us to have to have a freshman in there? Probably not, but he’s been one of our top five and he’s got the size. He’s a big guy with decent speed and is going to develop into a heck of a player who will only get better. He’s our best option as one of the 11 we put out there on the field, and we’re probably going to have at least two other freshmen out there seeing a lot of time as well.”
Looking ahead to the Ironman, Bryan anticipates a hard-fought matchup in the season opener, though he admits that a coach can’t always take a great deal away from watching game film from scrimmages prior to a regular season.
“It’s hard to say about scrimmages, because everybody doesn’t show everything they do, but you can see a lot of the base things that you want to hang your hat on. That’s what we’ve done with these scrimmages. We’ve done our base things and everybody knows we’re gonna be throwing the ball anyway, so that’s not going to fool anybody,” Bryan explained. “You just don’t know the first game whether they have a second front that they’re going to show. They’re a 3-4 defensive team. It looks like they send outside pressure and they play a Cover 2 shell to keep things in front of them, and they play hard. Their front has decent size and they’re a good football team. They look to run the ball well and they do some shotgun stuff and the quarterback throws it. Not anything really stands out greatly, but then again, in a scrimmage there’s a likelihood that you’re not going to see everything they’re capable of.”
Bryan also spoke to the team’s need to see more numbers of players, particularly eighth- and ninth-grade players, to join the junior varsity football ranks. The team is currently in need of additional players to increase the roster and the viability of fielding a team this fall. The team has already mutually agreed with Owen to cancel its scheduled season-opening JV contest on August 26, and the remainder of the schedule somewhat hangs in the balance based on what occurs from a roster standpoint in the coming days.
“We’ve got about 42 people on the team roster, but only 30 players were with us on Saturday. Those freshmen guys who come with us as varsity players, if they play Friday night, I lose them from the junior varsity team this season. I probably don’t have but about 12 players for JV right now,” Bryan said. “If we aren’t able to get some more players out here this first week that school starts, I don’t know what we’ll be able to do. We started school two days later, which in essence basically delays us knowing what we’ve got. The thing is, we want to play JV ball, and the kids need to play, but the bottom line is that you can’t play if you can’t put the team out there. We need ninth graders and eighth graders to come out. When we start school, if a kid doesn’t come out the first three or four days, the chances are he doesn’t want to play. We’ll never try to turn a kid away, but a kid also has to decide and be committed to doing it. We’re right on the edge of having enough players to field our JV team. If we have some people coming out when schools starts, we’ll be good to go.”
Avery and Cherryville will kick off the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 20, at MacDonald Stadium.
