NEWLAND — Avery assistant football coach TC Guyer announced his resignation on Monday, Jan. 4, to accept a teaching and coaching position with Lake Placid (Fla.) High School. Guyer came to the Vikings football program and Avery High School in 2016, serving as an assistant for then-coach Jason Phelps.
“Due to some circumstances that I do not wish to discuss, as well as a lot of thought and prayer, I believe now is the time for me to step away from Avery County, away from my family,” Guyer said in a statement released via his social media account on Monday, Jan. 4. “I will be resigning from my position as a teacher and a football coach in the Avery County School System immediately... I will be moving to Lake Placid, Florida, where I have accepted a position as the defensive line coach for the Lake Placid Dragons.”
During his tenure with the Avery program, Guyer has spearheaded the team’s social media presence and been instrumental in helping to connect football student-athletes to prospective collegiate football opportunities. He not only coached up numerous players to help them reach their potential on the field, but also served as the individual who poured himself out in hyping up the team for practices and in preparation for each battle on the gridiron, a team that in his final season with the club (in 2019, as the 2020 season is delayed until February 2021 due to COVID-19) qualified for the state playoffs.
“It is because of the times we all have shared, the lows and the highs, the times we have cried together, laughed together, screamed at the top of our lungs together, and the times where we as a football community have grown together, it is because of you all that I am who I am,” Guyer continued. “You all welcomed an unproven 25-year-old kid with open arms into your community, into your family, and helped groom him into the man he is today. Because of that, I am forever grateful.”
Current Vikings head football coach Mac Bryan spoke highly of Guyer and wished him the greatest success in his future endeavor with the Lake Placid Dragons.
“TC’s done a great job. I’ve really enjoyed watching him grow these past two and a half to three years. He’s done a tremendous job for us,” Bryan said. “Some of the things he’s done behind the scenes with our social media and recruiting stuff and that sort of thing, a lot of people don’t see that. He’s done a great job with that. We’re certainly going to miss him, but it’s certainly a great opportunity for him. I think he’ll certainly do well there, and we’ll certainly miss him here. We’ll put it back together and be okay, but we’ll miss him. This opportunity is something that he couldn’t afford to turn down and it’s a good move for him.”
Shortly following his announcement, Guyer had received dozens of online comments from well wishers as he prepares for the next phase in his coaching career. Guyer made sure to express that the warm feelings for those in the High Country were mutual, leaving a word of appreciation as well as a motivational message for this year’s Avery team.
“To my Vikings, my family, thank you for the memories. Thank you for believing so much in me. Thank you for making me a better coach, a better mentor, a better friend and a better man,” Guyer stated. “Thank you for everything, and know that your biggest fan will be in Lake Placid every Friday night watching and checking scores! I expect big things out of all of you this year. Give your all for Avery!”
