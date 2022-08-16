NEWLAND — On a bright sunny Friday, Aug. 12, at MacDonald Stadium, the Avery Vikings played host to a six-team scrimmage, as the Big Red welcomed North Wilkes, Asheville Christian Academy, Pisgah, East Wilkes and North Buncombe for a round-robin format of action that gave coaches an opportunity to not only record game action on film for review and improvement, but also to give the teams opponents other than themselves to face across the line of scrimmage.
Following the scrimmage, the Vikings were able to assess their progress en route to an intense week of practice leading up to its season opener this Friday, Aug. 19, at Cherryville.
“The biggest overall thing was I thought the kids did great. We still had some mistakes, but being able to run the football effectively on offense along with our passing game we were able to be out there and play as a team,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said after the scrimmage. “I felt defensively we were flying around to the football having fun. Most of the time we’re trying to tell everybody to at least have 8 to 11 guys checking in to the football, so overall I think we did pretty well.”
Avery demonstrated a hint of variety during the scrimmage matchups, as the offense lined up in a Wing-T formation for a number of plays, while also being able to quickly shift for the next play into a multiple wide receiver Spread formation that many Viking fans have viewed from the team (and many other high school teams) over the past 10-15 years.
“We want to show diversity in our offense. We’re trying to see what schemes we have, see what kind of looks that defenses give us, and we seem to be able to put the kids in the best situations to be able to make plays,” Farmer said. “I thought our line played very well and made very few mistakes, but at the same time we were able to get everything going.”
The team was appreciative of the support and turnout of fans who attended the scrimmage and supported the Vikings as they took to the turf.
“We appreciate the parents and fans for turning out,” Farmer said. “The kids really feed off the energy of the crowd here at home, so I want to express my appreciation for their support and look forward to seeing them supporting us through this season.”
With the season-opening matchup this week in Gaston County, Avery looks to combine what it has learned from its practices and scrimmaging, paired with its film study on the Ironmen, and take the best version of itself to Rudisill Stadium when the Friday night lights illuminate the field this week.
“Cherryville basically comes out of the shotgun offensively and go with double tight ends and some various formations there. Myself as a defensive coordinator, we’ll dig deep to be able to adjust to what they’re running,” Farmer added. “Defensively they will give both a 3-4 look and a 4-3 look with kind of a Cover 2 in the secondary, so we’ve been working to scheme everything out to get our kids in the best situations to hopefully come out victorious.”
In the opening game a season ago, Avery and Cherryville played to a stalemate, only to see the Ironmen stymie the Vikings offense and go on to take a 34-22 win. The memory of that opening night loss is still engrained in the memory of those who were part of last season’s roster, using it as inner motivation entering this week’s showdown.
“We definitely are using last year’s game as motivation as we start this new era. That loss definitely stuck with us for a long time last season,” Farmer explained. “The goal is always to go out and get the first game, to get that first win, then take every week and practice the way we need to, and we hope that everything will turn out perfect as we want it to. We have a positive environment with positive attitudes among our players and coaches. We hope that we can turn these positives into good results in our program and on the field. The kids are feeding off the coaches’ energy and everyone’s displaying leadership and encouragement. Everybody wants to win, and we want to start 1-0.”
This week’s game marks Coach Farmer’s regular-season debut as a head coach, and with family coming to town to root him on, he’s more excited for the opportunity for his players than himself.
“Right now, I feel fine. It may feel different and hit me before kickoff,” Farmer said. “I’m looking forward to getting into a rhythm and the butterflies will be there for many of us, but we’ll be fine come game time.”
