NEWLAND — Entering its Homecoming matchup last week, the Avery Vikings looked to snap a 13-year losing skid to the Polk County Wolverines. The teams battled through a rain-soaked contest at MacDonald Stadium, still managing to combine for 63 points on the scoreboard despite the elements. In the end, however, a handful of key plays turned the tide in the visitors’ favor, as Polk escaped Newland with a narrow 35-28 win.
“We’ve got to win some of these games. We’ve been right there in both of our conference losses and just haven’t done it. In games like this, I feel that we’ve improved enough to where we feel like we’re being competitive,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the game. “Of course, we’re not going to be remarkably better than the teams in our conference, but we’ve gotten to where we are competitive, and when you get to that point, you’re at a small margin for error. Those four or five plays during the course of a game you’ve got to make in order to win, and right now we’re just not quite making them.”
Avery continued to show its mettle defensively throughout the contest, registering a trio of sacks on Polk quarterback Bryce Jergenson, while Avery signal caller Troy Hoilman fired the pigskin through the steady rain for 295 yards on 28-of-53 passing with a pair of touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown running the football.
Lucas Andrews led the Vikings defensively with 18 total tackles, with 14 tackles each by Jesse Jones and Levi Andrews and 11 tackles each from Hunter Jameson and Jonas Bowman.
“Polk was really good in their lines. I thought we held our own, but they were strong on the offensive and defensive fronts. We fought hard on the line of scrimmage, but they’re a very physical football team,” Bryan added. “On our end, in the second half we had a fumble when we were in the red zone, and we had a pass get away from us, and those were plays that made a huge difference. Those few plays are important when you’re talking about a 35-28 ballgame.”
Avery asserted itself early in the matchup, receiving the opening kickoff and scoring with its opening offensive series. Faced with a third-and-goal at the Polk 1-yard line, Bryan and his staff reached into their bag of tricks, as Lucas Andrews completed a halfback pass to Jonas Bowman in the end zone for the first touchdown of the contest. Polk blocked the PAT but Avery held a 6-0 advantage following a nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive that elapsed almost four minutes of the opening stanza.
“We have that in our system and we haven’t used it at any point this season, and I thought that was a good time to use it,” Bryan explained regarding the gadget play. “Hopefully we were able to get a little trick on them, and Lucas made a good pass.”
Absorbing the Viking offensive punch, Polk answered with its own scoring drive, consuming 80 yards over nine plays, all rushing plays, and taking 4:25 off the game clock. Angus Weaver capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge, with Matias Akers’ PAT giving the Wolverines a 7-6 lead.
Polk extended its lead after forcing Avery into a three-and-out in its ensuing possession. The Wolverines ran a 40-yard Jesse Jones punt 34 yards inside the Avery 20-yard line, and scored one play later on a Jergenson 18-yard scamper for a 14-6 Wolverine advantage.
As the final seconds of the first quarter elapsed the Vikings caught a break when Polk failed to cleanly field another Jones punt. The Big Red pounced on the pigskin inside the PCHS 30-yard line, then capitalized three plays later when Hoilman found Jones on a 5-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion pass from Hoilman to Smith knotted the score at 14-14 just 19 seconds into the second quarter.
Polk again answered Avery’s success with a scoring possession, moving 80 yards in six plays, highlighted by a 27-yard pass from Jergenson to Lucas Tipton and a 37-yard Gage McSwain run. McSwain scored from a yard out, pushing the Wolverines back in front 21-14.
Avery found the sledding tough for the remainder of the half, as Polk forced another Viking three-and-out. PCHS’s strong offensive line opened holes on its subsequent drive with five running plays covering 64 yards to find the end zone again, this time a Weaver 7-yard tote with 5:11 remaining in the half for a 28-14 lead.
With its final possession of the half, AHS drove inside the Polk red zone, but a fourth-down conversion try was denied by the Polk defense. The Viking defense returned the favor in the half’s closing seconds, however, to keep the contest a 14-point affair at the intermission.
During halftime Homecoming ceremonies, Avery seniors Madison Stamey and Austin Waldroop were crowned as Homecoming Queen and King, respectively.
On the opening series of the third quarter, Avery created another Polk turnover, as Lucas Andrews forced a Jergenson fumble, which Viking Chad Giarrusso recovered at the Polk 28-yard line. A personal foul at the end of the play helped AHS set up shop at the Polk 13, where on a fourth-down call, the Big Red rolled the dice and Hoilman connected with Jones for a 6-yard TD pass. Finley Serafim’s extra point brought Avery to within 28-21 less than three minutes into the second half.
The teams traded punts and engaged in a field-position battle for the remainder of the quarter. Polk appeared to pad its lead with a fake punt that resulted in a 70-yard touchdown run, but an illegal shift penalty negated the score.
In the final minute of the third quarter, Avery tried to create some momentum offensively, opting to go for a conversion on 4th-and-1 at its own 47, but the Polk defense bowed its neck and stopped Avery’s Lucas Andrews short of the line to gain to give the ball back to the Wolverines entering the fourth quarter.
As the final 12 minutes unfolded, Polk looked to move the football downfield, but found itself to be its own worst enemy. A third-down-conversion pass from Jergenson to Weaver was negated by an illegal block. PCHS head coach Bruce Ollis disputed the call with officials, was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was also disqualified from the contest. The scene seemed to focus the Wolverines, however, as the club completed a 37-yard pass on the first play following the coach’s exit and scored two plays later on a Jergenson 4-yard run to double Polk’s lead to 35-21 with 8:37 remaining in the contest.
Needing to answer the Polk score, disaster struck as the Vikings completed a 24-yard pass play inside Polk territory from Hoilman to Smith. Polk’s Tyler Staley forced a fumble, however, and teammate Shane Parris fell on the football to quell the Avery drive.
Again, the Avery defense rose up to force a Polk punt, and the Big Red worked diligently to score quickly as the clock became the Norsemen’s enemy. AHS reached the end zone on a Hoilman 2-yard run with only 57 seconds remaining, drawing the home team within 35-28.
An onside kick by Avery was unsuccessful, and the Wolverines offense gained a first down and ran out the remaining seconds to hang on for the seven-point win.
Following the game, Bryan mentioned a number of players who excelled, including one of his offensive linemen who was forced to play a number of additional snaps in the game due to injuries suffered by a pair of Viking defenders during the contest.
“The guy that nobody noticed that had a tremendous game was offensive guard David Beck. He plays offensive guard and he had to play defensive tackle. He plays 10 to 12 snaps a game there on defense but had to play more due to injuries. He really had a solid game offensively and defensively,” Bryan noted. “The defensive tackles do the dirty work so the linebackers can make the tackles, and he did a great job of that. He was really solid.”
Avery (5-4, 1-2 WHC) returns to the gridiron this week when it plays host to conference foe Owen for Senior Night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
